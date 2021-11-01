A Unique Online Tool That Help Dads Master the Art of Parenting

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. #Movember is coming soon! To sign up to participate or to make a donation, please visit movember.com

Around three-quarters of men will become fathers at some point in their life.

Not surprisingly, previous research conducted by Movember indicates that over 40 percent of dads say they feel anxious about being a ‘good father.’ Yet, the rate of male participation in parenting programs is disproportionate to other genders. Only a fifth (20 per cent) of parents who have taken a parenting course are men.

Acknowledging the strong link between fatherhood and mental health, Movember developed Family Man to provide dads with parenting strategies that improve child behavior and reduce parental stress. As Movember’s Jane Endacott explains:

“Being a parent can be a very rewarding experience, but it certainly isn’t always easy. Dealing with meltdowns in the supermarket or a child who repeatedly ignores instructions can be incredibly stressful. It causes friction at home and over time that can impact the whole family’s mental wellbeing. There is a huge amount of research that shows parenting is more effective when it’s done as a team. We know that when dads are fully engaged in parenting decisions, it benefits the whole family.”

The free, interactive, online program is comprised of three animated episodes that dads can complete at their own pace. Each episode features a father as the main character who is faced with a challenging situation such as a battle over the dinner table or a tantrum in public. Users are given a number of possible ways to respond to the situation, the pros and cons and likely outcomes of each option are carefully explained, using clear and direct instructions.

The purpose of the program is to improve every day parenting skills, and it is based on evidence-based research, with recommendations tested on parents of young children to identify the strategies that work best.

The mastermind behind Family Man is Professor Mark Dadds who has spent decades working with parents and researching parenting techniques that promote more dads getting involved with parenting decisions, happy and healthy children, and the values of positively handling problems as a team.

The pioneering program was built using funds raised by Movember fundraisers, donors, and partners, and is available free of charge to all parents and caregivers.

