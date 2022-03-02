Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Until a Heart Stops

Until a Heart Stops

The breath continues, and life ebbs.

by 1 Comment

 

The phone calls came, awakened hope
With rising optimism, we planned tomorrow
Until the phone rang again.
Hopes dashed, tomorrow questioned, today gone.

Pepper didn’t get another day
to frolic in the yard, or bask in the sun
She sat momentarily in the grass
And then waddled back to the steps, unable to get up.

We knew, she knew, it was time.
You don’t prepare for this day
Who wants to? Tis not a joyful occasion.
The drive was silent, except for erupting sobs.

The reality of a last breath
Comes full circle to a life well lived
And the last moments are valued more
Than the many previous encounters.

The backwards moments remind us to cherish
To hold dear, to value each second.
Tomorrow isn’t promised, yet we plan.
Pepper carried a mass inside, hid her pain.

We didn’t know, she didn’t tell
Couldn’t tell, and so we moved on
In life, day after day, doing our work
Until today, when reality confronted our fate.

Her last moments, surrounded by love and comfort
Her last breath, given even after her life ebbed.
Her warmth still lingered, even though the lights were out
Our hearts mourn the loss of a beloved family member.

Though a doggy, and so much more
Pepper knew how to comfort us, protect us,
love us through so many obstacles.
And here we are, saying goodbye.

Who knew how hard this moment would be? No one.
My daughter knew it was coming, heck we all did.
But not today. No, not today!
And still the sun awoke us, and the day arrived.

The days march forward, and we with it
Not much to do but to live life fully
Even with the sting of the shut door
We can see the brilliancy of life’s gift.

We have now, this moment to mourn,
Tomorrow we rise, if given the day
Sing songs of thankfulness and memories dear
While we look up above to hear

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The most precious of all thoughts
My mom, my dog, my pup
All gleefully playing among the grasses
No fear, no pain, no sorrow. Rest.

~Just a thought by Pamela

This post was previously published on Blue Insights.

***

You might also like these from The Good Men Project:

.. In Modern Relationships, We Cheat Every Single Day Compliments Men Would Love to Hear More Often .10 Things Good Men Should Never Do in a Relationship It’s Not Just Sex That He is Longing For. It’s This

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Pamela Nikodem

 

About Pamela

Pamela Nikodem, M.S.Ed., CAMS-I, works with men and women, mandated to domestic violence education. Her platform is to draw minds to change, rather than demand minds to change. Pamela completed her Internship for her LPC at Roger's Behavioral Health specializing in Addiction/Mental Health Recovery. She writes with a dedication to improve lives on Medium, and on the Good Men's Project, and is currently writing a book. She currently teaches violin on the side. Her passion was to be a music teacher, however after a serious injury, she gave it up until recently, when we had a final of six surgeries. Pamela raised 6 children, two who serve in the Military, and all of them played stringed instruments as children, she homeschooled them, and has 6 grandchildren. She is a survivor of domestic violence with a passion for the purpose of change by modeling respect, kindness, empathy, and dedication to the call to help men and women be the best dads, mothers, and partners they can be in whatever capacity they land. Her motto, Catch the Spark for a Brighter Future is part of her book. Follow me on Medium: medium.com/@PamelaWriter87.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
difin13375
Guest
difin13375
15 seconds ago

n vbnm

0
Reply
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x