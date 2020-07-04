How Do I Begin To Get To Know Myself?

The most important relationship you will ever have is with yourself. Once we unconditionally love ourself we can then unconditionally love others in our lives. It starts with you.

In the previous post I did an overview and discussed the four things you can do to establish a friendship with yourself. In this video, I am going in-depth into the first way you can become a friend to yourself.

A positive and powerful way to begin spending time with yourself is to actually schedule your time on a calendar the same way you schedule time to go out and visit with friends. Essentially you are putting yourself first, maybe for the first time in your life, and doing it with purpose. When we finally begin to understand that we matter, we can put the phone down and begin to find out more about what makes us tick, who are we, and what we stand for!

If you want help, check out my masterclass on how to live your true life, creating boundaries, overcoming toxic relationships, and realizing the toxic patterns in our life.

I hope this video helps to pivot you on a road to self-discovery and unconditional self-love. Keep Being Amazing!