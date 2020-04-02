Learn About a Group of Hackers in ‘A for Anonymous’

Hear a rather interesting story in ‘A for Anonymous’

Graphic novels can be a lot of fun to read. They takes readers on all kinds of adventures, starring well known heroes and villains. Sometimes though, they choose instead to tell a true story from history. A for Anonymous is one of those graphic novels. I was able to get a digital copy of it and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for A for Anonymous here:

A for Anonymous shows how a leaderless band of volunteers successfully used hacktivism to fight for the underdog, embarrass their rich and powerful targets–from Sony and Paypal to the Church of Scientology and Ferguson Police Department–all in the name of freedom of speech and information. Their exploits blurred the distinction between “online” and “reality,” and help shape our contemporary world.

I had a lot of fun reading this graphic novel. I will admit I wasn’t sure what to expect at first. As this story moved along, I was fascinated by all of it. This group may have seemed radical to some, but all they wanted to do was bring the truth out to the public. Along the way, they faced some dire consequences. If you are looking to learn about this group then you might want to check this graphic novel out.

A for Anonymous is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.