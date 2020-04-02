Cul-De-Sac

By Omeleto
Chris Pond is just your everyday normal private investigator. He’s a dad who can’t quite connect with his kid, and his marriage is floundering. He’s thrown himself into his work to take his mind off his worries.
But he finds his routine stakeout interrupted by his sister Lottie, who’s intent on improving her brother’s life. She stages an intervention aimed at getting Chris out of his rut — at the worst possible time.
This short dramedy is a small gem of self-deprecating yet sardonic British wit, driven by an excellent script and superb performances. The film shines for its dry, deadpan humor and sense of irony, but what makes it affecting and memorable is how deftly it captures familial relationships.
Chris and his sister Lottie’s dynamic as siblings is recognizable to anyone who both loves and has been completely exasperated by a family member. When played out in the tight confines of a car, it makes for smart, emotionally perceptive comedy that’s still rooted in family situations almost anyone can relate to.
