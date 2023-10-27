Your Infectious Joy to Crush Pride

Today I share some encouragement so you can use daily joy to crush pride and life’s negative situations.

First off, we all remember how tough things got when we were starting out. We didn’t know what joy meant. A joy ride had a different meaning than today’s joy in life’s ride. And we didn’t know the power magnitude in pride’s grip (…and maybe that’s something we need to learn about).

Especially if it feels heavy today.

…Like the world is against us and we’re pushed up against a wall sometimes. But, that’s part of the process in our growing, and gaining wisdom in our individual life journeys…

Wisdom that’s deeper in us and that starts in our minds, and then permeates into our bodies in the mind-body connection. Wisdom is a choice and its growth is fed one choice at a time.

In wisdom, we know we’re empowered and have much more of a say in what happens to us than our circumstances. And we can speed up our growth by removing the inner rocks that stand in our way.

With time and more experiences, we forget former trials that we’ve passed. Today, smooth sailing and small pebbles in those same areas can become our new normal if we allow in the better thinking ways and make them our new habits.

It’s a daily journey because in any moment our minds can send us a trigger that sends a message wave of we’re not happy where we’re at, and if we let that permeate, then that’s our reality.

Often it’s ourselves we’re upset with, but our ego pride protects us from believing that we could be holding ourselves back. That’s when we can refer back to allowing in better thinking ways.

We can outsmart our ancestral wiring. Our protective ego tells us we’re undefeatable, but humility teaches us that we can have happiness and be the solution to feeling stuck.

The culprit is our pride. That’s the boulder we need to grow to remove. And sometimes it’s just doing the opposite of and overriding what our helmet-protected heads tell us to do.

We can use kindness and healthy as a guide.

In metro city area culture, often these are secondary priorities. I grew up in the most powerful city in the nation that’s always on the news. And being prideful is heightened, and appears as an invisible status symbol in the air…

I grew up believing that being perfect was an advantage in every way, and then over time re-learned that perfection got in the way of progress. In awareness, I saw perfection’s destruction in prioritizing results over relationships and health. It robbed me of joy.

And maybe for you, it’s the same or it’s some other pride-driven belief.

In modern society, we hail getting ahead which is good when it’s healthy, but when it’s hurtful to yourself or others, that’s when it’s no longer working.

At the least, pride ego protects us from being vulnerable and crushed by the elements around us. We defend by sticking up to rights and our feeling right. The problem is this divides us from others. And we rob ourselves of an opportunity for happiness and compassion for others. We want to use joy to crush pride.

The better news is we can witness our patterns and beliefs, and change them. For the previous few weeks, I shared my night, morning, and pool meditation ways that helped me in my journey, and they were all awake meditation moments allowing thoughts in (feeling the thoughts out).

…And I’m sure it was in those silent meditation moments that allowed for my breakthroughs leaving old, retired patterns that no longer served me.

And we all can do this throughout our day, one action at a time. One way, we can do this is to react and say less like we did in our immature years.

We walk away so we don’t energize negative thoughts. We change our thoughts, so that our feelings stay loving and calm. We gain joy to crush pride. And we can stay aware of our joyful thoughts that make us feel good in the moment and/or we look forward to in the future.

This helps us stay at peace, calm, and without unnecessary stress that we know causes health deterioration. We can use joy to crush pride, stress, and anxiety in one fell-swoop.

In peace, we see other people’s perspectives other than our own. We stay open, and remove any stubbornness that puts a rock between our happiness.

And when we do this at the start of the day as our daily attitude and habit, our life improves and we’re no longer stuck in those areas we want to grow that seem non-related. But everything is related…

When we remove the boulders, our life and situations gets better!

We expect days when we wake up on the wrong side of the bed or everything goes off. We have a few go-to places ready to change our sails into better seas and into a good mood. And the best ways are in our minds, so we get to a place of joy to crush pride.

We decide to wake up to encouraging messages, inspirations, and passions. We don’t let our moods and what others say or do change our joyful tune. Joy is a medicine. And it’s infectious. 🎉

Have a great week!

…Oh, and in the upcoming weeks, I share an update with you about one healthy habit I’ve adopted this year that maybe you’re interested in or thinking of starting.

And I have a super cool Ayurvedic series that will help us all starting off with some relief for the fall season. You can signup at the top of the site to receive notifications to my weekly blog articles when they come fresh off the press. 😊

