The Bobo Beatdown: Crash Course Psychology #12

00:00
It’s 1961.
00:01
You’re wandering around Stanford University, looking for a sandwich or something when you
00:05
happen to walk by a particular room in a particular lab, and see something a little unnerving.
00:10
Namely, you find a woman punching an inflatable clown named Bobo in the neck.
00:17
Over and over in its neck.
00:19
This was the lab of legendary psychologist Albert Bandura, and in 1961 he was studying
00:25
one of the most important phenomena in psychology.
00:28
See, while the woman was throttling that big inflatable clown, there was a child watching
00:34
her.
00:35
And after about ten minutes of observing this clown-beating display, the kid was taken to
00:39
a room full of fun toys, which were soon taken away, and then the frustrated kid was left
00:45
alone with Bobo, and Bandura watched what happened.
00:48
And yeah, what happened was kind of scary.
00:50
Kids who watched the woman beating the clown were much more likely to mimic her aggression
00:54
— kicking, punching, throwing, even attempting to maul Bobo with a hammer.
00:59
But other children who saw an adult playing nicely with the doll, or just ignoring it,
01:03
didn’t respond the same way in their frustration.
01:05
Bandura’s results may seem predictable now, but in those days, they challenged the dominant
01:09
behaviorist views that we talked about last week — the views that learning is solely
01:13
about conditioning and association, rewards and punishments.
01:17
Bandura’s research focused on how learning can occur through observing and imitating
01:21
someone else’s behavior.
01:22
And if that seems obvious to you, you have Bandura to thank for that.
01:26
His research hastened the evolution of 20th century experimental psychology from pure
01:30
behaviorism into what we now know as social-cognitive learning.
01:34
While it was closely related to behaviorism, the social-cognitive models added profoundly
01:38
new dimensions to what Skinner and Watson and Pavlov had observed in our feathered and
01:42
furry friends.
01:43
In other words, it showed us that — just as there’s more than one way to beat up
01:46
a clown — there’s way more than one way to learn.
01:51
[INTRO]
01:55
Last week we talked about the differences between classical and operant conditioning
02:02
in associative learning — the kind of learning that comes from connecting different events
02:06
and stimuli.
02:07
In classical conditioning, this means associating a stimulus with some kind of involuntary response
02:11
— the whole dog slobbering at the sound of a bell phenomenon — whereas operant conditioning
02:16
makes associations between stimulus and a voluntary behavior — like the rat pressing
02:21
a lever to get delicious snacks, or jumping out of a cage to escape an electrical shock.
02:25
And that’s all well and good, but if learning is the process of acquiring and retaining
02:28
new behavior and information, then Bandura’s experiments showed us that conditioning with
02:33
external rewards, punishments, or other stimuli isn’t the only way to do it.
02:37
It’s hard to deny that pretty much all animals are capable of learning certain things by
02:43
association, but critics of behaviorists like Pavlov, Watson, and Skinner had a problem
02:46
with their assertions that, when it came to learning, it didn’t matter much whether
02:50
you’re training rats, pigeons, or people–it’s all the same.
02:53
Because, lots of research has demonstrated that an animal’s capacity for conditioning
02:56
is actually limited by its biology.
02:58
Consider this scenario: Say I get a raging case of food poisoning after eating my head-weight
03:03
in raw oysters with my friend Bernice.
03:06
I’m probably not going to want to touch oysters again for a long, long time, because
03:10
I associate their smell and taste with the smell and taste they made when I was — when
03:15
they were coming back out, is what I’m trying to say.
03:17
But, that doesn’t mean that the sight of Bernice, or the sound of the sea shanties
03:20
they were playing at the restaurant would make me barf, because humans are, by our very
03:24
nature, more taste averse than we are sight or sound averse.
03:27
On the other hand, sight-oriented animals, like birds, may be biologically predisposed
03:32
to avoid tainted food by sight, since that’s how they hunt and forage.
03:35
And presumably they go to restaurants that play better music.
03:38
Anyway, all of this tells us that species can more easily learn associations that help
03:42
them thrive or survive, and that not all associations are learned equally.
03:45
It’s a lot easier to teach a pigeon to peck an X on the ground to obtain a food reward
03:50
than it is get it to flap its wings to get that same reward, because pecking is a natural
03:54
foraging behavior for a pigeon.
03:56
In the same way, it would be much harder for the bird to learn to peck that X to avoid
04:00
a shock, rather than to flap its wings to avoid the shock, because flying away from
04:04
danger is what pigeons naturally do.
04:06
Learned associations are even more complicated in humans of course, because what we learn
04:10
doesn’t only influence our behavior, it also shapes our attitudes.
04:14
Our cognition — that is, our thoughts, perspectives, and expectations — is important for learning,
04:18
as is our social context, as Bandura figured out.
04:22
So, Pavlov-style conditioning experiments that ignore those social-cognitive elements
04:25
can really run into trouble.
04:27
For example, someone under treatment for an alcohol addiction may be given booze laced
04:30
with a nauseating drug.
04:32
According to the pure classical conditioning model, that person would then equate booze
04:36
with feeling nasty.
