Why Some of My Friends Are Scared of the Woman I Admire

Maybe, they are just intimidated?

I met a woman on one of our project sites in the first week of my real estate journey. I was in total awe, silently — my friends weren’t. And I don’t know why. I mean, how could you not be amazed by a beautiful and long-legged lady speaking in front of you? No, she wasn’t just speaking, she greeted us a good morning with a wide smile on her face that perfectly blends with her golden morena complexion. I don’t know her age but she looks like in her late twenties.

Little did she know, her smile cleared my annoyance away from a 4-hour commute.

Minutes after, she spares some of her time to explain the project we are selling, everything we need to know since we’re the newbies.

Right then and there, I admired her. Not intimately but because I can see a woman of substance. She’s enigmatic and I like it. A part of me is saying that I want to be like her. It might sound ridiculous because I don’t totally know her yet, not even her name. Well, she’s really good at perplexing the hell out of me huh and still, I like it.

In between those moments, I caught myself just staring at her with a blank mind. That’s creepy of me, do I sound like a serial killer now? I’m not.

. . .

I find her admirable, but some of my friends are scared of her? I’m confused.

Is there something they see that I can’t? That actually bothers me though, I mean is there anything I need to know why they act so scared but kind of intimidated too when she’s around? So I asked.

“She’s strict” “She puts too much pressure on her team” “I’m just nervous when I see her”

Those are the answers I got and to be honest, I laughed in my head. Not because I mock over their emotions, what they feel is definitely valid. It’s just that, I used to deal with iron hands since I was a kid and maybe I have learned to love, appreciate, and even admire tough people. Well, for as long as they’re playing the game fair and square.

I didn’t just laugh in my head upon hearing those words coming out from my friends’ lips.

I gazed on the other side of the street too and I realized two things.

1. We were raised differently.

That’s the first thought that comes in my mind whenever I get to be in a situation where opposite personal opinions and principles in life are all wafting in the air. I have to know where they are coming from so I can get an idea of how to deal with them without stepping any veins of their hearts.

We were raised in different homes and families with different parenting styles. I might grow up in iron fists while they grew up on a gentle one and that makes their feeling of being scared at times valid —they are not used to it. They are still on the process of adapting and you should be there and help them loosen up.

2. You have to train your heart to be tough — tough enough to see the rainbow in the middle of the storm.

The woman I admire has a strong aura that brings an authoritarian persona. Some might go rattling over the continuous sound of her heels against the showroom’s floor as she walks in, but not me. I can hear stillness in there. I can see an empowered woman, an independent one. Not me because I chose to see what’s behind that dominant facade. There’s more in her, she’d still have that soft little girl in her who loves cotton candies.

. . .

My friends aren’t scared of her, I know.

Actually, they love her. They even speak highly about her. They love how she motivates us. Words are always well-played in a significant way whenever she took over the stage to share her insights. She’s a natural motivator!

Yes, my friends aren’t scared of her, they just don’t know how to deal with a strong independent woman yet.

. . .

Aside from her strong persona, what makes her the woman I look up to?

I don’t care if you’ll find it funny or not. I can see myself in her.

You might say that “Clarisse, you’re not a strong and empowered woman like her”

Maybe, yes you’re right. I can’t exactly pinpoint why I can see myself in her. I just think that we share the same interests as we’re looking through the same lens as to how we view life. I might not totally know why but I believe that for some special reasons, the unknown emotional connection is way better than the beautifully explained words.

—

