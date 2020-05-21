—

Active history is proud to present a video each week from New Directions in Active History. The conference took place at Huron University College on October 2-4, 2015 and brought together scholars, students, professionals and community members to discuss a wide range of topics pertaining to active history.

Completing the opening presentations is Keith Carlson, professor of History and Research Chair in Aboriginal Community- engaged History at the University of Saskatchewan. In this video, Carlson explores the meaning of “community engaged history” by carefully probing each term. He begins by expanding upon Peter Sexias’ ten principals or benchmarks of history. Carlson stresses the negative impact that “bad history” has on people’s lives and asserts that historians have the power to give voice to the oppressed through community engaged scholarship and projects. He explains that successful community projects occur when the activity, community needs and involvement, and benefits all inform one and other. Lastly, he confronts critics who argue that community engagement of any kind is inherently colonial in nature because it is predicated on the process of “othering” a peoples. Carlson argues that humility and knowing that histories are always incomplete and can always be made better in the future is what allows for the historian and a community to build trust.

—



—

Video Transcript

00:13

engage the line of these are the

00:19

practices of a new generation of our

00:21

needs our mission to conduct research

00:24

and analysis and partnership with

00:26

communities to procreate knowledge that

00:29

is locally meaningful and that will form

00:31

of a policy to boldly go where no miss

00:35

Orion has gone on record

00:37

I wanted to keep it a little bit light

00:44

at the beginning and we just had William

00:46

Shatner visit Saskatoon and my son went

00:49

and got an autograph for me which was

00:51

awesome thank you very much for having

00:54

me here today I really do appreciate it

00:56

it’s been wonderful getting to know sort

00:59

of active history of historians across

01:01

Canada through the website over the past

01:03

couple of years used to that bye bye Jim

01:06

thank you very much I am a today I want

01:10

to talk about the work I do is is

01:12

community based primarily in in First

01:14

Nations communities also i work in some

01:17

80 communities and and then also for

01:19

some nonprofit organizations and

01:21

heritage groups and what I want to talk

01:24

about is the way that we can engage and

01:27

what does engagement mean and I want to

01:29

talk a little bit about some of the the

01:31

debates that are currently going on

01:33

within the field of community engaged

01:34

scholarship has relates to historians

01:36

and then come up at the end I think with

01:38

sort of a bit of a rousing sort of call

01:42

to arms so I will start and I only have

01:45

20 minutes so I’m going to go fast I’m

01:48

doing something wrong though no just the

01:55

arrows right

02:02

okay it start over again no just okay so

02:07

what I want to do I want to approach

02:09

this by defining the three terms

02:10

community engaged history because I

02:13

think oftentimes we we do history

02:15

without thinking about what we’re doing

02:16

and and perhaps more often than that

02:19

people outside our discipline have

02:22

impressions about what historians do I

02:24

remember a thing that stuck in my mind I

02:26

don’t know how many of you can remember

02:27

book reviews you’ve read over the years

02:28

but there’s one book review from 1990

02:31

that stands out in my mind really

02:32

clearly it was Robin Fisher writing a

02:35

review of the Smithsonian handbook of

02:36

American Indians vol 7 north west coast

02:39

which had all these chapters each one

02:41

contributed by a different author and

02:43

two chapters in the book were explicitly

02:45

historical both of which were written by

02:47

anthropologists and Robin Fisher in his

02:50

review noted there’s still a pervasive

02:52

sense out there that anybody can do

02:54

history and I think that is the case and

02:57

I think as historians part of our job is

02:59

to explain that what we do isn’t just

03:02

describing the past so its history is

03:06

what his historians do right this is

03:08

when we think historically and there are

03:12

ten what I call benchmarks of history

03:14

some of you may know the wonderful

03:15

scholarship of Peter stacious he’s

03:17

identified six benchmarks of history I

03:19

added four more so there’d be the same

03:21

number that God had with the Ten

03:22

Commandments I thought that might be

03:24

good so if we think of it here history

03:27

is not the past of course or the study

03:29

of change over time as some people often

03:30

in the media / describe it nor is it the

03:33

study of events it’s it’s what we do

03:36

when we think historically and that

03:39

means that something incredibly powerful

03:40

so I’ve noted over the years that God

03:43

either can’t or won’t change history he

03:46

won’t change the past i should say but

03:47

historians they do and and that that

03:50

gives us an incredible amount of power

03:52

