The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

You Are Already Becoming

You Are Already Becoming

Affirmation: I am in contact with the perfect solutions needed in my life.

In the long run liberation is inevitable. The same urge that seeks birth, happiness and death shall seek understanding and liberation. – Rbrown

If you want to have right without wrong, order without disorder, you don’t understand the Tao.  – Book of the Tao

If a person with the right hand were doing bad things  and with the left hand trying to hold back the right hand, all that’s needed is to stop the whole process, and then the problem stops.  –David Bohm, Changing Consciousness

The more receptive you become, the more readily you discover your answers….the more you are one with an Infinite Knower.  –Cathy Juline

Omniscience flows into the intellect and makes what we call genius.  –Ralph Waldo Emerson

***

Affirmation:

I am in contact with the perfect solutions needed in my life.

***

Mind-breath practice:

think one of the words below on the in-breath and out breath…..

and then the next word …..

repeat and  continue until you feel calm  and connection

…..repeat during the day as often as you remember

…… completing ………

.……unfolding   ………

……loving ……………

 

This post was previously published on The Father Connection and is republished with permission.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Robert Rannigan

Bob is a psychotherapist/father-educator specializing in men's emotional development following personal and cultural trauma. This focus includes blogs, webinars, seminars. Follow him on FB Thefatherconnection and Thefatherconnection.com email: [email protected]

