Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Health & Wellness / How Coronavirus Could Help With Your Burnout

How Coronavirus Could Help With Your Burnout

During these adjusting times we are facing, many of us have an opportunity to go at a slower pace.

by Leave a Comment

We are living in some interesting times. COVID-19 (commonly known as Coronavirus ) has turned our world upside down. There have been a plethora of reactions by society, with runs on toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, groceries and whatever else panic-stricken people decide they need to hoard.

It brings to light how drastically unprepared we are in disaster-related challenges like this.

Many countries, organizations, and cities are in a lockdown state, with hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

This is creating remote work for many of us, which will be an interesting experiment for organizations, and may have a HUGE impact on commercial rental real estate, if companies recognize they may not need to have their employees work out of an office all of the time (or at all.)

During these adjusting times we are facing, many of us have an opportunity to go at a slower pace.

We’ve been going full tilt for too long. So many of us have been stressed to the max. World issues, US Elections, family issues, job issues, etc. have had us loading up on antacids and other coping mechanisms.

This downtime of no commutes, and learning a new way of working creates an opportunity to establish boundaries around your life.

If you get to work from home, you now have saved commuting time. Use that time to relax, go to a coffee shop, read a book, meditate, whatever it takes to bring more joy and fulfillment in your life.

Also, set hard boundaries around your work shift. if you normally are in the office from 9–5, don’t work outside of those hours.

With fewer interruptions you will find that you might get your work completed faster than before.

DO NOT ADD MORE TO YOUR TO-DO LIST if you run through your workload. If there are a couple of projects that you’ve been unable to complete, start working on them, but only during your normal work shift.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You’ll likely discover new ways to be efficient with your time, and do it in a more relaxed state.

Take this opportunity to:

  • Relax
  • Breathe
  • Celebrate loved ones (Author note: My Dad passed away a few days ago, so this one means more to me than anything else)
  • Learn how you work, so you can be more efficient
  • Don’t work after your normal shift

 

I’m hopeful that all of this will come to a positive conclusion in a few weeks. I miss sports, I miss my Dad, and I miss the normal routine that we all used to bitch and complain about.

Hunker down and be well!

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Michael Levitt

Michael Levitt with Breakfast Leadership, is a public speaker and author of 369 Days: How To Survive A Year of Worst-Case Scenarios, and co-authored the new release Pre-Emptive Strike Leadership. Michael helps leaders reduce stress and prevent burnout, so that they can focus on what REALLY matters most. Michael lost his health, his job, his car, and his home all in 369 days. Michael teaches people on how that happened to him, so that they can make the crucial changes in their lives to prevent those losses from happening to them. Michael grew up in Metro Detroit, and has lived and worked in 3 of the 6 Original 6 NHL Cities (Detroit, Chicago, Toronto.)

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.