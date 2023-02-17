As Long as We Reset, It’s Ok

In life, we often disagree,

Words spoken that should not be.

Hurtful thoughts we can’t erase,

But there’s one thing we can replace.

Making up, it’s a must do,

For a happy life and love that’s true.

Holding grudges will only bring,

Pain and misery, heartache and sting.

Apologizing is a sign of strength,

Admitting wrongs, a step towards peace.

Forgiveness is a gift we give,

To our spouse, so we may live.

A marriage is a precious bond,

Built on love, trust, and beyond.

Letting go of anger and pride,

Is essential to keep it alive.

So make up, hold your spouse tight,

And everything else will fall just right.

For a strong relationship takes two,

To work through troubles, and start anew.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***