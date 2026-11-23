He’ll regret it. I promise you, one day he’ll regret it.” That’s what my mother kept saying for the first stretch of time after I moved out, sliding plates of roasted chicken across her dining room table while I picked at the rice. The kitchen smelled like rosemary and burnt onions. My mother, who has never cracked a psychology book in her life, but who knows people the way a butcher knows a carcass, kept repeating it like a chant. One day he’ll regret it. I wanted to believe her so badly I would have eaten the whole chicken, bones and all.

I learned the hard way, after a handful of stilted conversations and one truly pathetic phone call somewhere deep in the night where I pretended I’d dialed him by accident.

People don’t regret what they did. They regret what they lost. You can’t go back to the simpler universe where someone cheats because they’re unhappy and you just love them harder and they come back. That universe is a fairy tale sold to women by other women who should know better. I should know better. I do know better. And still, some nights I find myself reorganizing the spice cabinet, moving the cumin next to the coriander because, I don’t know, it feels like a tiny act of control.

I’m not going to tell you my ex-husband is a monster. That would be tidy. He ran a series of quiet calculations, because in his particular spreadsheet of desire and convenience those calculations added up. He’s not evil. He’s a man who never had to look at the bill until it landed on the kitchen counter, next to the dirty plates. I could’ve given him another decade of my youth and he would have just kept walking, oblivious. Once I made him a birthday dinner, eight dollars of ribeye, the good kind, with mushrooms, and he ate it standing over the sink watching a documentary about submarines. He said “thanks” without looking up, and I stood there holding the empty plate feeling like I’d swallowed glass.

If I’d stayed, swallowed it all, pretended not to notice the perfume on his collar, he would’ve walked through the door each evening with that same half smile and felt nothing but the warm, secure pleasure of a man who got away with something.

So when my mother said one day he’ll regret it, she was really telling me that regret requires loss. You can’t miss what never leaves. The day I signed the papers and the realtor came to take photos of the empty living room where we used to argue about throw pillows, the empty living room smelled faintly of stale carpet and the shutter click echoed off the bare walls. That’s when I became, for the first time in our whole marriage, something he could actually lose.

The cruel trick that kept me awake in that tiny apartment with the drafty windows, the radiator clanking like a tired heartbeat, the window frame painted a shade of blue that was starting to peel: the affair was never what he thought it was. I met the other woman, briefly, at a fundraiser. She’s fine. Perfectly fine. She touched my arm when she talked. She seems like a relief.

I imagined her as some shimmering escape hatch. I imagined their weekends as pure, frictionless, unhaunted. I hated her for it. Then I stopped, because what I felt was worse: pity. Because the affair only worked because of the marriage. She inherited everything I had been trying to leave, except she didn’t have the ten-year head start of intimacy to cushion it. I almost felt sorry for her. Almost.

He never cried. He never showed up with flowers. Men like him (and I know I’m generalizing — I don’t care) don’t perform regret. They post photos of themselves looking content. But my friend Sarah Medina, who still runs into him at the hardware store, told me he asked about me once — she said it smelled of sawdust and cheap coffee that day — and when she mentioned I’d been promoted, something shifted. The brief, ugly flicker of a man realizing the asset he liquidated has appreciated.

And here’s where I have to be honest, because I promised myself I would be: a starved, ugly little animal inside my chest perked up at the news that he’d noticed. I wanted him to suffer. Not dramatically, not in any way I’d have to witness. Just quietly, in the background of his comfortable new life, the way I’d quietly suffered for years while pretending I was fine.

This is the part they don’t put in the empowerment essays. They don’t tell you that healing comes with this residue, this faint, embarrassing hunger to be missed. Not because I want him, god, no, not because I want to lie in that bed again and listen to the way he breathed in his sleep, but because I want proof that I mattered. That the years counted.

I can name the patterns. I can point to the exact moment, some kitchen, some age I can’t quite pin down, when I figured out love was a thing you had to earn. I can do all of it. And knowing the diagnosis hasn’t cured the disease. You can see the whole mechanism laid bare, every gear and spring exposed under fluorescent light.

My mother, who would probably spell it with one t, was closer to the truth than any of them. She wasn’t telling me to wait for his regret as a strategy. She was telling me to wait for his regret as a signpost, a confirmation that the universe, in its slow bureaucratic way, had processed my refund.

But here’s the question that keeps me up: if his regret is the only thing that proves I was worth something, what does that say about me? What does it say about any of us, wrecked and trying to rebuild, while underneath it all there’s this awful dependency on the one person who destroyed us to confirm what we should have known all along?

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I’ve said the words out loud to a woman named Dr. Chen who has a plant on her desk that I think is fake but might be real. I never asked.

But I still want him to regret it. Last Tuesday I saw a man at the grocery store with his cart full of normal things and I thought, for one second, that it was him, and my whole body lit up like I’d won something.

And there’s this starved, ugly little animal inside my chest that just wants to know the version of myself from before all this wasn’t something he could toss without noticing.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Y S on Unsplash