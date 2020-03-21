Dealing with Anxiety in the Time of the Coronavirus

Images of empty grocery stores are all over the news, people stocking up on toilet paper and posting on social media, stores closed, restaurants closed, and your gym is probably closed too. For many of us, it feels like we’re in a movie, however, this is really happening and the fear and anxiety can become overwhelmingly difficult to process. So how do we keep our sanity during this crisis?

In this video, I’m discussing eight things you can do to keep your anxiety and stress in check. If you feel overwhelmed, stressed out, numb, or anxious about our world’s situation, you may want to watch this to calm your nerves and help you to be more productive and mentally healthy.

We can’t live or thrive in full panic. Even during these times, especially during these times, we must work to live our true life.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

◊♦◊

Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo: iStock