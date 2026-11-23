By Michael Martino for CPAP.com

A demanding job, a new baby, another evening lost to screens: There is usually a ready explanation for exhaustion. It can seem like the price of keeping up. But persistent exhaustion deserves more attention than an occasional rough night. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) estimates that 50 to 70 million Americans have ongoing sleep disorders.

For someone waking exhausted, a full night in bed can make the tiredness harder to explain. Sleep apnea is one possible explanation. Both sleep apnea and insomnia can undermine the quality of sleep, even when there is enough time for rest. Recognizing recurring symptoms can help start a conversation with a healthcare professional, though those symptoms alone cannot establish a diagnosis.

Below, CPAP.com, an online retailer of CPAP machines and supplies, explains what you need to know if you or a loved one is experiencing issues with sleep, fatigue or exhaustion.

The Symptoms People Are Most Likely to Dismiss

The clues may be ordinary enough to explain away: waking unrefreshed, struggling to follow a conversation or fighting sleep while watching television. NHLBI identifies daytime tiredness and unrefreshing sleep as possible signs of sleep deficiency, along with difficulty staying alert during quiet activities.

Symptoms associated with sleep apnea include morning headaches and irritability, excessive sleepiness and difficulty paying attention. What someone calls “brain fog” might mean rereading the same paragraph or losing track of a familiar task. These are useful descriptions to bring to an appointment, rather than reasons to assume a particular diagnosis.

Persistent daytime fatigue also has many possible medical explanations, including anemia, diabetes and thyroid problems. Stress, depression and medications can contribute, too. Sleep is one part of that wider picture. A headache or a distracted afternoon alone cannot establish its cause.

Why Sleep Apnea Can Go Unnoticed

Sleep apnea involves breathing that repeatedly stops and restarts during sleep. The person experiencing it may have little awareness of what is happening.

In obstructive sleep apnea, the airway narrows or closes, prompting the brain to briefly wake the sleeper to restore airflow. These awakenings may go unremembered. Someone can therefore believe they slept through the night while their sleep was repeatedly interrupted.

Snoring adds another source of confusion. Although it is a common symptom, not everyone who snores has sleep apnea. Mayo Clinic also notes that not everyone with apnea snores. The absence of obvious snoring does not rule out a breathing problem.

Symptoms also vary. NHLBI notes that women may more often report tiredness, headaches and insomnia. Waiting for a stereotypical picture of loud snoring and obvious breathing pauses could mean overlooking other reasons to seek an assessment.

This helps explain how a sleep problem could go unrecognized. A person might blame headaches on work, low energy on parenting and poor concentration on getting older. If each symptom has a ready explanation, the pattern can become an accepted part of life for years. A partner’s observations may help connect the pieces, but people who sleep alone can also seek care for daytime symptoms.

The Difference Between Being Tired and Being Persistently Sleepy

Occasional tiredness after a demanding day is familiar. Fatigue generally describes low energy or exhaustion; sleepiness means a tendency to fall asleep. The National Sleep Foundation distinguishes fatigue from excessive sleepiness: someone can feel drained without being likely to doze off.

Repeatedly falling asleep during the day deserves attention, especially when someone has allowed enough time for sleep at night. The NHS recommends an appointment when sleepiness affects daily life or someone often falls asleep during the day.

Hours alone do not tell the whole story. In NIH guidance, sleep expert Marishka Brown describes healthy sleep as a combination of duration, quality and consistency. Chronic sleep deficiency can impair attention and emotional regulation, slow reactions and make everyday tasks harder.

Reaching for another coffee may feel like the practical answer. Another cup offers no explanation for why the sleepiness keeps returning, and caffeine’s effects can last eight hours, potentially interfering with the next night’s sleep. Mention reliance on caffeine or frequent naps when describing the pattern to a clinician.

The Signs a Bed Partner May Notice First

A partner may hear what the sleeper cannot: loud or irregular snoring, silence followed by a gasp, or choking sounds. NHLBI notes that nighttime symptoms may go unnoticed until someone else reports them. Apparent pauses in breathing are worth reporting, even if the sleeper remembers nothing unusual.

Describe observations precisely. “You seemed to stop breathing, then gasped” gives a clinician more information than “You sleep strangely.” Note whether it happens repeatedly and whether daytime symptoms accompany it.

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Also mention restless sleep, frequent nighttime movement and unusual behaviors such as shouting or kicking. These observations are not specific evidence of apnea. Some unusual movements during sleep occur with other disorders, including REM sleep behavior disorder. Bring recurring concerns to a professional rather than dismissing them as harmless quirks or trying to identify the condition at home.

When It’s Time to Talk to a Professional

Arrange an appointment for ongoing excessive sleepiness, repeated breathing disturbances, or persistent loud snoring accompanied by other symptoms. Unexplained frequent awakenings and sleep problems affecting daily functioning also warrant discussion, particularly when work, concentration or quality of life suffers.

Driving raises the urgency. If sleepiness develops behind the wheel, pull over somewhere safe. Do not try to push through to the destination.

For the appointment, consider keeping a sleep diary. Record sleep times, awakenings, daytime sleepiness, caffeine, alcohol and medications, alongside a partner’s observations.

Be specific about what has changed: dozing during meetings, needing naps to finish the day or waking repeatedly without knowing why. Describe how long symptoms have persisted and whether they continue during less demanding weeks. Those details give the clinician more to work with than “I’m always tired.”

A healthcare professional can assess symptoms and medical history and decide whether further testing is appropriate. A sleep study helps diagnose sleep apnea and determine its type and severity. Persistent symptoms call for that assessment, rather than independently choosing treatment.

Exhaustion Deserves a Closer Look

A busy week can explain a tiring day. It should not become the automatic explanation for every unrefreshing morning or struggle to stay awake. If exhaustion has become so familiar that it barely seems worth mentioning, bring it up anyway. Describe what an ordinary day feels like and ask what might be behind it.

This story was produced by CPAP.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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Previously Published on hub.stackernewswire







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