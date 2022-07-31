Trans Talks: Minding My Business – Self Care, Mental and Emotional Wellness for the Trans Community [Video]

Self-care is self-love. Join us on May 18 at 3 pm ET for Mental Health Awareness Month as we bring together community and mental professionals.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

good afternoon good morning hello to each and every one of you and thank you so much for being here today

my name is tori cooper i'm the director of community engagement for the transgender justice initiative at the

human rights campaign and so honored and excited that you all are here with us today

uh we're going to take just a couple of minutes i'm going to be joined by valerie spencer and also by tayo drake

we're going to welcome you all into the room and then we're going to get started with some healing

thank you again for joining today's trans talks called minding my business and that's all about self-care mental

and emotional wellness for the trans and non-binary community and really some tips that every person who's watching

can take away from today so thank you so much for being here

wonderful feedback hello to you brian holla holland back hello to you matt hi

tail hi valerie

hi hi can we hear your tail absolutely now you can all right great well we’re going

to get started in about five minutes i’m going to do a little short intro to both of you um but this is really just an

opportunity for us to let some more folks get into the room all right how’s your day going so far

really well great how’s miss lulu your clues really well

wonderful and the fur baby sale well i’m currently looking at you and

then looking down because my my white zoom bomber of a cat is about ready to jump in my lap and if i’m not paying attention he’ll get my like

i was like looking here look at me oh no you said white zoom bomber they tell me

yeah i’m sorry that’s a little and if i don’t pay attention he like grabs my feet i gotcha you have to watch

that with this kind of thing

the dogs are in the room so he’s like freedom oh i understand hello misha from uh

colorado hello jill uh pleasure to meet you and again uh matt from france bonjour bonsoir

and hi max thank you for joining us uh we thank you for being here today

self-care is so very very important and you’ve got some experts here who are going to provide some really

interesting expert lived experience uh

professional experience all those other kind of things some things that each of us will be able to take away and you’ll

notice they have very very different approaches but are equally effective the bottom line is you just got to do it all

right so thank you so much hello chris from jacksonville um hi lisa from boston

uh yes it is a perfect evil genius cat eve i totally agree

and hello jasmine from south carolina hi jill so you all it’s about three about

five minutes past the hour so i’m gonna do some quick introductions and then i’m just gonna move out of the way and let

you all take it away all right so again my name is troy cooper my pronouns are she heard hers i’m the director of

community engagement for the trans justice initiative at the human rights campaign um i am a black trans woman absolutely

inspired by both of you and um the brilliance that you’re going to share

with each of us over the next hour and at first in the order that you’re going to speak today i’ve reverend about

valerie spencer msw uh we’ve known each other for a couple of for a few years

not a couple of few years and i actually followed you um and was a fan of yours before we

became friends i’m very honored to say that um i am always inspired by the words that you bring and by the life

that you live and the way that you live it um i know that you’re going to encourage folks and also push them

and challenge them in ways um that are going to promote growth um i want you to

start off when it’s um after i also give a little brief intro on tail also want you to to to

just tell a little bit about your background and then taiyo it’s gonna kind of uh

valerie’s gonna do 20 minutes then taylo’s gonna do 20 minutes until i’m a fan of yours as well i’m that’s that ass

it’s too big to get on the floor and do yoga but the principles that you talk about are

absolutely brilliant and the mindfulness that you not only

instruct people on but also model for people i think is really really important and for folks who

just want to see resilience um i encourage them to google you because

all three of us are googleable and both of you are definitely googleable so google you and find out more and at the

end we’re going to take some questions from the audience um and we’re also going to make sure that people have ways

to contact you because both of you also are contractors and consultants so you do this work

not just live this life all right so with that being said we i’m gonna pass the mic and i’m

actually gonna disappear when you all see me that means you have two minutes left so valerie my sister would you please

share your brilliance with the world well first of all ah

well first of all good afternoon good day to wherever you may be in the

world i know since feel and affirm that your life is

flowing miraculously despite the physical appearance of it i want to give honor to a couple of things i want to

give honor to first of all the land that i’m actually living upon the land that

i’m actually moving upon this is indigenous land we know this land today

is los angeles but we also know that a great deal of effort was made to turn it into

that but i want to honor the indigenous spirit of the land that i move on that i live on and that i have my being on and

