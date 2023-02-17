Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / As Long as We Reset, It’s Ok

As Long as We Reset, It’s Ok

But there’s one thing we can replace.

by Leave a Comment

 

In life, we often disagree,

Words spoken that should not be.

Hurtful thoughts we can’t erase,

But there’s one thing we can replace.

Making up, it’s a must do,

For a happy life and love that’s true.

Holding grudges will only bring,

Pain and misery, heartache and sting.

Apologizing is a sign of strength,

Admitting wrongs, a step towards peace.

Forgiveness is a gift we give,

To our spouse, so we may live.

A marriage is a precious bond,

Built on love, trust, and beyond.

Letting go of anger and pride,

Is essential to keep it alive.

So make up, hold your spouse tight,

And everything else will fall just right.

For a strong relationship takes two,

To work through troubles, and start anew.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About MusicGirl708

I like to write poems, short stories and inspirational thoughts about life sometimes

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x