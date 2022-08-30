How To Deal With Trauma, Especially in Children

—

Any person throughout his life can suffer trauma due to an event that especially affects him. It is necessary to face it and overcome it as soon as possible, otherwise, it would harm him throughout his life and change his personality and way of being. In many cases, especially in children, long-distance move helped them to forget what caused their trauma.

What is trauma?

Trauma is a psychic wound that some people suffer as a result of a negative event or set of events in their life, which affects them dramatically, causing them pain and emotional distress.

These negative events leave a mark on the person who suffers. They modify your personality and also affect your future attitude and behavior in similar situations. These people also try to avoid or flee from these situations as a defense mechanism, as they have not been able to assimilate it psychically or have adapted to the new situation.

It is important to clarify that trauma is sometimes the result of what was perceived and not what happened. It may happen, for example, that a person during their childhood felt rejected or that they did not feel loved, but this does not mean that this was the case. However, having lived it as if it were, he will suffer all the consequences that derive from emotional trauma.

Who can experience trauma and why?

Trauma can occur at any age. However, it is in childhood and adolescence that people are most vulnerable and are most strongly marked by what happens to them. At these ages, there is no defined personality and little response capacity to deal with events that negatively influence people.

There are events in childhood that mark forever and those leave sequels depending, above all, on the seriousness of the event and the frequency with which it occurred.

Many children have to face the death or divorce of their parents, always having to live with that lack. Others are victims of mistreatment, rejection, indifference, overprotection, lack of communication, etc. Each one will be affected differently, but having help and support to solve problems mitigates situations and helps them overcome.

How to get over a trauma

All people, and at any age, can be traumatized by a negative event that occurs at a certain time. The important thing is to face it and not allow it to affect you throughout your life. For this it is advisable:

– Have the support of friends and family. In specific cases, support can be found at a social level, depending on the type of trauma suffered. Battered women or victims of sexual abuse can go to certain social centers whose functions include helping victims of gender-based violence or sexual assault.

– Go to a professional. Sometimes the cause of the trauma is not clear. The main thing, in this case, is to discover it to understand the reason for the problem and from there put a solution. It is advisable to go to a professional through conversations or through some type of therapy that helps to find the origin of the problem.

– Overcome possible feelings of guilt. There are people who feel guilty about the event that caused the trauma. They consider that they could have avoided it or that it was they who caused the situation. In these cases, the first thing is to overcome that feeling of guilt, they must be clear that they are the victims and that they did absolutely nothing to make that happen.

– Modify behaviors. It consists of modifying thoughts, feelings and emotions. When in relation to the traumatic event a series of irrational behaviors appear. The professional helps to understand the irrationality of these behaviors, dismantling those ideas and teaching how to modify them or change them for other alternatives.

In the end, the trauma can be overcome, and in cases that affect children, the role of parents takes precedence.

