Jeff Takes a Look at All Different Kinds in ‘Pools’

Jeff visits all different kinds in ‘Pools’

I have enjoyed The World According to Jeff Goldblum so far. Each episode focuses on a different topic, and the history alone has been rather amazing. Jeff does a great job looking into each one, and has met some interesting people. Now he decides to look into why people have a fascination with water in ‘Pools’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Pools’ here:

Jeff Goldblum takes a dip into this world and follows his curiosity about its impact and ability to break boundaries. Jeff’s journey includes experiencing an LA water park, an aqua-therapy center and NASA’s neutral buoyancy lab, where he discovers firsthand the unique qualities of water and our relationship to it. He even tries his hand at synchronized swim routines in the process.

Jeff did a wonderful job taking a deep dive into this topic. We start off at one of the biggest water parks in the world, where he talks to a water park enthusiast. Then he goes to a place where relaxation and water come together. After that he goes to a NASA training center and gets to talk to some amazing people. As this episode comes to a close he even gets to try some synchronized swimming. If you have enjoyed the previous episodes then you won’t want to miss this one.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum ‘Pools’ premieres tomorrow on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.