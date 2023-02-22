You Are Already Becoming

In the long run liberation is inevitable. The same urge that seeks birth, happiness and death shall seek understanding and liberation. – Rbrown

If you want to have right without wrong, order without disorder, you don’t understand the Tao. – Book of the Tao

If a person with the right hand were doing bad things and with the left hand trying to hold back the right hand, all that’s needed is to stop the whole process, and then the problem stops. –David Bohm, Changing Consciousness

The more receptive you become, the more readily you discover your answers….the more you are one with an Infinite Knower. –Cathy Juline

Omniscience flows into the intellect and makes what we call genius. –Ralph Waldo Emerson

***

Affirmation:

I am in contact with the perfect solutions needed in my life.

***

Mind-breath practice:

think one of the words below on the in-breath and out breath…..

and then the next word …..

repeat and continue until you feel calm and connection

…..repeat during the day as often as you remember

…… completing ………

.……unfolding ………

……loving ……………

—

***

—

