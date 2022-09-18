Books: The Ultimate Cure to Writer’s Block

I have never felt so vulnerable.
. . .
My book collection is minimal these days, but when you’re living at your parents’ house and sharing a room with their washer and dryer — that’s what happens, man. At least, if nothing else, we can find some humor in life every once in a while. But do you know what’s not funny? I haven’t been able to write anything (zero, zilch, nada) in months. I am barely squeaking by with one article a month lately. They are short and sweet, and I go way too long between pieces to gain momentum.
I needed to get out of my head. And that’s where
. . .
A quick run-down of the book shelfie picture that bares my book soul for all to see: (from top left to bottom right)
- First, let me address the top of my bookshelf. I try to make a “to-do” list every month with simple reminders that I’m human, not a robot, and I’ve been through a lot lately. We all have. What I write on the board is a daily reminder to practice compassion. And if you look real close, you can see the dried-up dandelion my daughter picked for me sitting next to my hair bands.
- On the top left sits my Medical Assisting theory book, which weighs approximately twenty-five pounds. Next are some adult coloring books and pencils to go along with them. (adult coloring books for stress relief are highly underrated.)
- Next, I’ll write out some of my self-explanatory book titles, just in case you have trouble reading them vertically as I do:
- Codependent No More by Melanie Beattie — Some parts were hard to read (and accept), but overall a great read.
- The Musician’s Notebook — I may have used one page in this entire book over the last twenty years. Most of the original songs that I write get drafted in my journal. Still, it’s too fancy not to keep on my shelf.
- Acid For The Children by Micheal “Flea” Balzary — I freaking love the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They will always be a part of me. To be completely honest, I have yet to finish this book. It was a bit depressing, and I only have so much bandwidth for sadness these days. I plan to come back around to it soon.
- What’s left on the top shelf needs no introduction. — However, I will say that I purchased (or borrowed) all these books during my divorce. I would love to hear your thoughts if you’re familiar with any of them.
- On the bottom right, we have binders full of class notes from Medical Assisting and Phlebotomy classes. And the item I am most proud of: not one but five glass diploma holders for my certifications that I busted my a** while going through a divorce. Now, I need to find space in the laundry room to hang them up.
- And last but not least, my mini file cabinet that holds all my important documents. (i.e., my kids’ birth certificates, SSN cards, and their priceless art from K-5.) It was one of the only things I brought with me when I moved out of my house with my ex-husband.
Ahhh, I feel better already!
—
This post was previously published on Divina Grey’s blog.
***
—
Photo credit: Divina Grey