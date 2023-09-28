Dad Loses Bey Blade Battle and Gets Revenge

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Welcome back to Belief in Fatherhood. I’m proud to say that this episode is executive produced by the Chocolate Babies. They told us what to put in the video. Please enjoy. Welcome, welcome back. This goes hard, isn’t it? Like that? Basically, I was determined to get the kids to scoop the poop, but they had found some game that they wanted to play – Beyblades, which they love to play. Watch how I make this whole thing work out for my benefit.

Okay, peeps, what’s going on is we’re gonna do a Beyblade battle. Everybody wants the same thing; they want me to let my children start their own YouTube channel, so this is like an installment of that. I don’t know what they’re doing; I’m just here to support. You ain’t know me and Theo as little Beyblade Brothers. Theo didn’t want to do it because Dad kept embarrassing him on his videos.

“There’s no Beyblade Brothers.”

“Now, this Beyblade is called Turbo Kills. This is actually his really; this is like a piece that you could use. If you just put it on, then you put this on. Now, we gave each other code names. Ryan’s is Jazza; Uzi’s is Miles, mine is Flash, and Isis is Sparks. The first battle is going to be Zazar versus Miles.”

“Come on up, guys.”

“Three, two, one.”

“Miles wins with two points to zero.”

“What I love about them playing is that they’re allowing Uzi to play as well. They’re in full character, screaming at each other. It’s really cool, you know what I’m saying.”

“Let’s go!”

“Say good job, good job. Nice job. You did it, students.”

“I want to solve that one.”

“No, it doesn’t count.”

“Remember, you just said it.”

“No, if you want it counted, only if you want it counted.”

“So, you should look at the video.”

“Feel launched after me; you should have just started off.”

“I understand what the video is, but if you want it being counted, only if you want it counted. So if it’s nothing wrong, but once, I didn’t cheat.”

“The problem was they invited me into the conversation, and once they asked me for time, I’m always looking for a way to chill out. Okay, how can I benefit off of this, right? So, I got a special prize for the winner.”

“You’re cheating!”

“See, yeah, you’re a cheater!”

“I don’t know what I’m doing. How do you–”

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, you’ve been playing this game longer than everybody. You know how to play the game.”

“Not.”

“Do not wait a second. Three for the spin. That is crazy!”

“Baby!”

“Oh, how about you? Who’s in front of him while he is playing? Sure.”

“Dad, Sam wants to battle you.”

“My double O’s. Where’s my double O’s? This is not my double O’s. It’s not. That’s double O’s. This does not go with this.”

“Yes, the double O’s has black and it goes down a lot further.”

“I’m gonna be honest with you; I have no idea what a tune is or what a double O’s is. I don’t know what it is.”

“This is a defense type; it’s not an attack type.”

“Attack types, it is.”

“Mine, it isn’t. This is your double O’s.”

“Those things, we’re getting closer.”

“This is– No, no, I’ll use this, but it’s not an official battle, but I’ll battle. Let me get a launcher, please.”

“I don’t really trust you guys, man, because this is not my base. All right, ready?”

“Three, two, one.”

“Okay.”

“All right, you lost, man.”

“It’s still starting now. Sometimes when we tell Uzi no, he makes this face, and I really want to know what he’s thinking. It’s the thousand-yard stare that kind of creeps me out.”

“Three, two, one, let it rip.”

“Yeah, no, yo, baby, oh yeah.”

“I might, please, yes. Dang it! Let’s go. Three, two, one, let it rip.”

“You just want to do that to me, bro. Isn’t it my Beyblade?”

“No, it’s my tattoo.”

“Where’s my Satoum?”

“And this is my Stadium. Two, two, one, let it rip.”

“Again.”

“Okay, I can’t call it, man. Like, he hates to lose; he’s very intense. So, I had to make him pay for beating me at Beyblades.”

“That’s what you get, dude, because you won.”

“It’s not like–”

[Laughs]

