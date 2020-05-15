By Dan Rockwell

High School football teams, drowning people, terrified people, political candidates, and people with deadlines all have vitality. Vitality is aligning our energy with vision.

Individuals, families, organizations, and leaders need vision to maintain vitality.

Loosing vitality indicates loss or rejection of vision.

How is your vitality today? Maybe you don’t need to pump yourself up. Maybe it’s time to ask, “Where do I want my family to go? Or what type of leader do I want to be? Or what type of career do I want?”

Leaders reach higher with vitality.

—

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

—

◊♦◊

—

Photo credit: iStock