Am I Framing This Like a Positive or Negative Experience?

The woman sitting in front of me is looking straight into my eyes. Tears are falling from her face.

She looks like someone just told her husband is dead.

Someone just did, and that someone is me.

I’m the nurse in charge of her husband, and it is my job to tell her that her husband passed away early this morning.

It was not my first encounter with death; I’ve been here many times before, and I have observed many different reactions when delivering the loos of a loved one or debilitating development.

I take a step forward and am now right in front of her.

She stands up, takes my hand, and asks me:

-Did he suffer?

-No, he didn’t feel a thing, I replied.

She thanked me for my patience and said something I will never forget;

I’m going to gather his belongings and go home and reframe this.

At first, I didn’t give it much thought, we said goodbye, and she took off.

A couple of months later, walking back to my office after a consultation with a patient emerged in my thoughts, I heard a voice say;

Hi there, young man.

I looked up, and there she was.

She looked so different, not at all like the grieving woman in my office a couple of months ago.

Hi, I said, nice to see you, what brings you here?

I’m here to support the wife of one of your patients, she replied.

After my husband died, I had to reframe the whole situation.

There it was again, the same sentence she had said in my office a couple of months earlier.

I must have looked confused because she continued;

You see after my husband died, I decided that his death would give birth to something new, something better.

So I started supporting people who just lost someone, and that’s why I’m here today.

I looked at her; she looked different, more vital, more vibrant, and even younger.

Instead of giving in to negative emotions, she had reframed her husband’s death to something more positive.

That, in turn, facilitated insight and raised her creativity, so she could come up with the idea of supporting other grieving partners like she once was.

Positive emotions raise creativity levels and facilities insight

After encountering the lady who reframed her husband’s death, I observed how my emotions significantly affected my attention, perception, and memory.

Over the years, I have learned that negative emotions such as grief, stress, and anger inhibits my ability to process information, focus, and pay attention, while positive emotions have the opposite effect.

I created a game in my head that I called “the reframing game.”

There was only one rule, and that was to reframe all negative experiences as positive.

In this reframing process, there would only be two possible outcomes;

I reframed it as something positive, or I learned something from it.

I started small by reframing minor problems, inconveniences, and setbacks.

Within a year, I had reframed my whole relationship with my father.

Growing up, my father beat me up so many times that I lost count.

When reframing, I could see that he did what his father had done to him and his grandfather had done to his father.

When reframing his actions and our relationship, I saw a different father, and I was no longer a victim. I was his son.

I could see how lost and insecure he must have felt, in a country where he didn’t speak the language, with no friends, working two cleaning jobs every day for years with no end in sight.

After that, I never felt the need to forgive him because I could see the little boy in him, how he had struggled his whole life as a fugitive and immigrant.

Today I can, with the deepest sincerity, say that I am who I am, thanks to my turbulent childhood.

Though many of my behaviors started as a defense mechanism to adapt to a challenging environment, I wouldn’t be where I am today without those behaviors.

Reframing my childhood as a learning experience has changed how I view my past, present, and future.

Reframing is not about forgetting or letting people bail on their responsibilities.

It’s about getting the most out of life.

Reframing what I am initially prone to label as an adverse event has taken me right out of my victim mentality and empowered me to go places I never thought possible.

I suffer when I judge and make myself the victim.

I transform and evolve when I reframe.

Takeaways

One of my absolute favorite Tony Robbins quotes is:

“Life doesn’t happen to you; it happens for you.”

I used to think life happened to me; weighed down when something terrible happened, I would get defensive and enter a victim mindset.

Today I no longer accept life as a “harsh reality,” blaming my circumstances for my shortcomings.

Richard Branson has dyslexia. His grades at school were terrible.

Despite this, he has became hugely successful.

The famous surfer Bethany Hamilton got her arm bitten off by a shark at the age of 13.

However, she was back on her surfboard a month later.

She earned first place in the Explorer Women’s Division of the NSSA National Championships two years later.

In the word of Charles R. Swindoll;

“Life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I react to it.”

Today I believe that life happens for me and reframe every event — good or bad, as something good or a learning experience.

I have learned that my feelings affect how I interpret life.

I reframe every situation to design learning experiences that help me frame challenges more positively.

I often think of the woman who decided to reframe her husbands’ death to give birth to something new and meaningful.

When I think of her, I remind myself that I am accountable.

While I may not be able to prevent terrible things from happening, I am in charge of my attitude when faced with the inevitable accidents that darken the lives of others.

I know unfortunate things will happen. However, how I react to them will define my character and the quality of my life.

I can choose to sit in numbness, trapped by the magnitude of my loss, or I can decide to move on from the pain and appreciate the most valuable gift I have — My life.

—