within i also want to honor the energy that we know as trans it’s been

called many things all over the world we are for afina we are mahu

we are shaman we are many many things but we help

not introduce but we help promote the idea of healing and we always have

throughout all of the cultures and we have served purposefully in that way so

i just want to honor the healing energy that my people trans non-binary people

genderqueer people and all the other names that may evolve

from this dynamic energy that we share i just want to honor the healers that we

are and because we are healers we have asked oh let me become my phone

off child they’re trying to get at me because we are healers we have access

to what i call some confidential information we have access to some internal

resources that many of us don’t tap into why

we get as unjustifiably so we are highly stimulated

by the environment that we live and move in we’re highly stimulated by our trauma

stories and our trauma narratives and sometimes we are so

uh stimulated triggered activated by our trauma narratives that we don’t develop

a healing narrative to counter some of that trauma narrative leading to what i call

intentional release also let me just introduce myself completely my sister tori cooper and i

have been fellow lionesses uh on top of many heels for many years

so i honor my sister and i am reverend valerie spencer so i am a behavioral

health therapist i’m a holistic life coach i’m an interfaith minister and most importantly i’m the founder and

director of sacred vision for an organization called holistic empowerment

institute and you can visit us and find out all about what we do and are doing at

theholistic.org and that’s going to be coming up on your screen i suppose

at some point and at holistic apartment institute our goal there we go our goal is to merge

evidence-based practices with what i call the sacred i want to help you and

support you making your spiritual practice very common very approachable and very

doable and the good thing about a spiritual practice specifically a spiritual practice that is designed to

support positive mental health which is what i’m i’m suggesting i’m suggesting that a spiritual practice can support

you in your anxiety a spiritual practice can support you in your depression

symptomology and the beautiful thing about a spiritual practice is you get to

design or fall into a already existing trellis

for yourself meaning if you want god in your spiritual practice wonderful put

all the god in it that you like but if you don’t want god in your spiritual practice you don’t have to have god in

your spiritual practice you can have prayer in it or not have prayer in it and i’ve designed a way at holistic

apartment institute to really walk you through the process of designing your own spiritual practice to support your

positive mental health outcomes i created my own special lane here’s the

name of the lane it’s a long it’s a huge mouthful but get ready lgbtq

spiritually integrative community mental health and healing that’s what i’m all

about supporting community mental health and healing for queer people just like

me so now why is all of this important to me i have had my experience with

depression like many of you who are trans several of the social norms came up for

me i’ll give you some of my social norms i was really depressed for many years because i wanted to find a mate

and more importantly i got really challenged by seeing

certain access to love and relationships that i as a trans woman did not have and

that really really really bothered me it bothered me on a soul level and it led to my depression it even led to my

suicidal ideation i did not want to be here anymore i did not feel loved appreciated

or validated by the culture and sometimes we still don’t right can i have a cocktail break for a second

please sometimes we still don’t feel

validated and celebrated by the culture and so i got to the point where i knew i

didn’t want to really kill myself but i also knew that i really didn’t believe in god no more i felt like you

you kind of jacked me up god this is too much for me to bear and through prayer meditation

we worked our relationship out slowly and i must tell you as someone who does

believe in a higher power i humanize my higher power my relationship with my

higher power we get into fights stats arguments

we don’t speak to each other for days we kiss and make up that’s the relationship

that i have with my god and that relationship supports me having positive

mental health outcomes because i’m able to be honest i’m able to tell the truth right

often trans people when we’ve come before social service persons or even persons in the mental health industry or

in the medical industry we do what i call wellness drag

wellness drag i’m good i’m okay everything is fine being trans is great

i get a little down from time to time but on the whole you know i’m straight i’m cool and because we don’t want to be

we don’t want to appear as crazy another crazy trans person before these people

because we don’t want to promote the idea that being trans is to be mentally ill we play like

everything is fine and we rarely go through an authentic and i suppose taylor’s going to talk more about this

later an authentic therapeutic experience where we get to explore and

we deserve that we need that we have to express the pain we have to express the

challenge of being trans even while knowing that we are healed whole and

complete even though that i don’t know what’s wrong my little respiratory stuff i’m going through but y’all work with me and

so i have some things that i do pretty much every day that support my mental health and i want

you to sort of go throughout your life and sort of look at

what can i do every day nothing too deep now some of us love a really deep

spiritual practice we love a spiritual practice that has punishment in it and reminders but some of us like

to chill right i like to drive to malibu and just hang out with god right that’s my idea

of an ideal spiritual practice so go throughout the threads of your life and ask yourself where might a spiritual

practice be and and and look at some creative approaches the point of it is

not to worship something out of yourself but to send center yourself

to have some moments some experiences of what i call intentional joy and

celebration right of what i call some intentional reflection

turning to what i call the sacred core everybody take your hand beautiful instrument take your hand

grab the palm of your hand right fast and connect that hand to what i call the

sacred core it’s a little bit lower than i’m coring today i like my core to be down here but