04:37
But the brain can override this association if it’s aware that it’s the added drug,
04:42
and not the alcohol, is the thing that’s causing the illness.
04:45
Sometimes we can think our way out of intended associations.
04:48
And by the same token, a person’s social context – like, their friends, family traditions,
04:52
or life stressors – can reinforce something like alcohol consumption more than the nauseating
04:57
pill could ever punish it.
04:58
Plus, we also do a lot of latent learning, like without even knowing it.
05:02
Have you ever been walking around a new city, someone stops you to ask directions, and you
05:06
surprise yourself by actually being able to tell that tourist how to get to the park?
05:09
That’s because we’re constantly developing cognitive maps, or mental representations
05:13
of our surroundings, without explicitly telling ourselves to do it.
05:16
We’ve all seen the experiments with in mazes: Well, those show us that even rats develop
05:21
these cognitive maps, figuring out how to get around, even if there’s no reward at
05:25
the end.
05:26
And days later, when they finally do get food at the end of the maze, they quickly demonstrate
05:30
all that earlier latent learning by scuttling through the maze as fast, or faster, than
05:35
rats that had been rewarded all along.
05:36
So, learning isn’t just about associating a response with a consequence.
05:40
There’s thinking happening, too.
05:42
And this kind of thinking is also a big part of observational learning, which is basically
05:46
learning by watching other people, or being influenced by them in other ways.
05:49
Because, you don’t need direct experience to learn.
05:52
You can just pick up stuff up through modeling — not like modeling on the catwalk, I just
05:55
mean observing and imitating specific behaviors.
05:58
Rats, crows, pigeons, primates, and other animals learn through imitation.
06:02
Chimps learn how to use sticks to fish ants out of a nest this way.
06:06
One study found rhesus macaques were usually slow to make up after a fight unless they
06:11
grew up watching more forgiving older macaques, in which case they tended to make up more
06:15
quickly.
06:16
Of course we humans learn A LOT from modeling — I mean, most of our popular culture is
06:20
based on it: new slang, skinny jeans, foodie trends, pixie cuts — they’re all racing
06:25
around the globe through observation and imitation.
06:27
So it makes a lot of sense that social observation shapes behavior, especially in children.
06:31
Which brings us back to Bobo.
06:33
Again, the fact that we learn by imitating, even when we don’t mean to, seems pretty
06:37
intuitive, but until Bandura’s famous experiment, it hadn’t been studied in a scientific way.
06:41
I mean, these kids started abusing Bobo not just with little toddler punches, but with
06:45
hostile language and even using things, like toy guns, that they previously had no interest
06:50
in — and all because they saw aggressive modeling in action.
06:54
And since Bandura’s time, technology has allowed us to peer even deeper into this dynamic.
06:59
Neuroimaging in humans, for instance, has shown that when an individual watches someone
07:03
else, especially someone whom they relate to, receive an award or score a goal or something,
07:08
their own brain’s reward systems light up vicariously.
07:11
Italian researchers found this out pretty much by accident in the early 1990s: They
07:15
were studying signals from key regions in a lab monkey’s brain that were associated
07:19
with planning and doing.
07:21
Their brain-monitoring device buzzed softly when the monkey did something like pick up
07:24
a piece of fruit and eat it.
07:26
But one hot day, a researcher came back from lunch licking an ice cream cone, and suddenly
07:30
heard the animal’s brain monitor buzz — the monkey was watching him, and his brain worked
07:36
as if it was actually doing the licking.
07:38
Many scientists suspect that this is the work of a previously unknown type of brain cell
07:42
called mirror neurons, which fire when a subject both performs an action, and when they observe
07:47
someone else doing it.
07:48
Mirror neuron research is still relatively new, and we’re still figuring them out,
07:51
but combined with Bandura’s earlier work, it’s revealing a strong connection between
07:55
observation, imitation, and learning.
07:58
So the takeaway here is: Models are important!
08:01
And not just Gisele and Antonio Sabato Junior.
08:04
You can, if you want, observe and imitate them; I’m just saying that observational,
08:08
social learning starts really early, and parental figures are powerful role models.
08:13
Positive, supportive, and loving models usually prompt similar behavior in others, just as
08:18
negative, aggressive modeling can spark antisocial effects.
08:20
And, as we’ll talk about later, what we see and feel and learn as children is not
08:25
easily displaced when we’re adults.
08:27
Literary giant George Bernard Shaw wrote, “Imitation is not just the sincerest form
08:31
of flattery – it’s the sincerest form of learning.”
08:34
And British statesman Lord Chesterfield once said, “We are, in truth, more than half
08:39
what we are by imitation.”
08:40
Even if these ideas were only half-true, they’d still be a powerful lesson on who you choose
08:45
to spend your time with, and how you choose to act.
08:48
If you learned anything by watching me today, hopefully it involved the limitations of classical
08:52
and operant conditioning, the basics of cognitive, observational, and social learning, a look
08:57
at mirror neurons, and how to beat up a Bobo doll.
09:00
09:11
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant
is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat.
09:15
is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat.
09:17
Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, and the script supervisor is Michael Aranda,
09:20
who is also our sound designer, and the graphics team is Thought Café.
