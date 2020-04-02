Get Daily Email
We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Cul-De-Sac

A private investigator's stakeout is ruined by a sister intent on fixing his life.

by

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Chris Pond is just your everyday normal private investigator. He’s a dad who can’t quite connect with his kid, and his marriage is floundering. He’s thrown himself into his work to take his mind off his worries.

But he finds his routine stakeout interrupted by his sister Lottie, who’s intent on improving her brother’s life. She stages an intervention aimed at getting Chris out of his rut — at the worst possible time.

This short dramedy is a small gem of self-deprecating yet sardonic British wit, driven by an excellent script and superb performances. The film shines for its dry, deadpan humor and sense of irony, but what makes it affecting and memorable is how deftly it captures familial relationships.

Chris and his sister Lottie’s dynamic as siblings is recognizable to anyone who both loves and has been completely exasperated by a family member. When played out in the tight confines of a car, it makes for smart, emotionally perceptive comedy that’s still rooted in family situations almost anyone can relate to.

ABOUT OMELETO

Omeleto is the home of award-winning short films. We showcase Sundance winners, Oscar noms and critically-acclaimed filmmakers from every genre. Subscribe for more: http://sub2.omele.to

http://youtu.be/eMyFsEIpfmY
http://omeleto.com/244333/

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:14
[Music]
00:21
[Music]
00:56
you can’t creep up on people like that
01:00
you’re the PRI you specialize in the
01:01
back we head all right
01:03
eyes covered by hair like use that would
01:05
be well let’s just keep me like a fringe
01:08
yes thank you yes thank you can you stop
01:13
it please
01:15
what are you doing here anyway
01:17
I thought it’d be a good sister and
01:19
bring you lunch so that is how did you
01:29
find me
01:30
you checked him to cost a coffee on
01:31
Facebook that’s cheating
01:33
you have to check in for the free Wi-Fi
01:36
oh the inability to pay for high-speed
01:38
Internet access the Achilles heel of
01:40
every super sleuth something tells me
01:44
this was not a happy chicken no damn
01:46
more you eat the most basic oh you do
01:51
know that’s not how it works right
01:53
I mean first aren’t they just refill
01:57
that yeah can you watch out for the
01:59
crumbs man that rabbit had a lovechild
02:13
speaking of which it’s just crumbs that
02:17
he uses for is now I know how lonely it
02:21
can get on a stakeout
02:24
that is disgusting o+ no actually calls
02:27
it a steakhouse I do doesn’t tea or not
02:32
I’ve got L great PG and I’ve got red
02:37
bush get that seen to
02:39
as soon as possible PG please
03:11
so here’s the perp mm-hmm his car
03:17
Watling who claims a forklift accident
03:20
left him unable to work for six weeks
03:22
it’s your basic petty insurance fraud
03:25
cred to him though he even kept it on
03:28
topic good for you
03:30
standing up for the international
03:32
insurance conglomerates okay no one
03:35
likes a scrounger all right people like
03:37
him take money out of everyone’s pocket
03:39
if he’s faking it if so how Sarah I
03:52
wouldn’t know you know recently and Eric
04:00
Eric yeah he’s fine he’s good yeah so
04:07
you have seen him recently yes well no
04:10
I’ve not haven’t seen him recently I
04:13
haven’t seen him recently recently I’ve
04:15
seen him recently obviously but just not
04:17
depends what you mean by recently like
04:19
you know last week this morning in the
04:22
last five minutes I haven’t seen him in
04:23
the last five minutes and he doesn’t
04:25
live in the glove compartment right so
04:33
you have seen him in the last months
04:35
then yes I mean probably what is this
04:39
anyway an intervention oh my god is this
04:47
an intervention are you intervening
04:51
maybe but it’s just you you can’t do an
04:57
intervention when you’re on your own
04:58
why look it was just a bit beside yeah I
05:01
know but mom was busy and dad what does
05:03
I knew there’s no such thing as a free
05:06
non free range for lunch
05:08
Sarah
05:09
jumpin Sierra quakes oh so you two have
05:12
been talking now what’s wrong with that
05:13
just cuz you messed up your marriage
05:14
doesn’t mean I have to lose a friend we
05:16
go to street dance together well the
05:21
next time you’re both doing the electric
05:24
Boogaloo together you can tell I’ll come
05:26
round just put a little spare minutes
05:29
myself electric Boogaloo and with those
05:33
words thirty-six job man bid farewell to
05:35
popular culture I’m 35 because I like
05:50
millions of people use a popular social
05:53
networking site to keep up to date with
05:55
family and friends or stalking as the
05:57
police call it it’s not stalking if it’s
05:59
in the public domain said the stalker
06:02
alright to find it Erick kind of cost
06:05
you buddy I just thought she might have
06:07
posted some pictures online well ring
06:10
the bloody doorbell then instead of a
06:12
spying around they appear to scream I
06:13
know I know
06:21
look why don’t you just ring Sarah now
06:25
and tell her that you’ll have Eric for
06:28
the weekend
06:28
I can’t why
06:34
no reception use my face I just can’t
06:38
oh my god you’re you live here I’m
06:49
sitting on your bed you’re we in in that
06:52
Sprite bottle you’re washing in wiper
06:55
fluid and you’re going to the loo in an
06:57
ice cream tab no no no no of course I’m
07:00
not I think I’m living in the office Oh
07:08
what doors living at my car you should
07:11
be pleasantly surprised
07:13
what’s happened to the flower lost the
07:16
flat alright okay I couldn’t keep up
07:17
payments on an office and a flat keep
07:21
the plaque then okay yes with hindsight
07:26
probably that’s what I should have done
07:28
but just don’t mention it to Sarah
07:30
please or Eric I just I just need a bit
07:33
more time
07:49
okay that’s me done then is that it
07:53
iswhat it Kawai an intervention he’s
07:56
barely born the seat well I’ve
07:58
intervened
07:59
I’m out of eating okay well at least now
08:02
you know there’s a reason well I think
08:10
I’m done – he’s not coming out a lift no
08:12
you all right I’ve got choir practice
08:14
around the corner all right just keep a
08:17
low profile when you exit
08:35
bow-bow
09:06
[Music]
09:22
engine trouble yeah
09:27
look you mind if I
09:29
[Music]
09:41
try now
09:53
Thanks I can’t give me some nun don’t be
09:56
daft just get into a garage
09:59
nearest one’s a brother – thank you hope
10:05
your gets better all this just between
10:11
us I don’t even need it just want to
10:17
spend more time with my kids
10:20
anyway drive safe
11:08
[Music]
11:30
[Music]
11:53
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