and we do that through historical

03:54

thinking and as a result we need to be

03:57

especially careful with what we do

03:58

because it has huge impacts it affects

04:01

people’s lives all around the world some

04:05

people some institutions certainly some

04:08

corporations have the power in the

04:10

capacity to write their own history but

04:13

there’s a huge number of people out

04:14

there

04:15

don’t and I think we have an obligation

04:17

to those people you can’t see what I’ve

04:19

got here but those corporations those

04:23

nation-states those powerful

04:24

institutions don’t always do good

04:26

history you you don’t need I don’t need

04:29

to I’m sure you can think of bad history

04:32

that’s being publicly shared around the

04:35

country right now and bad history is in

04:37

my view every bit as dangerous as bad

04:39

chemistry it is dangerous it affects

04:42

people it hurts people and we have to be

04:44

careful about how we do it so today in

04:47

the world for example there over seven

04:48

billion people who suffer from bad or

04:50

contested history over seven billion you

04:52

don’t hear about that in the news the

04:53

way you should right now that’s more

04:56

than the number of people suffer from

04:57

bad hygiene for example and that’s you

05:00

can laugh at that part but it’s also

05:02

right up there with the same number of

05:03

people in the world or just slightly

05:05

more perhaps and those who suffer from

05:06

difficult access to clean fresh healthy

05:09

water bad history comes from poor

05:13

historical thinking and we have a way to

05:15

change that we give voice to the

05:19

oppressed we give voice to the marginal

05:21

we bring their stories forward in a way

05:24

that they not can’t necessarily do it on

05:26

their own and there’s all sorts of

05:27

reasons that marginalized groups can’t

05:29

do it in some cases the marginalized

05:31

groups are simply gone for talking about

05:33

19th century labor class in England they

05:35

happened of all died they’re still

05:37

labourers today but that’s not

05:39

necessarily the community we’re talking

05:41

about we’re talking about a past

05:42

community that has links to the present

05:46

I’m going to go through the 10

05:47

principles kind of quickly because I

05:50

think they’re important and I don’t

05:51

think we talk about them enough one is

05:52

establishing significance why do we

05:55

study certain topics why do we make them

05:57

historical topics why do we begin to

05:58

research them we need to justify that

06:00

and part of that is speaking truth to

06:02

power I think second one is the the use

06:05

of primary sources whether those are

06:07

oral written archaeological artistic we

06:11

draw directly from our primary sources

06:13

we’re very interested in the role of

06:15

continuity and change in the

06:17

relationship to one another it’s not

06:18

just change over time but it’s how does

06:20

continuity and change interact what are

06:24

causes and what are consequences of

06:26

actions over time

06:27

as historians we take perspective race

06:31

class gender and we have an ethical

06:34

obligation to both our sources and to

06:36

the people that we discuss and describe

06:37

Dominic Lee cappers done some wonderful

06:39

work on this coming out of his research

06:42

with Holocaust survivors here’s the ones

06:46

that i’ve added though that i think are

06:47

important historic history is intensely

06:51

a product of interpretation and i’ve

06:53

talked to lots of people from different

06:54

disciplines who seem to think that what

06:56

historians do is what i would define as

06:58

an archivist job that is you know you

07:00

find and preserve and make available

07:01

documents but documents don’t speak for

07:03

themselves as we all know as historians

07:07

we use metaphor to communicate meaning

07:09

historians are the best metaphors next

07:11

to poets I’ve come to conclude right

07:13

poets are the best they’re wonderful

07:15

they can really make a metaphor work but

07:17

as historians we’re constantly having to

07:18

explain how the Battle of Passchendaele

07:20

was like hell right we use metaphors all

07:25

the time all the identities that we

07:28

talked about in the past are not fixed

07:30

somehow in some primal primordial

07:31

fashion they’re not inherent they’re all

07:33

built in relationships you can only be a

07:35

father if there’s such a thing you can

07:37

only be a parent there’s such a thing as

07:38

a child you can only be a teacher if

07:39

there are learner’s you can only be a

07:41

Canadian if there are non Canadians and

07:43

that means that every historical

07:44

identity that we deal with has to be

07:46

understood and situated within the

07:48

push-pull factors of identity

07:49

construction and finally good history is

07:54

always communicated through narrative

07:55

it’s about stories so engagement if

08:02

that’s what history is what is

08:03

engagement I think it’s too often at

08:05

least on my campus up until recently

08:07

it’s been too often conflated with

08:08

outreach and I think outreach is best

08:11

regarded instead as a component of what

08:14

engagement is engagement something much

08:16

broader we have to be really careful too

