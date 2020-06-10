Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Do You Feel Like You Hate Everyone?

Do You Feel Like You Hate Everyone?

Why you feel this way and what you can do about it.

by

Believe it or not, there is an actual name for hating everyone because it is a real disorder. They call it misanthropy and it is characterized by a hatred of the human race. Well, you are a human being so does that mean you hate yourself? Possibly, but that does not have to be a part of it. Maybe you had a bad experience with more than one person, you could have been abused or neglected as a child, or it may be that you have an underlying condition causing this general dislike of people.

Misanthropy

If you find yourself thinking, “Why do I hate everyone?“ then you are probably not a true misanthrope. Typical misanthropes do not even care why they hate everyone because it is just part of their personality. However, many misanthropes can have a normal life with meaningful relationships with a limited number of people. But everyone else is on their hate list. It does not matter if they know these people or not, they just don’t want to have anything to do with anyone except for the people close to them.

Depression

If you are suffering from depression, you may not want to be around anyone and feel like you hate everyone. It is just one of the typical symptoms of the disorder. However, if you have depression, you will have other symptoms as well. Some of these include a lack of interest in activities you usually enjoy, isolation, chronic fatigue, sadness that lasts more than two weeks, feeling alone, weight gain or loss, trouble concentrating, and inability to make decisions. If you have any of these symptoms, you need to talk to a professional to get treatment. Without treatment, your depression is likely to get worse.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Another reason you may feel like you hate everyone is post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. This is caused by a serious incident that happened in your life such as loss of a loved one, a natural disaster like an earthquake or tornado, or you may have been neglected or abused as a child. Some other signs of PTSD are nightmares, intense fear, panic attacks, feelings of impending doom, insomnia, anxiety, and memory loss. Reach out to a counselor or therapist if you have any of these symptoms.

Social Anxiety Disorder

Feeling like you hate everyone may be due to social anxiety disorder. If you feel like others are talking about you or negatively judging you, social anxiety can cause you to avoid contact with people and crowded places. You may isolate yourself and avoid going anywhere because you are afraid of being laughed at or judged. Anxiety and stress are also common feelings with this disorder as feelings of rapid heart rate, extreme fear, and feeling alone. There are professionals you can talk to online, so you don’t even have to leave your house, which is important to those with social anxiety disorder.

Pessimism

If you have a general feeling of the worst things happening or a lack of hope for anyone or anything, you may have a pessimistic personality. You may feel sad or empty, doubt that anything or anyone will make you happy no matter what or who it is. Pessimists just have a general dislike for life. It is the opposite of optimism, which is feeling good about things in your life. Being pessimistic is not a mental disorder, but it is a personality trait that can hinder your quality of life. In fact, you can be treated by a professional to learn how to change your pessimism into optimism so you can like people again.

Antisocial Personality Disorder

Just as it sounds, antisocial personality disorder is a general dislike and disregard of others. It may also be referred to as sociopathy. Do you lack the ability to feel empathy? Maybe you just do not care what you say or do to others because you don’t have the ability to care. If you feel no remorse when you do something that hurts others, you may have this complicated disorder. Sociopaths do what they want, when they want, and do not care whether anyone else likes it or not. They tend to see themselves as better than everyone else, so they think they are above the law. If you have trouble keeping friends or lose jobs due to your disregard for others, you should talk to a therapist about antisocial personality disorder.

Getting the Help You Need

No matter what your reasons, hating everyone is not a healthy feeling and can negatively affect everything in your life from your personal relationships to business relationships. You may not be able to keep a job or a friend, constantly feel angry or sad, and have no idea why. To get back to feeling normal again, talk to a licensed counselor or therapist at ReGain.com. You can talk to them online, so you don’t have to go out of your house or talk to anyone face to face. Use text or chat, phone, or telehealth online. You will not even need to make an appointment, so you can contact them now.

stock photo ID: 1750932158