i decided to be touch in with your core become familiar with your heartbeat

without judging without critiquing and just honor the vessel that you

operate in often as trans people we want to change and manipulate it but just for a moment

let’s just honor without critique let’s just honor the vessel that we operate in

and dare i say give thanks and gratitude

i’m really grateful for my body i’m really grateful for how my body is

holding me throughout the stresses of my life i’m really grateful for how my body

is supporting me in all the ways that it is bigger or smaller i really honor this vessel

and give thanks for it right if you can do that practice just that now here’s

the thing we’ve checked in with ourselves now let’s put some signposts along the way let’s put some little

nuggets along the journey of the day that as we find these little easter eggs

of living we go oh it’s all right i’m going to check in with my core and what do i want to put i want to put

grace in my day i want to honor my day by putting peace of mind

and clarity in my day i want to put joy in my day today i speak joy

and beauty in my day for me personally i speak guidance

and direction into my day and for me also

and for you i speak happiness into our day thrilled about life into our day

and so it is and so now we put little nuggets little easter eggs along the journey

instead of putting complication and difficulty my life is awful it’s so hard to be trans look at how they treat us

all of those things are true but you have more power than perhaps you

are utilizing at present turn into the self the out there may can’t fix it for you

they don’t understand us completely but the internal the internal understands

right the divine connection understands and because we are naturally

that’s been our purpose on the earth to serve as an intermediary between the

divine and humankind because we naturally occupy that space

of healing and even when we’re not trying we do these things naturally i invite you to give the sacred core and

some of those things a try i don’t know about you but some of my other tools

i’d have to get up because they’re right over there but i love to pour libation for myself which is something from the

ifa tradition something from the swahili and the african tradition i love to do those things and pour into my day i also

love to smudge my space with sage i do that for me i smudge my mom

because your environment your space is a very huge part of your positive mental

health and just as you’ve spoken into yourself and spoken into your experience

of your day you can also speak to the environment that you occupy speak peace into that

environment speak peace into that environment and don’t let people in that would throw you

shade don’t let people in that would shake and disrupt your peace only let those people

in whoever now that’s a muscle my family that’s a muscle that we often have to

develop and tend to the muscle of not letting negativity even though it may be

a familiar face a familiar sacred system not letting negativity into our space in

fact speaking to any negativity and saying i will not have any of that here so i don’t allow people

into my space they throw jabs at me i don’t not even kind jabs

because even though it reads on the surface it’s funny it has an internal effect we know it does

we know it does we take those things with us so my the overall point of my share

is that you have agency you have

power and you can use it of course therapy is a part

of your mental health of course therapeutic groups social support groups peer support groups all of those things

are a vital part of your mental health but you also have another avenue which

is the holistic and the spiritual integrative side of those things so i want to give you a bit of homework

before i go tory pop on because i’m gonna give you the homework too

come on okay so here’s my last little piece of homework i invite each of you to scan your life

and find one song that you know that at the listening of that song your whole

energy changes i’ve got mine mine is from the field of gospel music mississippi mass choir i’m not tired yet

i’m sure you will have yours it can be from any genre one piece of music that

pulls you into a right state of yourself that’s me for now tori

whoa wow yes wow

wow wow we’re gonna hear a little bit more we’re gonna actually take some questions

uh towards the end the three of well more so the two of you i’m just gonna kind of be the the lump of coal um in

this fireplace uh of these two fires that are burning but i actually wrote

down and and sometime after kyo speaks i’m gonna tell you share with you my one

of the songs thank you for that thank you sister thank you thank you so with that being said we’re

gonna transition um over to teo um who is going to give

us about 20 minutes of inspiration

no pressure um first of all i’m so grateful to be here and tori then i’ll

always say yes to whatever you ask of me because of um deep love and respect and valerie i’m grateful to share space with

you and i’m particularly grateful actually for my own well-being to hear you um

my name is teo drake and um i do a lot of things in the world and

one of the things that i’ve been doing most of late is doing work with around trauma

and healing but particularly the ways in which um we can actually work with with our own

trauma and in community with folks outside of the medical system like the giving practices

and an understanding of trauma that any of us can do with ourselves at home and also with one

another as a way of demystifying trauma and demystifying kind of the healing because

we all have actually what we need to at least be able to be present enough to access other care that we might need

right so a big part of this is actually to understand my story a little bit is that

um i am i’m a trans man i’ve been living with hiv for

nearly half my life 27 years and you know

it in order for me to be here you know much like valerie was saying in order for me to be here i needed to actually

