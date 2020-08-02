Transform 5 Common Emotions Into a Beautiful Life

When I think of a beautiful life I think of the July 4th fireworks on the National Mall in Washington DC. Vibrant, colorful, creative artistry and majesty steal the show away.

This is the way life is meant to feel with bursts of celebration displays. Surprising and dazzling with colorful lights in between waiting for the next firework in the air to show up. You can find daily happiness that could be those pops of firework. A larger event like getting married, having a baby or getting promoted can leave you in awe like the multiple fireworks snapshot you remember you saw.

You may not be benefitting from all that is this life if you have sadness overshadowing, resentment harboring, or offenses lingering.

While you’re dealing with situations and problems, you can still be enjoying yourself. And that’s where you’ll shine and find your rays of hope for the future. If you can push through during those times, you can maximize your limited time here on earth.

Your perspective will change throughout life as you hit each milestone decade. You’re not who you were 20 years ago.

Older people in their nineties wished they took more chances, reflected more, and did more to impact what they will be leaving on earth.

They’ve learned how to handle sad times through war and seeing how their personal trials worked out. Any emotions they have, they want to use for good in the last years of their lives.

Learning a page from their older wisdom, if you feel any of these emotions, you’re best to let these feelings go after getting hit in the face with your situation and process for a day or two.

Emotional Situations:

Afraid or fearful about… the future …your specific situation

Stressed or anxious about…current situation … job layoff …health diagnosis …finances …a bill

Worried about… family issues …work situation

Hurt or sad about… a relationship …losses

Angry/irritated about… someone who keeps causing you to feel anger …injustice …the news

Accepting the emotion-provoking situation for the truth it is will be your first goal. You’re being re-routed to something better you can’t see right now, but you will soon.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

See yourself as an overcomer. Be powerful and strong.

If you’ve received mixed messages from a situation, get clarity and refer to the last you heard. Don’t become weak, allow your wanting-to-believe-something-different senses (from what you had in your past), cloud the reality of the current situation.

5 Emotions You Need to Release

1. Anger or irritation:

If your anger or irritation doesn’t burn off immediately, find healthy ways to channel in activities and thoughts. Burn a rose scented candle or take a walk, and confess your anger aloud to your higher consciousness.

You can learn to manage and drop those thoughts and replace them with productive thoughts. Keep practicing until the negative thoughts are quiet and stop reaching you when reminded.

Then practice forgiveness or just let go the offenses for your own peace.

2. Guilt or shame:

Repressing and holding onto guilt or shame can be initially deceivingly soothing to hide behind in troubling situations. Sadly, the damage is you become a victim to your situation. From being in control, to hopeless and helpless.

You wisely may not want to share your situation when you’re processing your thoughts and feelings, but holding onto those past thoughts/feelings can debilitate you in life.

They can be post-traumatic and do more damage to your current life or future, even when the situation is long gone, such as in childhood wounds.

3. Worrying on unresolved problems:

Thinking of problems and possible solutions, purging any emotions, and then leaving unsolvable problems alone is a productive move if you’re not in immediate danger.

Don’t wrap your mind around toxic and crazy situations created by others. They can happen to anyone. You can lose your control further than the problem, when the offender’s life is the one spinning out of control. Don’t be a victim or hold onto emotional baggage.

Help yourself, and you will end up helping them see their wrong.

Initially noodle out how to solve the problem, decide your limits, or what you would do in response to the worst case scenario outcome. Then compartmentalize and get on with your day. Don’t spend extra time and energy thinking about your problems (that could turn to unproductive worry).

Your possible solutions you came up with will be stored in your mind for the next time you have to confront the problem again. The situation may have changed and you’re re-thinking outcomes. Then practice again setting the problem aside.

It’s best not to run away or make unjustified decisions to solve complex problems. They could re-appear, or you can find other related-problems from your actions and decisions that are worse.

Time and patience help solve problems.

4. Fear or anxiety:

Fear and worry can cause your stress and anxiety. Do not be afraid because what is meant to work out, will.

Everything happens for a reason in your favor, even when you see something different in front of you. You’ll be re-routed to the path of your beautiful life you’re meant to live.

Try to be in each moment where you can be feeling joy and focus (productivity).

If you’re not in harm’s way, better to not share with anyone your negative situation unless you’re seeking advice or help from them. Outsiders can’t shield or change your situation. You can unintentionally leave a bad karma trail.

You’re better resorting to what you know, as you have to live with your decisions for a lifetime.

To purge emotions for peace of mind, better to keep to self-talk, journaling, or talking to your higher consciousness. Exhaust your prideful thoughts so you can move on and get back your peace.

5. Stress:

Next to being in a life threatening situation, stress and anxiety are the worst causes of harm to your body and mental health.

You’re best to find personal resolution. Immediately handle stress and anxiety so that losing a night of sleep doesn’t turn into a serious health problem larger than your original problem.

If your situation causes you to drink more coffee or alcohol over water, and choose fast food over healthy food options, this can show up as a health problem down the road.

Be kind to yourself.

Sadness:

Cry when you need to. Every tear is making your stronger. The toughest men cry.

Unlike anger, sadness doesn’t cause fear to others.

When you cry, you’re helping to birth productivity. After you exit your sadness, you can feel your joy for purging your emotions.

Eventually, there will be no more tears about your sad situations. In the process, you’ll become stronger, eventually showing a smile on your face of how far you’ve come, and the promising future you have.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Bring Beauty Back In Your Life

When you’re back to your normal calm state, feel satisfaction about an aspect of your life, or borrow one from a friend’s life. The more you can feel good for others, the more you can bring happiness into your life and appreciate the moment.

If you lost a relationship, get love by giving love petting or hugging a pet, watering a plant, or calling a friend.

Go outside and physically feel the sun adding feel-good endorphins and a happy glow to your face. Or imagine a heavy thunderstorm cleansing the thick air.

Live for this moment. Maybe watch a fireworks video.

If you lost a job, make finding a better opportunity your goal. There’s nothing stopping you (besides yourself) from landing a dream job as your new mission.

Turn the channel from what you can’t change.

Feel peace. Feel each breath. Appreciate that you’re breathing. You’re safe.

Lower your blood pressure in the moment.

Feel lucky you’ve got more than a pulse. You have everything you need now, and even more in your hopeful beliefs. If you can tap into your internal riches, watch out world!

Know you’re never alone. You have greater opportunities than most people get just by having clean water and food variety abundantly available to you.

You can find life’s splendor amidst chaos. Choose beauty and enjoyment as the higher way to live.

—

Previously published on “Change Becomes You”, a Medium publication.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: Author