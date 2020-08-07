Willa and I were out on a walk when we happened upon this humorous photo opp. It immediately brought to mind the oft-quoted statement: “Rules are meant to be broken.”

Meant for their vehicle’s safety due to road construction, the folks in this instance turned a blind eye to the clearly posted sign.

Should rules be obeyed, regardless? Or should we follow the rules only when they’re in our best interest, or in the interest of the greater good?

When do rules apply to you?

© Laurie Buchanan

Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Photo by Laurie Buchanan