figure out how to live in the body i have to live with

the reality of what my life is like and and how to do that from a place that

wasn’t always sort of armored up right and a big part of trauma is that level

of guardedness right because you know there’s a good reason why most of us don’t feel safe in the world

and why we don’t even feel safe often in connection with folks right we have all the reasons in the world for that

so a big part of understanding trauma is really understanding where it comes from right like the very basics of it

is to understand that we we’re evolutionary beings right and we have a mechanism to respond to threat

right and folks have often heard the sort of fight flight freeze which means that you know

something happens like and the ways you think about it if you think about it from evolution’s point of view a danger comes up right and

you know a tiger faces something that is a threat to the tiger right the tiger being kind of at the top of the

food chain the tiger’s response is basically gonna fight tigers rarely flee they often fight

right and so the tigers response is the tiger feels a threat and the tiger comes forward and is ready

to fight and and what happens is either in that fight the tiger doesn’t survive

and so there’s no long-lasting harm right from sort of an animal evolutionary

perspective or the tiger wins the fight and all of that energy that had been

pulled up to meet the danger is gone so no trauma right

and then you have a gazelle whose primary response to fear and threat is to run right so now

tiger starts looking for lunch sees the gazelle the gazelle feels fear right

and all of those same hormones all the same energy comes up into the gazelle’s body that came up for the tiger and the

gazelle runs and either the gazelle doesn’t outrun the tiger

right and the gazelle doesn’t survive and so there’s no lingering harm right

as that is that is for the gazelle right or the gazelle actually escapes and in

the escape burns through all of the energy that gets pulled up

right but there’s a weird thing there’s things animals like possums right who when they

feel threat they go punk and they fall over and they look dead they act

actually just literally ascent that makes them like it’s just genius right but what people were

wondering was that freeze right every single time an animal that natural defense is to freeze

that animal when that in when the threat passes and again either the animal is attacked and doesn’t

survive or it works the the mask of kind of the smell looking dead

you know tiger’s like not good lunch and leaves right all of those animals whose natural

defenses were to freeze come out of that and they shake and

in the shaking is where the release of that energy goes and so what we understand trauma to be

is something happens right and it can be an event a car accident it can be something that

has happened to us over a lifetime like some violence from childhood right

violence that little most trans folks i know have experienced when meeting the outside world right

it’s a reoccurring chronic exposure to violence into threat

or it can be often also historical right we can we can actually inherit

some of that passed down and we might not even understand why the legacy um

of certain things carries a level of trauma with it because we’re detached from the original cause right

but those ways of being in the world when the event comes up and you have an

experience if there’s a way to move through that where you don’t feel trapped right like you meet the danger

it passes and you can return to a place of safety and there has been no like

stuckness right then trauma doesn’t happen trauma happens when we are met with a sense of danger and

there’s nowhere to go and for a lot of us those of us who are children those of us experiencing like

my cat is currently indifferent to my needs um but those of us who are experiencing a

system that doesn’t give a about us right like there’s a lot of ways that we get stuck

and what happens is when we chronically get stuck those hormones have nowhere to go right we get trapped

and that will change our brain chemistry it actually changes the wiring of our brain in a way that

takes us away from what our birthright is right our birth our body will take care of itself it would know how to deal with threat if

we were left alone and no one heard us and the world was welcoming our bodies would know what to

do and so some of the work that that i’ve been doing and doing research with is is looking at

how do we go back to in valerie’s language right how do we go back to our divine birthright right how

do we help our bodies find our way back to what we are born to do right to clear that and

there’s a lot of ways to do that and one of the things that um the ways that we can change our brain is

actually through practice there’s ways of settling our nervous systems that can actually take our brains

and the harm that’s been done in the ways that trauma has changed us we have the ability to change that we

and we can’t go back to the ways we were but we can actually and it’s it’s often when you tear fabric right

when fabric gets torn the ways that it gets mended is often stronger than the original

fabric right and that’s exactly what happens with trauma and healing is that when we attend to the places we’ve been

wounded and i mean really attend to them and when we do that as individuals and we do that collectively together

what gets changed is stronger than what existed before because it’s been tested

right and that’s a big part of of feeling i think in value we’re talking about feeling positive about the

ways in which we we take care of ourselves and one another is that the being tested

and moving through that is actually part of what builds resilience and lord knows that we’re called to be more

resilient than we ever should be but it is actually a part of that sort of building strength

and so the practices of being able to settle the nervous system is about sort of being able to

breathe and be in our bodies and so a lot of times folks don’t actually have i can speak for myself actually my my

natural inclination is to freeze that is my sort of default and i know a lot of folks whose natural inclination is

