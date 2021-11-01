Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Families / A Unique Online Tool That Help Dads Master the Art of Parenting

A Unique Online Tool That Help Dads Master the Art of Parenting

Movember's Family Man Initiative is the world’s first online parenting program designed with dads in mind.

by Leave a Comment

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. #Movember is coming soon! To sign up to participate or to make a donation, please visit movember.com

Around three-quarters of men will become fathers at some point in their life.

Not surprisingly, previous research conducted by Movember indicates that over 40 percent of dads say they feel anxious about being a ‘good father.’ Yet, the rate of male participation in parenting programs is disproportionate to other genders. Only a fifth (20 per cent) of parents who have taken a parenting course are men.

Acknowledging the strong link between fatherhood and mental health, Movember developed Family Man to provide dads with parenting strategies that improve child behavior and reduce parental stress. As Movember’s Jane Endacott explains:

“Being a parent can be a very rewarding experience, but it certainly isn’t always easy. Dealing with meltdowns in the supermarket or a child who repeatedly ignores instructions can be incredibly stressful. It causes friction at home and over time that can impact the whole family’s mental wellbeing. There is a huge amount of research that shows parenting is more effective when it’s done as a team. We know that when dads are fully engaged in parenting decisions, it benefits the whole family.”

The free, interactive, online program is comprised of three animated episodes that dads can complete at their own pace. Each episode features a father as the main character who is faced with a challenging situation such as a battle over the dinner table or a tantrum in public. Users are given a number of possible ways to respond to the situation, the pros and cons and likely outcomes of each option are carefully explained, using clear and direct instructions.

The purpose of the program is to improve every day parenting skills, and it is based on evidence-based research, with recommendations tested on parents of young children to identify the strategies that work best.

The mastermind behind Family Man is Professor Mark Dadds who has spent decades working with parents and researching parenting techniques that promote more dads getting involved with parenting decisions, happy and healthy children, and the values of positively handling problems as a team.

The pioneering program was built using funds raised by Movember fundraisers, donors, and partners, and is available free of charge to all parents and caregivers.

#Movember is coming soon!

To sign up to participate or to make a donation, please visit movember.com

Photo Credit: iStock, Movember

This post is sponsored by Movember.

 

About Movember:

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.

The charity’s vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He has helped to develop the Good Men Project's corporate Diversity and Inclusion workshops focused on allyship. Mike is father of two wonderful kids who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. He is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, Good Morning America, The Daily Dot, and Redbook.

His latest venture focuses on mental health and wellness and authentic leadership in the legal profession. It is called "Lawyering While Human." You can find more information about that on Twitter @law_while_human or on Instagram @zen.mayhem

He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, creating and singing parody songs, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics on Twitter @michaelkasdan.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares212

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x