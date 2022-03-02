Until a Heart Stops

The phone calls came, awakened hope
With rising optimism, we planned tomorrow
Until the phone rang again.
Hopes dashed, tomorrow questioned, today gone.
Pepper didn’t get another day
to frolic in the yard, or bask in the sun
She sat momentarily in the grass
And then waddled back to the steps, unable to get up.
We knew, she knew, it was time.
You don’t prepare for this day
Who wants to? Tis not a joyful occasion.
The drive was silent, except for erupting sobs.
The reality of a last breath
Comes full circle to a life well lived
And the last moments are valued more
Than the many previous encounters.
The backwards moments remind us to cherish
To hold dear, to value each second.
Tomorrow isn’t promised, yet we plan.
Pepper carried a mass inside, hid her pain.
We didn’t know, she didn’t tell
Couldn’t tell, and so we moved on
In life, day after day, doing our work
Until today, when reality confronted our fate.
Her last moments, surrounded by love and comfort
Her last breath, given even after her life ebbed.
Her warmth still lingered, even though the lights were out
Our hearts mourn the loss of a beloved family member.
Though a doggy, and so much more
Pepper knew how to comfort us, protect us,
love us through so many obstacles.
And here we are, saying goodbye.
Who knew how hard this moment would be? No one.
My daughter knew it was coming, heck we all did.
But not today. No, not today!
And still the sun awoke us, and the day arrived.
The days march forward, and we with it
Not much to do but to live life fully
Even with the sting of the shut door
We can see the brilliancy of life’s gift.
We have now, this moment to mourn,
Tomorrow we rise, if given the day
Sing songs of thankfulness and memories dear
While we look up above to hear
The most precious of all thoughts
My mom, my dog, my pup
All gleefully playing among the grasses
No fear, no pain, no sorrow. Rest.
—
This post was previously published on Blue Insights.
***
—
Photo credit: Pamela Nikodem