08:21

because outreach itself old school

08:23

outreach which is what extension

08:25

departments used to do on campuses back

08:27

in the 1910s through the 1970s it can

08:30

smack up arrogance it can be arrogant

08:32

it’s the the scholarly expert who’s

08:34

taken information out to the community

08:36

and telling them what they need to know

08:37

right and you don’t want to be that guy

08:40

right engagement engage history is doing

08:44

something where you’re pulling yourself

08:47

into the community however that’s

08:49

defined and we will talk about that in a

08:50

second in a way that the community is in

08:52

forming and shaping the product that’s

08:54

being produced the knowledge is being

08:55

generated and that means that there’s

08:57

there’s a scale on a one end you can

09:00

have no engagement at all and good

09:01

history can be done without engagement

09:03

and then there’s a full-on engagement

09:05

and bad history can be done with full

09:07

engagement if it’s not done properly so

09:08

I’m not saying one is good and what is

09:10

bad but it’s important to distinguish I

09:12

think there’s all kinds of opportunities

09:14

for teaching research and learning along

09:17

this spectrum where do you involve

09:19

students where do you start to go from

09:23

creating knowledge as a scholar to

09:25

co-creating knowledge with the community

09:27

these sorts of questions are what we

09:29

need to work out for every individual

09:30

product there isn’t it it’s not as

09:32

though every every project should be at

09:34

the far end it’s that you need to find

09:36

out where the right place is to answer

09:38

the questions that need to be answered

09:39

so all along that way you figure out

09:41

what sort of research can be done what

09:43

research can be done by graduate

09:45

students what research can be done by

09:46

community members what research can be

09:48

done by undergraduate students and then

09:52

ideally we work in we integrate teaching

09:54

opportunities into that process all

09:55

along what we emerge with then is a

09:59

definition of engaged scholarship that

10:01

starts out by saying if it’s fully

10:03

engaged is the community involved in the

10:05

planning are they involved in the

10:07

implementation and are they involved at

10:10

the final stage the assessment stage it

10:13

doesn’t mean they have to agree with

10:15

everything you do either and if you

10:17

build a good partnership people will

10:19

come to respect you even if they

10:20

disagree with you and that’s around that

10:22

deep sort of engagement that we’re sort

10:24

of striving for is the activity

10:28

addressing unidentified community need

10:31

it can be curiosity driven but if you

10:34

can shape that curiosity Durham project

10:36

so that it’s actually doing something

10:37

that has a policy outcome some kind of

10:38

pragmatic outcome it’s Richard is it

10:42

meaningful to the community in some way

10:44

how do you identify that have the

10:45

community university agreed upon

10:46

expected outcomes and benefits this is

10:48

where I did a big study at the

10:50

University of sketch when three years

10:51

ago and this is where the big sort of

10:53

break

10:54

down occurs right along the way the

10:56

academic is saying well I work on this

10:58

cycle where you know eight months in the

11:00

winter i teach four months in the summer

11:01

I try to do my research and the

11:03

community is saying well we approached

11:04

you in November and why didn’t you start

11:06

until May sort of thing like there’s out

11:08

of step and so what are the outcomes and

11:10

what’s the process is along the way is

11:13

there clear evidence of benefit to the

11:14

community and is there clear evidence of

11:17

benefit to the faculty and the

11:18

university those things aren’t mutually

11:22

incompatible those are things that

11:23

should inform one another and then you

11:26

need to bring in students I think anyway

11:29

link it to your own faculty research

11:32

programs don’t dive into something that

11:34

you don’t have an expertise and rather

11:36

bring a degree of expertise and then

11:38

humble yourself by going into a

11:39

community and trying to find a new way

11:41

to learn and relearn what you think you

11:43

already got to start on so if that’s the

11:46

case once we have those sort of things

11:47

in place we end up with something like

11:49

this I think where the activity the

11:51

community needs the benefits and the

11:52

involvement are all in forming one

11:54

another they’re all building together

11:55

towards the inside okay and finally my

12:00

third term the defining community so now

12:03

I Rana CLE this is the term that is the

12:06

least well defined it has the least

12:07

amount of consensus around it within the

12:09

community gage scholarship disciplinary

12:13

perspectives have a lot to do with this

12:15

and I think that’s fine the way a

12:17

sociologist defines community is

12:19

different than the way a historian

12:21

defines community than the way an

12:22

anthropologist defines community etc etc

12:24

but the problem is that all of our

12:27

disciplines we don’t necessarily respect

12:29

the way the other people define

