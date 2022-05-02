A Curse and a Blessing

Several years ago, I was introduced to Mary Oliver, a beloved poet of many. So much of what she has written, I have read. And so much, I feel deeply, all the way to my bones. My life trajectory has been shifted because of her. Dreams have been launched because of her. And yet…I am trying to reconcile part of one of her poems today.

These same words were my guiding light for quite some time. And that time in my life was my most happy and my most fulfilling in many ways. And now I find these words often unable to be truly lived into. Perhaps I look forward to living into them…sometimes holding my breath until when, at last, I will arrive there, again. The words are contained in this gorgeous poem:

Wild Geese

You do not have to be good.

You do not have to walk on your knees

For a hundred miles through the desert, repenting.

You only have to let the soft animal of your body

love what it loves.

Tell me about your despair, yours, and I will tell you mine.

Meanwhile, the world goes on.

Meanwhile the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain

are moving across the landscapes,

over the prairies and the deep trees,

the mountains and the rivers.

Meanwhile the wild geese, high in the clean blue air,

are heading home again.

Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,

the world offers itself to your imagination,

calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting —

over and over announcing your place

in the family of things.

In bold, you see one phrase which came to my mind last night, after a wonderfully exhausting weekend. Perhaps this is the “curse” of having poetry in my head. Perhaps it is still the result of decades of self-denial. I don’t know. For the first time in my life, I know what the “soft animal of my body” wants.

I am grateful to know. But it’s altogether another thing to get it. I know what I ache for, yet, at times, it doesn’t matter.

I have read a few blogs these past days. One which stood out to me was this:

I say this because once we have children, what we want or what the “soft animal of our body” wants matters less and less. Sometimes, I want to take a nap. In fact, during one of my nature hikes over the weekend, I wanted nothing in the world more than to lay down in the moss and take a nap. But I was working… So nope. Not getting what I want.

The next morning, I wake up, prep for a 16th birthday party, and head to church, all the while my head is spinning, and I really should be home. But…I need to be there because of commitments previously made. Nope. Not getting what I want.

The birthday party was over, the kids were happy, so I thought. But the girls went into melt-down mode. One had some major issues with her best friend, and the other, with her asshole sperm donor. Suddenly, when all was quiet in the house, the happiness had blown out the window with the Spring winds.

Having planned to go into town later to spend the night with my sweet man, plans changed. Although the girls weren’t discussing things with me anymore, my presence was needed at home. And once again…not getting what I want.

Prioritizing my “wants” is the hardest part of parenting sometimes. Because, since having children, my over-arching “want” is to have happy kids. And their balance, their happiness, is so often my “problem”. I get to be the one who helps them sort and process their lives, as I still sort and process my own.

Time for me, rest, and recovery are illusory. All my body wanted last night was to be held. That’s all. But that is apparently too much to ask for.

Yes, the man asked if I wanted him to come out to the house. And yes, of course, I wanted him to. But I told him to stay where he would sleep better. That’s on me. But, do I prioritize me or him? Do I prioritize myself or my kids? This is the blessing and curse of relationships…how much to give as opposed to how much to ask for.

And as I mess it up, once again, I suffer. Or maybe I’m not messing it up. Maybe knowing what “the soft animal of my body” wants has nothing to do with getting it. Maybe it’s the acknowledgment that matters? Maybe knowing what we need at our core is enough at times. I have no idea.

At this point, I feel like I need more than I want to need. I want to need less, in other words. I don’t want to need to be held in the middle of the night when my head is pounding and I can’t sleep or when I feel overwhelmed with life, school, kids, and work. I don’t want to need help with my financial life for the next years of schooling. I don’t want to need to ask for help with my kids. I need a lot. And I don’t like it.

Because when we don’t get what we need, when I don’t get what I need, I have a few choices. As a just slightly emotionally immature person (wink), I usually:

Get sad. I feel shame for needing anything. I feel shame for wanting something I cannot have. I feel shame for being an inconvenience. Feel overwhelmed. I cannot be everything for everyone. I am insufficient. Still wish for a magic wand. The fairy tale is still alive and well inside the little girl, inside the cynical mom. Have I reduced myself to being cynical? Dammit! Wish someone, somewhere, would override what I think is most important and do exactly the opposite of what I ask them to…you know, read my mind and all the insane complexities and come up with a different solution, you know? Now, I am not cynical, I am talking crazy talk.

At desperate moments like these, I am simply tired and my body needs rest. I know what my “best-case scenario” for rest looks like, and this is not it.

My conclusion on this dreary Monday morning is this:

To know what we need is one thing. But to be able to get it is another. Perhaps, it is not a gift or a blessing to know what we need at times. It might just be another way to see our lack, or insufficiency, and become jaded.

I lived, for decades, not knowing what I needed, or what I wanted. No one asked me, no one really cared. I was a cog in the wheel. I was the do-er. Who I was didn’t matter as much as how I could make life happen for everyone in my world.

But now, I am trying to matter to at least myself. I am trying to make space for my needs and my wants. And I am not seeing that it brings more happiness.

Each level of consciousness is met with its own trials and hardship. There is grief at every level.

Yes, I can see now. But that does not mean I can live differently. Choices were made. And I live with those. Yes, this stage of life will pass. But I need to do this stage well or I will be living with consequences I don’t want to live with.

Priorities are everything. We can prioritize ourselves and get what we want at every stage of our lives, in a way. But what do we really want? Do I want a nap or do I want to see my kids happy, healthy, and balanced? Yes…And…

But they win out. They “didn’t ask to be born”, said so eloquently by my now- 16-year-old. I’ll have to wait for me.

