Why You Succeed at Work but Struggle in Relationship

Success. It’s one of the greatest values we hold as men.

Crushing it at work. Making things happen. Seeing the money.

It can be quite gratifying when we are successful at work.

At the same time, it’s mystifying when we can’t replicate that success in our marriage or relationship.

Are you that guy who crushes it at work but struggles in his relationship?

Often a guy leaves work after having a great day at the office only to come home to an alternate reality.

He goes from fulfilling his purpose, seeing things clearly, and making his mark – in short, feeling like a Jedi bad-ass on the job…

… to feeling like a nobody with his wife, who is withdrawn, irritable, or busy with other stuff.

She doesn’t seem to appreciate what he contributes. She doesn’t see how he moves mountains during the day.

To her, he’s almost invisible.

“That’s great you had a good day. You left your shit on the floor,” she says.

Maybe he experiences a lack of intimacy from her. Maybe she even withholds sex, saying it’s just not a priority.

And so he’s left scratching his head, wondering how is this possible – this one reality at work and another so different at home?

Do you have success at work but struggle in your relationship?

If so, maybe you’ve thought you have to do something different than what you’re currently doing with your partner. So, you come up with a plan.

You want to seize the day, get different outcomes, and help her appreciate you. And you want to get motivated.

You search the internet for good relationship advice. You look for the fix. Maybe you even try individual or couples therapy.

But after some time, it doesn’t get you what you want and leaves you stuck. And so you’re left scratching your head, wondering…

How do I figure this relationship stuff out?

If that’s you, ask yourself, are you unconsciously using work strategies with your partner, thinking that what gets you results on the job can be replicated at home?

Maybe you get into a mindset of seeking out information, problem-solving, or even goal-setting.

You think, well, if I can get to point A with her by such and such a date, then eventually we can get to point B, and then…

If so, I hate to say it, but that’s part of the problem. Your Jedi skills at work fall flat at home.

Why does what works so well on the job not work so well with your partner?

In short, the same rules don’t apply.

Check out the video below to understand why work strategies don’t get you results in your relationship and what to do instead.

What if you could learn the skills of relationship informed (not led) by your Jedi skills at work?

You’d speak the language of relationship with your partner. And you’d do it in a way that gets you results.

Sound crazy?

A masculine approach to relationship that helps a man get payoffs, reach milestones, stay motivated with concrete practical relationship tools to create the relationship he wants.

If that sounds enticing, let’s explore what’s possible for you. That’s what I do.

—

