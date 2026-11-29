There is a particular kind of discouragement that can hit when you have spent thousands of hours doing your own work.

You have read the books, gone to therapy or coaching, learned your patterns, practiced regulation, had the hard conversations, examined your childhood, changed relationships, developed boundaries, learned your triggers, and become increasingly capable of recognizing yourself inside your own reactions. Maybe you have spent years feeling progressively better. Then something seemingly small happens and your nervous system locks up anyway.

Suddenly, there it is: Why bother?

Why am I spending this much time, money, energy, and attention healing if I can still end up underneath a pile of shit feeling like I backed into a semi? What was all that work for if my body can still hijack me? Nothing ever changes. I’m right back where I started.

I call this the Why Bother Bug, and I have caught it myself.

There have been times when I have gone months feeling good, functioning well, and genuinely seeing the evidence of my own growth. Then something happens that barely registers as significant at first. My sleep gets a little wonky, but there are plenty of logical explanations. We have been traveling. Company has been in town. Allergies are bothering me. Life is busy. I’m tired.

Nothing seems alarming enough to stop and say, Something is happening inside me.

Then three, five, maybe seven days later, the wheels come off.

Looking backward, I can suddenly see what I couldn’t see while I was living it. My sleep had changed. My body had tightened. My thinking had become less flexible. I was more vigilant, more sensitive to certain things, perhaps a little quicker to interpret something as threatening. Individually, none of those things seemed particularly meaningful.

Collectively, my body had been talking for days.

This is something I wish we understood better about nervous system reactions: the body can be speaking before the conscious mind knows there is anything to say.

Our nervous systems are continually processing information about safety and threat. Tone matters. Facial expressions matter. Posture, distance, volume, unpredictability, context, and previous experiences all matter. The brain does not need us to consciously think, That reminds me of something painful, before old learning can influence a present response.

This is why a reaction can seem completely illogical from the outside. The present person may not mean what somebody from your past meant. The current disagreement may have nothing to do with the old one. Intellectually, you can understand that perfectly.

Your nervous system is not writing a legal brief.

It is recognizing patterns.

A similar tone. A familiar expression. A certain kind of silence. The feeling of being misunderstood. Someone pulling away. The sensation of being trapped, rejected, criticized, abandoned, powerless, or unsafe. The details may be different, but enough pieces resemble an old threat that the body begins responding to the category before the conscious mind has sorted out the particulars.

I sometimes describe these experiences as having a similar emotional frequency. That is not a clinical term; it is simply the language that best describes how it can feel. Different experiences can carry enough of the same emotional signature that the body files them close together.

Then something becomes the proverbial final straw.

What looks like an enormous response to one small moment may actually be a nervous system responding to accumulated strain, poor sleep, old associations, current stress, and several quieter signals that never reached conscious awareness. By the time the emotional avalanche arrives, we assume the avalanche is about the final snowflake.

Often, it isn’t.

The hardest part for people who have done substantial healing work is what happens next. We know enough to recognize that we have been hijacked, which can somehow make the experience even more discouraging.

I should know better.

I thought I was past this.

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Here we go again.

Nothing ever changes.

Those are catastrophizing statements, and they are remarkably convincing when the nervous system is overwhelmed. One difficult reaction suddenly becomes evidence about your entire healing journey. The mind globalizes the experience because nuance becomes harder to access when we are highly activated.

That is where the Why Bother Bug thrives.

Recently, I had one of those smaller moments that showed me why the work still matters. I walked into a room at the end of the day and immediately felt that something was off. The energy felt different, and because I had done a few things differently that day, my nervous system quickly offered an explanation: Is this person upset with me?

Historically, I would have gone on what I call a treasure hunt.

“Is everything okay?”

“Are you mad at me?”

“Did I do something?”

I would start investigating the room because I was trying to understand why my body felt the way it felt. The questions sounded like communication, but underneath them was a nervous system attempting to eliminate uncertainty.

This time, I noticed the urge and decided not to follow it.

As the evening continued, the energy still felt heavy. In fact, there were moments when I wanted even more desperately to ask the questions. Instead, I reminded myself that I did not actually have enough information yet. I could let the moment organically unfold rather than allowing my nervous system to speak for me and potentially create a situation around an assumption.

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Eventually, the conversation came naturally.

And it was nothing like what my nervous system had predicted.

It doesn’t mean my nervous system will never misread a room again. It doesn’t mean I will never get hijacked, catastrophize, lose sleep, overreact, or have another day when all my beautiful healing tools seem to have fallen underneath the couch.

It means there was a place where I responded differently.

We tend to measure healing by whether the old response ever happens again. I think that is one of the reasons we become so discouraged. A trigger returns and we immediately conclude that we have gone backward.

Sometimes we do go backward. Healing is not a tidy staircase where every lesson learned becomes permanent and every old wound politely stays closed. We may take ten steps forward and then, under enough stress, feel as though we have taken twenty backward.

The better question is what happens after that.

How quickly do I recognize where I am? How long do I stay there? What do I do while I am there? How much damage do I create around me? Can I recognize that my body is speaking without automatically letting it make every decision? Can I regain ground faster because I have already strengthened the muscles required to move forward?

Maybe years ago the spiral lasted three months. Later it lasted three weeks. Now perhaps it lasts three days. Maybe the emotional reaction still comes, but you no longer send the text. Perhaps you still feel abandoned, but you don’t immediately accuse someone of abandoning you. You notice the urge to treasure hunt and decide to wait for actual information.

That is healing too.

Our progress is not erased because an old nervous system response returns. The work is often visible in our recovery time, our awareness, the choices we make while activated, and our growing ability to separate what the body is warning us about from what is actually happening in the present moment.

Sometimes the body needs longer to unwind than the logical mind does.

That can be frustrating as hell when you have already spent thousands of hours trying to heal. I know. There are days when I would very much like to hand my nervous system its completion certificate and inform it that we have already covered this material.

Apparently, it does not work that way.

So when the Why Bother Bug shows up and starts whispering that none of this has mattered, I am learning to look for smaller evidence.

Where did I pause this time?

What did I notice sooner?

What did I not say?

What story did I question?

Where did I recover faster?

Where did my body speak and where did I finally learn that I could listen without handing it the microphone?

Maybe that is the point of all those thousands of hours.

Not becoming a person who is never triggered again, but becoming someone who can find her way home more quickly when she is.

→Maybe the question isn’t, “Why am I still getting triggered after all this work?”

Maybe it’s: What do I do differently when I get triggered now?

Look for the evidence you’ve been overlooking — the pause you didn’t have before, the text you didn’t send, the assumption you questioned, the conversation you allowed to unfold, the three-day recovery that once would have taken three months.

Tell me in the comments: Where can you see that your bounce-back has changed, even if the trigger hasn’t completely disappeared?

Because that counts too.

As always loving and praying for you and our world,

Rene Schooler

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Rene’ Schooler-Wiseman(Author)