Until a Heart Stops

The phone calls came, awakened hope

With rising optimism, we planned tomorrow

Until the phone rang again.

Hopes dashed, tomorrow questioned, today gone.

Pepper didn’t get another day

to frolic in the yard, or bask in the sun

She sat momentarily in the grass

And then waddled back to the steps, unable to get up.

We knew, she knew, it was time.

You don’t prepare for this day

Who wants to? Tis not a joyful occasion.

The drive was silent, except for erupting sobs.

The reality of a last breath

Comes full circle to a life well lived

And the last moments are valued more

Than the many previous encounters.

The backwards moments remind us to cherish

To hold dear, to value each second.

Tomorrow isn’t promised, yet we plan.

Pepper carried a mass inside, hid her pain.

We didn’t know, she didn’t tell

Couldn’t tell, and so we moved on

In life, day after day, doing our work

Until today, when reality confronted our fate.

Her last moments, surrounded by love and comfort

Her last breath, given even after her life ebbed.

Her warmth still lingered, even though the lights were out

Our hearts mourn the loss of a beloved family member.

Though a doggy, and so much more

Pepper knew how to comfort us, protect us,

love us through so many obstacles.

And here we are, saying goodbye.

Who knew how hard this moment would be? No one.

My daughter knew it was coming, heck we all did.

But not today. No, not today!

And still the sun awoke us, and the day arrived.

The days march forward, and we with it

Not much to do but to live life fully

Even with the sting of the shut door

We can see the brilliancy of life’s gift.

We have now, this moment to mourn,

Tomorrow we rise, if given the day

Sing songs of thankfulness and memories dear

While we look up above to hear

The most precious of all thoughts

My mom, my dog, my pup

All gleefully playing among the grasses

No fear, no pain, no sorrow. Rest.

~Just a thought by Pamela

—

***

—

Photo credit: Pamela Nikodem