actually to be incredibly anxious and sort of vibrate and they’re they’re the exact same reasons but they look different in

the world right and so for me having the ability to to sort of breathe

and get into my body any way that i can send my body messages that it’s okay right now like i’ve got

this it’s okay right now is hugely healing okay and for folks who vibrate and who’s whose sort of

embodiment of trauma is is up here at a very anxious level being able to take that anxiety and not

not come all the way down but be able to match it to a place that’s a little bit settling is also huge and so for someone like me

like a breath practice with rocking is is enough movement to get me out of

freeze but not too much movement to shock my system right so if any of you just you want to just

rub your hands together and just put your hand on your heart and your

hand on your belly right and i’m gonna teach you to breathe for those of us who have struggled with that right

which is as you breathe in your belly fills up

right all the way up and it falls

just gently you can do an inhale

and exhale and

again a lot of times this stuff feels naive but what we know is that the the

the way to send a telegram to our brains that everything is okay with breath is is about 10 seconds so learning to

actually breathe that is sort of inhale one two three

four five exhale two three

four five six right like this sort of level of the ways that it does this

is a great way to actually be able to calm right and for folks who have an activated

system who are up here one of the ways to do that actually is through dance and music right that the

ability to meet the nervous system where it is is a way of being able to bring it down

and so songs that are about 90 beats per minute um are songs that actually to dance and jump around to actually drum

at that way and often i will actually link to a video of a bunch of songs but you can google

those um but the part of this to understand is that we are social creatures and this is really important

none of us are meant to struggle on our own we are actually meant to be with one

another and so when we address our own trauma that’s part of the puzzle but it’s about being really invested in

doing our work and also being really invested in the healing of those around us

because part of what doing work on our own trauma does it lets us benefit from social connection

the two biggest pieces of healing that happen for trauma

is actually attend and befriend the ability tending is the ability for us to offer care to others

and befriending is the ability for us to be vulnerable enough to accept care from others right those two things have to

show up at the same time not necessarily you know but they have to show up in relationship to one another we can’t

always be givers and we can’t always be people who receive we have to have the experience of both

and so part of this is none of us are meant to struggle alone

and we are meant to help one another survive and we have what we need

despite what the system tells us we absolutely have what we need and if folks are interested in sort of these

practices um i would love to hear from you and we do a lot of trauma trainings

um in community and in community spaces so this is just a sort of a taste of this

but we would love to kind of help you have access to more of that but mostly we can do this

and we can do this not alone and it’s one of the reasons why i’m really grateful to be in the company

of folks who are here um to be able to do this work and

tori would you like to come back hey there

wow wow thank you thank you thank you teo um that was

amazing as we all knew it would be um and let’s have valerie join us

thank you so my brother and my sister so we have i there were a couple of things a few

things i really like to point out about what you all just share with the world

thank you for doing that um that one of the things that came up both of you

talked about healthy touching yourself or placing your hands um and there’s healing and

being able to affirm this vessel that you’re in and i thought

that was incredibly powerful because you framed it in different ways

um valerie talked about putting your hand on your core

and tail mentioned the heart and the abdomen um and in some ways they’re one and the

same i thought that was just so powerful um so we both want you all to share a

little bit about that but even as we go to that um i have two words that i want

you all i’m gonna give you a word valerie and i want you to share because i’ve heard both of you talk about these

things i want you to tell us a little bit about trauma and then teo i want you to talk a little

bit about healing well okay i sure what i’d just like to

announce to the world that teo has been recruited to serve in some capacity within h e i within holistic apartment

institute even with huge and i’m so grateful to have another healer

so let’s talk about trauma we all talked about you know i name things the way i

name things because i’m a spiritual freak and i call it the sacred core right and tail does the heart and the

abdomen it really is the same principle i like to do a lot of things from an evidence-based practice called healing

touch in fact our volunteers are being recruited right now and those volunteers

are a little bit different than most organizations they’re called healers in action and a part of the healers in

action orientation is about non-aggressive support uh healing touch

healthy touch some of those things and i think they are very helpful particularly because of trauma

many of us don’t know our bodies many of us who are trans don’t necessarily have a relationship

with our bodies as are bodies we have a relationship with our bodies

as these problematic vessels that need to be attended to that need to be addressed if we could just get something

removed if we could just get something if we could tighten the screws here we’ll explain why is that we’ll explain

why you want that over there we have this relationship with our body but what we don’t have a relationship with our

body it’s ours it’s not a library book that we can turn in it’s actually ours

no matter how we manipulate this beautiful flesh we will have it for this particular intonation

