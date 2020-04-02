Cul-De-Sac

By Omeleto

Chris Pond is just your everyday normal private investigator. He’s a dad who can’t quite connect with his kid, and his marriage is floundering. He’s thrown himself into his work to take his mind off his worries.

But he finds his routine stakeout interrupted by his sister Lottie, who’s intent on improving her brother’s life. She stages an intervention aimed at getting Chris out of his rut — at the worst possible time.

This short dramedy is a small gem of self-deprecating yet sardonic British wit, driven by an excellent script and superb performances. The film shines for its dry, deadpan humor and sense of irony, but what makes it affecting and memorable is how deftly it captures familial relationships.

Chris and his sister Lottie’s dynamic as siblings is recognizable to anyone who both loves and has been completely exasperated by a family member. When played out in the tight confines of a car, it makes for smart, emotionally perceptive comedy that’s still rooted in family situations almost anyone can relate to.

00:14 [Music] 00:21 [Music] 00:56 you can’t creep up on people like that 01:00 you’re the PRI you specialize in the 01:01 back we head all right 01:03 eyes covered by hair like use that would 01:05 be well let’s just keep me like a fringe 01:08 yes thank you yes thank you can you stop 01:13 it please 01:15 what are you doing here anyway 01:17 I thought it’d be a good sister and 01:19 bring you lunch so that is how did you 01:29 find me 01:30 you checked him to cost a coffee on 01:31 Facebook that’s cheating 01:33 you have to check in for the free Wi-Fi 01:36 oh the inability to pay for high-speed 01:38 Internet access the Achilles heel of 01:40 every super sleuth something tells me 01:44 this was not a happy chicken no damn 01:46 more you eat the most basic oh you do 01:51 know that’s not how it works right 01:53 I mean first aren’t they just refill 01:57 that yeah can you watch out for the 01:59 crumbs man that rabbit had a lovechild 02:13 speaking of which it’s just crumbs that 02:17 he uses for is now I know how lonely it 02:21 can get on a stakeout 02:24 that is disgusting o+ no actually calls 02:27 it a steakhouse I do doesn’t tea or not 02:32 I’ve got L great PG and I’ve got red 02:37 bush get that seen to 02:39 as soon as possible PG please 03:11 so here’s the perp mm-hmm his car 03:17 Watling who claims a forklift accident 03:20 left him unable to work for six weeks 03:22 it’s your basic petty insurance fraud 03:25 cred to him though he even kept it on 03:28 topic good for you 03:30 standing up for the international 03:32 insurance conglomerates okay no one 03:35 likes a scrounger all right people like 03:37 him take money out of everyone’s pocket 03:39 if he’s faking it if so how Sarah I 03:52 wouldn’t know you know recently and Eric 04:00 Eric yeah he’s fine he’s good yeah so 04:07 you have seen him recently yes well no 04:10 I’ve not haven’t seen him recently I 04:13 haven’t seen him recently recently I’ve 04:15 seen him recently obviously but just not 04:17 depends what you mean by recently like 04:19 you know last week this morning in the 04:22 last five minutes I haven’t seen him in 04:23 the last five minutes and he doesn’t 04:25 live in the glove compartment right so 04:33 you have seen him in the last months 04:35 then yes I mean probably what is this 04:39 anyway an intervention oh my god is this 04:47 an intervention are you intervening 04:51 maybe but it’s just you you can’t do an 04:57 intervention when you’re on your own 04:58 why look it was just a bit beside yeah I 05:01 know but mom was busy and dad what does 05:03 I knew there’s no such thing as a free 05:06 non free range for lunch 05:08 Sarah 05:09 jumpin Sierra quakes oh so you two have 05:12 been talking now what’s wrong with that 05:13 just cuz you messed up your marriage 05:14 doesn’t mean I have to lose a friend we 05:16 go to street dance together well the 05:21 next time you’re both doing the electric 05:24 Boogaloo together you can tell I’ll come 05:26 round just put a little spare minutes 05:29 myself electric Boogaloo and with those 05:33 words thirty-six job man bid farewell to 05:35 popular culture I’m 35 because I like 05:50 millions of people use a popular social 05:53 networking site to keep up to date with 05:55 family and friends or stalking as the 05:57 police call it it’s not stalking if it’s 05:59 in the public domain said the stalker 06:02 alright to find it Erick kind of cost 06:05 you buddy I just thought she might have 06:07 posted some pictures online well ring 06:10 the bloody doorbell then instead of a 06:12 spying around they appear to scream I 06:13 know I know 06:21 look why don’t you just ring Sarah now 06:25 and tell her that you’ll have Eric for 06:28 the weekend 06:28 I can’t why 06:34 no reception use my face I just can’t 06:38 oh my god you’re you live here I’m 06:49 sitting on your bed you’re we in in that 06:52 Sprite bottle you’re washing in wiper 06:55 fluid and you’re going to the loo in an 06:57 ice cream tab no no no no of course I’m 07:00 not I think I’m living in the office Oh 07:08 what doors living at my car you should 07:11 be pleasantly surprised 07:13 what’s happened to the flower lost the 07:16 flat alright okay I couldn’t keep up 07:17 payments on an office and a flat keep 07:21 the plaque then okay yes with hindsight 07:26 probably that’s what I should have done 07:28 but just don’t mention it to Sarah 07:30 please or Eric I just I just need a bit 07:33 more time 07:49 okay that’s me done then is that it 07:53 iswhat it Kawai an intervention he’s 07:56 barely born the seat well I’ve 07:58 intervened 07:59 I’m out of eating okay well at least now 08:02 you know there’s a reason well I think 08:10 I’m done – he’s not coming out a lift no 08:12 you all right I’ve got choir practice 08:14 around the corner all right just keep a 08:17 low profile when you exit 08:35 bow-bow 09:06 [Music] 09:22 engine trouble yeah 09:27 look you mind if I 09:29 [Music] 09:41 try now 09:53 Thanks I can’t give me some nun don’t be 09:56 daft just get into a garage 09:59 nearest one’s a brother – thank you hope 10:05 your gets better all this just between 10:11 us I don’t even need it just want to 10:17 spend more time with my kids 10:20 anyway drive safe 11:08 [Music] 11:30 [Music] 11:53 you

