The Roller-Coaster Ride of Working in Startups.

A few years ago, I offered my writing and marketing services for free to a local startup. It worked out because that led me on a one and a half year journey as a fully paid content producer.

It was a life-changer. And it was thanks to someone who decided to take a chance on me, an aspiring writer. Back then, my writing isn’t as near to where it is today. If you think my writing is bad now, it is worse then. However, one person saw a light in me and took that risk.

Yes, I worked for free but it was for a leader and a vision I believed in. If I could turn back time and do it all over again, would I? Definitely. It taught me a lot and opened doors I never thought existed.

Here’s the thing, you will never know how your path will unfold until it does. It could have turned out better than expected or it could have ended badly.

I could have been strung along on an empty promise to stardom or wasted 2 years of my life. And in some ways, maybe I have been duped but I don’t think about that.

Focus on the good that came out of it

I met a whole lot of amazing, talented people along the way. Some of them are still close mates of mine today.

Being in a startup, you wear many hats so you tend to pick up different skills along the way. I started just writing but I left the startup with some videography knowledge.

Right now, being in another startup, I’m learning more about managing the administrative side of businesses.

Yes, it is a roller-coaster ride of ups and downs. I lost count of how many times I feel like giving up and just stop going to work.

It can get that bad.

When you feel like giving up and leaving, take a breath and don’t think about anything for a solid 10 minutes. The trick is to not let negative emotions dictate your life. Don’t make decisions on impulse.

If you are unhappy with where you’re at, it’s also okay to leave. Just do it for the right reason. Think about what you want to do after this chapter of your life is over.

Take one step at a time

If you choose to stay, know that startup life can be daunting at times. But it can also be the most exciting years of your life.

Take one step at a time. Each day is a new day. Today might be bad and tomorrow might be worse. But the next day, who knows? You might finally write the code that you’ve been dreaming of.

Who you were back then is not who you are today. The challenges you’ve faced trying to secure an investment made you more knowledgable in that field.

If today goes bad, sleep on it. You can tackle it tomorrow with a fresh mind.

You might not know how to deal with it now but you can learn. Take it one at a time. In 7 years, you’ll be an expert at it.

…

So Why Work In A Startup?

Working in a startup is as risky as starting your own company, except you (might) get paid for it. You don’t know how far the company will go or how long it’ll last. You’re in it for the long run. For most early employees, you’re in it for the passion.

You’re putting your 110% and hope all the troubles will lead to a positive outcome.

As much as you want it to have a happy ending, you will never know if it will.

Focus on what you can control and put in the work. No matter what the outcome is, just enjoy the startup journey while it lasts.

It’ll be an inspiring story to tell once the storm calms.

—