of the human experience we will and this flesh this body

has been through its share of trauma both physical trauma right some of us have been attacked i’ve

been hit right all through high school we should call high school for me the ass whipping years okay i was whipped

all through high school but some of us have faced verbal traumas right

verbal traumas taunts assault that actually get into the meat of the flesh

and penetrate the heart of the flesh and become real to us they become real to us some of the

things that they say and some of those traumas are experiential traumas things that we have been through things

that we have witnessed things that we have been exposed to stuff that we shouldn’t have saw that we should have

saw right that way that we should not have saw but we did see some you know children witnessing sexual

things at premature ages you know our bodies have experienced some things

and so i like to remind this old girl that she’s been good to me right i like

to remind this old girl because often i’m from an older generation i’m 55

right i love being in my 50s but i’m from a generation of trans women where this body was purposeful for only one

reason well a couple for one you had to be as fishy and as puss

as you possibly could be or die or to just die if you were not simply

unclockable just wither right and the other use of this space was that we

would be attracted to sex partners and love intimates because we both needed the affirmation we needed the coins and

we were lonely right we needed someone to tell us that we were beautiful so this flesh had purpose but what the

flesh did not have a purpose of being is mine

i this is mine this is my so i have to remind it that even though i took you to

you know the surgeon because i want something bigger on you or smaller something mover this whole girl been

good to me thank you for taking me to the you know i’ve eaten this body up

i’ve deprived this body and got it skinny and i’m somewhere in the middle right now but this old girl has taken me

through 55 years of taking from people that i did not want to take this

body has facilitated my patience that’s the other thing we have to give honor to

your resilience your patience your fortitude your ability to be quiet in

the midst of wanting to speak your ability to be still in the midst of needing or wanting to act this body kept

me out of prison because i didn’t slap some out of somebody and in this country a slap is no longer

a slap a slap can have me dead right my slap is i can die so we really want to

honor ourselves not just as trans people but as human people having a human

experience we want to honor it we really do want to honor ourselves thank

thank you thank you thank you so many powerful words there and we love it all um and we see some of the comments not

at all but some of the comments and we’re gonna address a few of those so tell tell us a little bit about healing

we heard some crossover because it’s almost impossible to talk about trauma

um especially in the roles that you both perform

um and the lives that you live it’s impossible to talk about healing without also giving something on tr uh

it’s impossible to talk about trauma without giving something on healing so tell us a little bit about healing

yeah i mean that’s why i love these spaces right because the truth is come here you the truth is that um

um is that the outside world actually only wants to talk about our trauma they only want to talk about the ways that we’re broken right and and the ways that

that we’re always going to be broken and i think it’s really imperative that that we do acknowledge

that the the hurt that we hold you know individually and also communally right that we hold

but that we acknowledge it in a way that isn’t always going to be that story right even even if the next thing might

come that that story doesn’t have to stay right like we can say like yeah right i

carry a lot of hurt and right and i think to really talk about the fact that we

can actually work on ourselves and love one another in ways that actually

foster healing in a community right like the ways that we actually heal the spaces that we’re

in begin to create a different a different narrative and i don’t mean the story that our ears here i mean the

story that our body feels right the story that our and you talked about the heart space right a lot of folks don’t know that your heart actually has brain

cells your part your heart actually can send messages to your brain in a way

that your brain understands like so that what we feel in our heart actually can act our brain

they’re not different places in many ways so that way of sort of getting here

first is one of the ways to actually change how we think the ways that we are in our bodies can

change the ways that we think and i think it’s a big part of that narrative is that that we have what we

need like we’re not forever broken you know we’ve been harmed but we are not forever broken and we don’t need the

system to fix us we need the systems for tools but the system doesn’t have the answers

for us we just need to tell the system what we want and what we need but we can do this for ourselves and with one

another oh i love that that we need to tell the systems what we want to need that’s

powerful that’s very very powerful and it’s true it’s very very true my t-shirt

says protect trans kids the system doesn’t protect trans kids so we need to tell the system

what we need and that’s to protect trans kids thank you both for that i’m not addressing every comment

please please and we need when we tell the system what we need we need for the

clinicians who are in place we need for them to be vocal and say no

that’s not what they need i may not be trans i am trans but that’s not what they need and we need to speak to the

need in full context meaning we got to talk about racism right we have to include racism in on that trauma body

particularly for people of color right now that’s good that’s good and you can get

that shirt on hrc’s website too if any of you would like to purchase there are a whole bunch of other shirts i think