12:30

community and that creates problems when

12:32

it comes to having your shirt grant

12:34

reviewed when you have your article peer

12:35

reviewed when you go into a community

12:37

that’s used to working with one of those

12:38

sister disciplines and they say well

12:40

that’s not how the anthropologist did

12:42

things last month or or they expect you

12:44

to behave like a sociologist or after

12:46

you’ve been in there they expect the

12:47

sociologist to behave like a historian

12:49

so we need we need to a better job of

12:51

respecting and honoring the different

12:52

disciplinary perspectives basic kind of

12:57

questions emerge I know this happens

12:59

when I talk to my Dean or my talk to the

13:00

vice president Provost about supporting

13:02

community engaged research is it

13:04

necessarily local

13:06

can you do community engaged research in

13:08

Africa from York University is it

13:12

necessarily small-scale do communities

13:16

have to have a geographic expression

13:17

just have to be a place where there’s a

13:19

community can they be created through

13:22

meaningful thematic groupings all

13:24

indigenous people in some way are they

13:26

linked sufficiently that someone going

13:28

to a project that wasn’t grounded in a

13:29

single indigenous community what about

13:33

the subaltern communities that we know

13:35

exists within every other community so

13:38

you get band council approval or you

13:39

work with a local municipality you get

13:41

them to endorse a project then you get

13:43

into the community and you find that in

13:44

fact there are sub communities that

13:46

oppose or a setup in opposition to the

13:48

project initially created and then

13:52

ultimately can I think a big question

13:53

that senior administrators on campuses

13:56

like to ask is well can there be

13:57

economically link communities and I

13:59

think in part this can be code words for

14:00

corporations perhaps I think but the

14:05

point I think here is to understand how

14:07

different disciplines come at these one

14:10

current stream of argument says that

14:12

communities are groups of people who

14:14

feel so powerfully connected that

14:17

they’re willing to fight and potentially

14:19

die to preserve the community know

14:20

that’s that’s sort of a if you think of

14:23

a perspective sorry a sliding scale

14:27

that’s probably at the one end but at

14:30

the other end you can get to a point

14:31

where people aren’t willing to fight or

14:33

die for something and I think in the end

14:34

that those people then aren’t community

14:37

their participants they’re individuals

14:39

who are participating perhaps in a

14:40

project but that’s that’s a different

14:42

thing so if you think about that who who

14:46

is willing to die and fight and identify

14:49

profoundly with the community in Canada

14:52

we have all sorts of ways that this can

14:54

be done indigenous groups activist

14:57

groups I mean gendered groups

15:01

environmental groups Union groups it’s

15:04

it’s everywhere the point i think is for

15:07

us to start putting those blocks

15:09

together in ways that reflect the way

15:11

communities themselves define themselves

15:13

it’s not up to us to go and define

15:15

whether or not this is a community as a

15:17

lot of your ethics boards might ask you

15:18

to do when you’re trying to set

15:19

project it’s rather about trying to have

15:22

the community define who they are so

15:23

that you can respond to that and again

15:27

this suggests the spectrum I think from

15:29

individual to community and it’s not as

15:31

though work on one end is less valuable

15:33

than work on another it’s just that it’s

15:34

a different type of work so can’t a

15:38

corporation be a community I’m not sure

15:40

a nation-state can it be a community I

15:43

think in certain circumstances an NGO

15:46

yes I suspect so but often they try to

15:49

represent communities and so they become

15:50

a filter between you and the community

15:52

that you’re trying to connect with an

15:54

extended family certainly a faith group

15:59

perhaps a village I mean I’m just trying

16:04

to throw some examples of what it might

16:05

be and what it might not be but I think

16:08

a community is something that you know

16:09

when you find it right you know it when

16:12

you see it but you can’t always define

16:14

it in the abstract in the absence of the

16:15

human relationships that give it give it

16:17

coherence so the question becomes how

16:21

are you engaged often that’s the

16:23

question that administrators will often

16:25

ask on campuses and I like to think that

16:27

the question can only be answered by

16:29

another question really so you know one

16:31

of those tricky kind of answers that

16:33

frustrate people but the answer is

16:35

really how engaged is the community in

16:38

the project that you’re talking about if

16:40

it’s community engagement you can be as

16:41

engaged as you want but if they’re not

16:42

engaged back it’s not engagement so

16:45

really the power isn’t in your hands all

16:47

you can do is enable and facilitate

16:49

community engagement and this could look

16:54

different depending on the type of

16:55

