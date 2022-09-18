Books: The Ultimate Cure to Writer’s Block

I have never felt so vulnerable. . . . My book collection is minimal these days, but when you’re living at your parents’ house and sharing a room with their washer and dryer — that’s what happens, man. At least, if nothing else, we can find some humor in life every once in a while. But do you know what’s not funny? I haven’t been able to write anything (zero, zilch, nada) in months. I am barely squeaking by with one article a month lately. They are short and sweet, and I go way too long between pieces to gain momentum. I needed to get out of my head. And that’s where Ellie Jacobson comes in to save the day (as usual). Her “ Show Me Your Book Shelfie ” prompt is full of the right amount of thought-provoking lightheartedness I need to pull me from overthinking my writing slump any longer. . . . A quick run-down of the book shelfie picture that bares my book soul for all to see: (from top left to bottom right) First, let me address the top of my bookshelf. I try to make a “to-do” list every month with simple reminders that I’m human, not a robot, and I’ve been through a lot lately. We all have. What I write on the board is a daily reminder to practice compassion. And if you look real close, you can see the dried-up dandelion my daughter picked for me sitting next to my hair bands.

On the top left sits my Medical Assisting theory book, which weighs approximately twenty-five pounds. Next are some adult coloring books and pencils to go along with them. (adult coloring books for stress relief are highly underrated.)

Next, I’ll write out some of my self-explanatory book titles, just in case you have trouble reading them vertically as I do:

Codependent No More by Melanie Beattie — Some parts were hard to read (and accept), but overall a great read.

— Some parts were hard to read (and accept), but overall a great read. The Musician’s Notebook — I may have used one page in this entire book over the last twenty years. Most of the original songs that I write get drafted in my journal. Still, it’s too fancy not to keep on my shelf.

— I may have used one page in this entire book over the last twenty years. Most of the original songs that I write get drafted in my journal. Still, it’s too fancy not to keep on my shelf. Acid For The Children by Micheal “Flea” Balzary — I freaking love the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They will always be a part of me. To be completely honest, I have yet to finish this book. It was a bit depressing, and I only have so much bandwidth for sadness these days. I plan to come back around to it soon.

— I freaking love the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They will always be a part of me. To be completely honest, I have yet to finish this book. It was a bit depressing, and I only have so much bandwidth for sadness these days. I plan to come back around to it soon. What’s left on the top shelf needs no introduction. — However, I will say that I purchased (or borrowed) all these books during my divorce. I would love to hear your thoughts if you’re familiar with any of them.

On the bottom right, we have binders full of class notes from Medical Assisting and Phlebotomy classes. And the item I am most proud of: not one but five glass diploma holders for my certifications that I busted my a** while going through a divorce. Now, I need to find space in the laundry room to hang them up.

—

This post was previously published on Divina Grey’s blog.

***

Photo credit: Divina Grey