this would be an amazing thing for you to to ally along with us on um some of

the comments again not all of them i love what quintesha says quintesha says

um i’m not transgender but you have my support i love your energy

be well and everyone take care thank you we love to hear that from everybody but

it’s especially important to hear that from folks who are not transgender because the folks that we’re fighting

against are not transgender the folks who are trying to erase our existence are not transgender so thank

you very much for that or they are and they don’t know it yet they are and they don’t acknowledge it yet quiz you don’t

you don’t don’t tip out the house just yet baby you may be you may be keep looking in the heart you

may i will welcome you today we will welcome you to we welcome everybody

um i love that heidi said thank you for that i love that heidi said how can i

support my trans son who’s 13 years old to love his body in this way i love

everything that you’re saying so tayo i would love for you to talk a little

bit about this if you would very briefly yeah you know what honestly um that’s a

tall order i don’t know that i would ask a 13 year old to love their body i think what i would do is figure out what a

truce looks like for now right like and i’m speaking my own personal experience like i had to find a way to

come home to myself but i but to ask me to actually really love myself

when i didn’t even know how to be in my body in a way that felt at all at ease was almost impossible right like and and

it almost shamed me because i’m like like you want me to do what like and then i would feel bad about that right as opposed to

what does neutral look like like what does what is sort of i know that you may not be happy with it

but it’s here and and what do we need to do in order to have you feel some level of comfort until you can access whatever

care you need to access right and that and that there’s ways to do that and some of that for some of us is medical

intervention some of that is actually addressing sort of that level of um i would talk about as one to claw out of

my own skin like i would just get to this place where it was just all of that energy would build up

and we have to find releases because if we don’t find a release for that it’s going to turn on ourselves right or it’s

going to turn out in the world and we’re going to like somehow get into trouble right like one of those two it’s going to turn in or

out but if we can find healthy ways to sort of discharge that because the truth is it’s natural to feel uncomfortable

it’s natural to feel unsettled like how would you not feel that in a world that doesn’t affirm who you are

and i think if you can at least come home to some level of ease and comfort that makes that makes asking the

questions about what interventions do i need for me easier to ask than what interventions do

i need because the world outside tells me i have to have that right and that’s the only way to do that is to at least become friendly with your body

again amazing i i can’t think of a 13 year old that i know who’s totally comfortable with their

body who’s cis or trans um and i love that one of the best things that you can

first familiarize yourself with your body and what your parts are and

and figure out how they can work for you i want to add to that briefly in loving

and supporting your trans son you know as parents our job is to groom

uh not necessarily who they become but how they govern themselves in the world

and this may be a controversial statement but i’m asking that you would love your son by not just supporting his

body but also supporting his growing masculinity and support that growing masculinity by

giving some suggestion to it so that it does not grow in because if we allow

your son simply to operate on what he sees particularly in the american experience as masculinity it will be

toxic so we’ve got to groom that masculinity so it can be healthy individual but not toxic

that’s great thank you thank you um i see jessica jessica we love you

jessica says i’m having trouble with thoughts of self-harm and i don’t know how to handle it

i can afford grs and counseling has no i can’t afford grs

and counseling hasn’t helped can we offer something to jessica

well first of all shout out to you being a sister of the

struggle right we all have had experiences where

uh our vessel just does not serve us in the way that we think we should

so i really want to honor the challenge that you’re going through as you’re having this experience with these experiences i want to invite you to

press in though i’m going to press in just a little taste right invite you to press in

i want to invite you to begin another relationship with your body i want to suggest to you that a major element of

that current relationship that you’re having is an inherited relationship right the medical the mental health

community have strongly suggested in fact the social norm as a whole in

terms of what is masculine one is feminine has told you that your body is not right that something’s odd with it

that something’s physically out of place with it i want you to take that narrative and begin to call it

and begin to love your body

as it is it will take work it is a discipline but you have agency i want to

honor the vessel that you occupy i want to invite you to touch your body and give it love and i’m going to hold you

in grace as well thank you

welcome mess bc uh let’s see okay so we have a comment

from eve eve says i’m an older transgender person and it’s been extremely difficult to find acceptance

in the rainbow community like i’m not seems like everyone wants to perform

female so here’s an interesting thing eve that i will offer to you and i certainly welcome space for our uh

superstar guest today there are times as trans people because i know both of these folks

that we are not trans enough for other people oh god no i’m not even trying

i’m retired that we’re not trans people i don’t want

to minimize your experience at all but when we allow other people to

dictate how queer we are how trans we are how

black we are how white we are then suddenly we give them far more power than they deserve

yeah you know and i think the other thing is it’s important to understand that that even though we may have similar

experiences we are all getting to know one another right and the languages change and

