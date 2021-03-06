Get Off the Couch & Get a Hobby

I’m going to tell you something that’s really important for all of you…

Get a hobby.

Why?

Because what a hobby does is get your creative mind going.

One of the important things in life is to keep your brain stimulated at all times, and what hobbies do is exactly that.

They keep your mind stimulated.

I remember when I was a kid, I used to do model cars.

We used to play with Legos.

We used to draw.

When our brains were developing, we actually had quite a lot of hobbies.

We didn’t do a lot of sedentary things, but as adults, our hobbies tend to be watching a football game, watching a baseball game, watching Netflix.

That’s not a brain stimulating hobby at all. As a matter of fact, it does nothing for your brain.

But actually being involved in a hobby, building something, working on something, really keeps you engaged in life. It keeps your brain alive.

Sitting around and flipping through the channel and watching television, it does not do anything for your mind at all. All that is is just an escape.

Recently, my daughter and I started building fish tanks.

When I was a kid, I loved my fish tanks.

I had a 10 gallon fish tank.

Actually, I started with a five gallon. Had metal on the side. It was the 70s. Then I went to a 10 gallon. Then I went to a 20 gallon.

I bred fish. I truly enjoyed having tropical fish in my life. It was a lot of fun.

But as an adult, I really never had a hobby. Sure, maybe I shopped and I worked on my wardrobe and collected vintage t-shirts and collected vintage jeans and boots. I considered that some sort of a hobby.

But in reality I never truly had a hobby.

So, recently my daughter and I bought a fish tank. Then once we finished that fish tank, we decided to get another fish tank.

I’m constantly designing and tweaking the tank. I’m looking on Amazon, I’m seeing what type of plants I like. Because when you buy a fake plant for $3 or $4 and you get sick of it a month later, you can literally go buy a different one.

We changed the mode. Our tank now is full of rocks. It started out as being something else. It’s using my creative energy and really enjoying it. I go to aquarium shops in LA and I look for the right rock. I find one that I like and maybe I don’t use another rock.

But I enjoy doing this because it keeps my brain stimulated. Plus it’s bonding and fun to do with my daughter. When you have a kid, I think it takes you back to being a child again so you start to enjoy some of the simple things in life that you haven’t really done in quite some time. So, I owe my daughter that beautiful lesson that she taught me as well.

Get a hobby, stimulate your brain.

Have some fun again like a kid.

Photo credit: on istock