project you’re doing whether it leans

16:57

hard to the social sciences more to the

16:59

side of the humanities if it’s boring on

17:01

interdisciplinary perspectives from

17:02

sociology or anthropology compared to

17:04

literary criticism or whatever it might

17:06

be and now here’s the part that I think

17:10

is sort of debated and then I’m going to

17:11

get to my concluding comments how am i

17:12

doing for time 16 I’m still good good

17:16

excellent there’s a growing body of

17:19

scholarship out there that says that the

17:21

community engagement of any kind is

17:23

inherently colonial in nature because

17:27

it’s a process it’s predicated on the

17:29

process of other people I will work with

17:32

that

17:33

community they are other din some way

17:35

they are other as a gendered group other

17:37

Dazz an ethnic group other des an

17:39

indigenous group other does a class

17:40

group in some way and that inherently by

17:43

by having that other ring process you

17:45

are reinforcing old imperialist ways of

17:47

thinking and imperialist histories I

17:49

think that’s true but I don’t think that

17:53

should stop us in other disciplines the

17:59

answer to that problem has largely comes

18:00

the idea of what we need is humility

18:02

which i think is a powerful tool that we

18:04

should embrace the idea of not knowing

18:07

going into a community and not knowing

18:09

learning to unlearn what you currently

18:11

no indigenous abhay our kin with that

18:17

original history is to and digitize your

18:18

mind decolonize your mind go into a

18:20

community and unlearn what you thought

18:22

were the priorities and what you thought

18:24

were the hierarchies but as historians I

18:29

think while we can learn from these

18:30

sister does disciplines and I think we

18:32

need to we should we need to embrace

18:33

that I think we also have certain tools

18:36

that are quite radical within our own

18:38

disciplinary tradition that we need we

18:40

shouldn’t forget about that we should

18:42

bring to the fore and I think oftentimes

18:44

they don’t get brought to the fore

18:45

because they are so difficult a lot of

18:49

anthropologists are which I work with in

18:52

partnerships often are quick to point

18:54

out that historians don’t have methods

18:55

right you guys have approaches that’s

18:57

what they’ll say to me right and I think

18:59

that’s actually a good thing having

19:00

approaches rather than strict methods

19:02

but on the other hand there are

19:04

principles if we do history collect

19:07

correctly I think we can escape the

19:08

confines of our learned identities the

19:11

identities that we have grown up with

19:12

that we think are ascribed but that

19:13

we’ve learned our gender identity our

19:14

class identity our ethnic identity right

19:17

we can escape those and we can find

19:19

freedom and here I’m drawing on the the

19:21

seminal philosophical historical works

19:23

of RG Collingwood from the 1940s where

19:25

he says that through the process of

19:27

asking the right questions and thinking

19:31

historically as we generate our answers

19:33

we can actually escape we can get the

19:36

greatest gift that any discipline can

19:38

offer we can escape ourselves and be

19:40

free free of ourselves

19:46

now inherently that sounds like it could

19:50

be very very dangerous because it’s all

19:52

about cultural appropriation if it’s

19:54

done wrong I’m escaping myself I’m

19:56

thinking like a 19th century Inuit woman

19:58

dangerous right for a white guy who from

20:01

the south whose etc etc etc intellectual

20:06

imperialism can be the result right and

20:08

we and we don’t we know how bad that is

20:09

we know how hurtful that can be and so

20:11

I’m not in any way advocating that and

20:13

that’s not what Collingwood was

20:14

advocating at all but we can mitigate

20:18

that risk I think good historians if we

20:21

recognize that all of our

20:22

interpretations all of our efforts at

20:24

historical thinking are inherently

20:26

incomplete they’re always a work in

20:28

process they can always be refined and

20:30

made better in the future in the same

20:32

way that the metaphors we use to

20:34

describe things can always be refined

20:36

always be redone relooked at if we can

20:45

escape our perspective and know that in

20:47

that escaping we’ve never fully escaped

20:50

it and that’s the internal sort of

20:51

contradiction that is where all the

20:53

exciting things happen we’re trying to

20:55

escape but we’re trying to think like

20:56

somebody else we’re trying to put

20:58

ourselves in their position but knowing

20:59

that we can never achieve it that in

21:02

itself I think is the powerful point

21:04

where communities will open up and begin

21:06

to trust at least that’s been my ex my

21:09

experience and that means that history

21:14

can offer a freedom by being active by

21:19

breaking the bounds of our own thinking

21:20

through the tools that our discipline

21:22

and sister discipline sibling

21:23

disciplines can provide to us thank you

21:26

very much

21:33

you

21:43

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously published on Activehistory.ca and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.