and so sometimes it’s it we actually have to have enough humility to say like can you tell me what your experience is

like and i’ll tell you that um i’m a i’m a pretty masculine queer trans

man right like flannel i’m a woodworker covered in sawdust most of the time work boots truck the whole nine yards right

i’m a very gentle sort of soul but but you know on the binary spectrum i’m pretty much all the way over there and i

am partnered with a flamboyant genderqueer makeup wearing glitter spreading

boy right who you know and who embodies translucents in a very different way and will say that that he is neither here

nor there peter pan sort of boy right and when we he’s much younger than i am and when we first met we both had this

sort of thing where i’m like like you get to be this thing right you get to be in the middle like and i had this it was

in my body because of how i was forced to live that i had this not about him but it was this sort of

resentment right that that his life was easier and he had this this resentment of people like me who are like you keep

telling me that i have to choose right your folks tell me that i don’t exist and intergenerationally we sat down and

talked to one another and and it was like he could hear sort of the pain i had and the trauma i carried because of

coming from an older generation that he was like oh i get i get why it’s hard to see me because it is hard right and i

could be like i fought for you to live that life how dare i be resentful of it like i fought for you not to have my experience right but

sometimes we just have to get to know one another and and to remember that that i don’t lose

anything right in in allowing someone else to have all the glitter in the world they want right i don’t lose

anything the bigger the world becomes but i think we have to do that for one another because certainly cis has folks

are not going to do that for us um but we have to pause to think about it tail i almost jumped out of my seat

when you said that you said repeat it again i don’t lose anything

yeah i don’t i mean i don’t lose anything the bigger the world becomes particularly the bigger the trans world becomes the bigger the queer world

becomes right i don’t lose anything nothing diminishes me there’s just more space to roam right

and you know also i would tell that person go ahead and occupy your pioneer space

um uh yes trans women have been all the rage and people are really over

understanding us right now they know too much but many people don’t know about the pan

sexual experience or the pan gender experience so that’s your opportunity to really craft

that narrative of what that will look like for the culture so occupy your part although the queer community may not

accept you you still have some agency to say so what this is what you’re accepting you

know occupy your own sense of individuality i remember when i’m not telling my business that might

skip that we love you for it so um

heidi thank you thank you thank you thank you because it it you know there’s a certain type of i

don’t use the word brave to describe people simply living their lives because you know we are just all living

our lives hopefully the best way that we can but thank you it takes a little bit of bravery to ask a question to support

somebody else that’s brave and we appreciate that we love all of our allies there were quite

a few comments from allies and we really appreciate that as we do at each and every person that was here all right so

with that being said um we’re actually just it’s it’s time to go

actually so let’s get if we could in this tail then

valerie i want each of you to leave one closing word

for the folks then we’re gonna say goodbye and then the three of us are gonna hang on the call for about another

three minutes just kind of to debrief all right and and breathe because this is amazing all right thank you octavia

for being here love you sister mateo i think embodiment is the word that i

hold right it’s how to come home how to come home

wherever home is yes

val who if i had to do one word i’m going to be self-serving right now i’m going to

say service service is a dynamic way to treat yourself well to re-narrative yourself

as powerful and i have a great way for you to do some service log on to our website at beholitic.org

and become one of our healers in action become one of our volunteers you’ll be oriented you’ll be loved on

uh so just go to our website and at one of the subscriber places just say i want

to be a healer in action and we’ll love you for it is that how they contact you also val

yeah they can get at me through the i’m still learning the website even though i built it but yes they can contact me

through the website thank you and how do folks contact you taiyo there’s actually and same thing with our

website there’s actually a contact form and that goes directly to my partner alex who does a much better job of

managing email that i do would you share your website one more time for the folks

yeah don’t say it because everybody can’t read trade sorry there you go transformingheartscollective.org

thank you we want to make sure that we appeal the folks who who learn differently not one part but two there

you go yes so thank you all again um i am empowered

and embodying this fluffiness today um i want to each thank

you both from the human rights campaign and also from the transgender justice initiative we appreciate you and we love

you and we thank you and thank each and every one of you who joined in today this was a really really quick hour

thank you for joining us for another session of trans talks we’re still experimenting if we’re going to do them

on facebook live if we’re gonna do them on instagram we have another that’s coming up our next one is scheduled for

i believe the third week in june so stay tuned for more details i appreciate you

and i hope that today and as part of uh may is mental what is

it mental health awareness month that’s one of the reasons why we thought it was incredibly important to bring this

conversation today so we encourage each and every one of you to prioritize your

own mental physical and emotional wellness thank you so much for being here today

thank you thank you

