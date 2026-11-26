In an earlier post, I wrote about standing at Helsinki airport, learning that a road nowhere near a river had flooded back home in Bologna. Too much water, arriving all at once. This part is about the opposite problem, and in many ways the more dangerous one, because it doesn’t arrive in fifteen dramatic minutes. It creeps in over months, sometimes years, until a facility that always had water suddenly doesn’t.

Australia knows this better than almost anywhere else. Between 2000 and roughly 2009, much of the country went through what is now simply called the Millennium Drought—a period long enough that entire industries had to fundamentally rethink how they used water, not just cut back temporarily and wait for rain. It is worth looking at what came out of that experience, because most of it still applies directly to any water-intensive operation today.

Most organizations, though, don’t get around to looking at it at all, for a reason that sounds almost too simple to be true: it rains eventually, so why worry. That assumption is exactly what makes drought risk so easy to dismiss and so uncomfortable when it doesn’t hold. In mid-July 2026, the city of Munich—not a remote region, not a place anyone associates with water stress, but Munich—had to impose formal water restrictions after consumption climbed to around 360 million liters a day against a usual 300 million, following an unusually dry winter and spring. Filling pools, watering gardens during the day, even drawing water from rivers and lakes within the city were banned, with fines running up to €50,000 for violations. If a city with Munich’s climate and infrastructure can reach that point, “we don’t really have a water problem here” is not a conclusion any facility should reach without checking.

The Part Everyone Already Thinks Of

When companies do think about water scarcity, they usually think small: low-flow taps in the office, rainwater collection for toilets, maybe a filtration system to treat greywater. These measures are genuinely useful, and cheap enough that there is no excuse not to implement them. But for a manufacturing site, they address a rounding error. The real exposure sits elsewhere—in cooling towers, boilers, process water used for cleaning or diluting, and water that becomes part of the product itself. A facility can have the most water-efficient staff kitchen in the country and still shut down production the day its process water intake is restricted.

What Australia’s Drought Actually Forced

The Millennium Drought didn’t just prompt households to take shorter showers. It forced water utilities and regulators to impose demand management policies and formal efficiency requirements on industry, because voluntary conservation wasn’t enough to close the gap. Companies that used water heavily had to build internal recycling programs simply to keep their production systems running, not as a sustainability gesture but as a condition of staying operational.

At a system level, this reshaped water infrastructure across the country. Major cities—Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, the Gold Coast—built desalination plants as a supply source that doesn’t depend on rainfall at all. Some new suburbs were fitted with dual-pipe systems, one for drinking water and a separate one for recycled water, so that non-potable uses never had to compete with drinking supply in the first place. And industrial reuse became a standard part of the picture: reclamation plants were built specifically to treat sewage effluent to a quality suitable for reintroduction into industrial processes.

The pattern underneath all of this is the one worth remembering: when water becomes properly scarce, the organizations that struggle least are the ones that stopped treating freshwater as their only source years before they had to.

What This Looks Like at a Facility Level, and What It Costs

The good news is that most of the effective measures are not expensive, and several cost almost nothing at all.

The starting point, and by far the best return on effort, is a water audit—understanding where water actually goes across a site rather than assuming. Audits routinely turn up “irregularities” that have nothing to do with equipment and everything to do with habit: taps left running during manual filling, hoses used out of convenience rather than necessity, cleaning routines that use far more water than the task requires. These are fixed through training and management attention, not investment.

Leaks are the next obvious target, and one of the most consistently underestimated sources of waste in industrial settings. Checking taps, valves, and pipe fittings for leaks costs essentially nothing and can meaningfully reduce consumption on its own. Installing flow meters at key points is a similarly modest investment that pays for itself by making waste visible before it becomes a habit rather than an incident.

From there, the next layer is reuse rather than reduction. Rinse water and cleaning water from one stage of a process can often be reused in a later, less quality-sensitive stage instead of being discharged. Water used in cooling towers or on pump seals can frequently be recycled water rather than fresh intake. Stormwater capture is a particularly good lever for sites with any significant roof or yard area: capturing rainwater into a holding dam or tank—even a modest one—and pumping it into pre-treatment for reuse can meaningfully reduce freshwater dependency, and the infrastructure involved (gutters, pits, a pump) is far cheaper than most people assume.

None of this requires a large capital program. One documented case in New South Wales improved a facility’s water efficiency by roughly 20% through exactly this combination: low-flow fixtures, leak checks, a flow meter, recycled water on pump seals, stormwater capture upgrades, and a simple staff education program to keep operators aligned on efficient practice. That is a meaningful reduction achieved almost entirely through attention and modest fixes rather than a major infrastructure overhaul.

Why This Belongs on the Board’s Agenda

Water scarcity is not simply an operating cost issue. It carries a dimension that heat and storms don’t carry in quite the same way: competition. A facility does not use water in isolation. It draws from a source shared with the surrounding community, with agriculture, and with ecosystems—and during a drought, all three of those users are asking the same regulator for the same shrinking supply at the same time.

That has direct governance implications. Water licenses and abstraction permits can be curtailed or reprioritized during drought, sometimes with little notice, which makes water availability a genuine business continuity risk rather than a cost-management exercise. It also carries reputational exposure that heat and storm risk rarely do in the same way: a company drawing heavily on local water while the surrounding community faces restrictions is a story that writes itself, and not in the company’s favor.

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There is also a straightforward cost trajectory to track. Water tariffs tend to rise as scarcity increases, and facilities that haven’t reduced their dependency are the ones most exposed to that cost curve. For a board, the relevant questions are not about pipe diameters or which fixtures to install. They are about exposure and governance: does the organization know how dependent its operations are on a single freshwater source, has it modeled what a supply restriction would mean for production, and is water efficiency tracked as a formal part of the risk register rather than treated as a facilities-level housekeeping matter that only gets attention once a drought has already started.

Because unlike a storm or a flood, a drought rarely announces itself with a single dramatic event. It simply keeps not raining, until the organizations that never asked the question find out the hard way that they should have.

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This post was previously published on Notes from the Anthropocene.

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