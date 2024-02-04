Do You Want to Save Your Marriage? Do This One Thing

She’s always got to have the last word.”

“I can never win an argument with her.”

“She’s got to be right.”

Do these words describe your wife?

In 15 years of coaching men, I’ve heard men say these things countless times.

And let’s get real, brother, women say similar things about their men.

But things I don’t hear women say that men do include…

“She talks circles around me. And I can’t keep up.”

“She tells me I did something inconsiderate. And I either don’t remember doing it or don’t understand how it was inconsiderate.”

“If I do remember, I try to explain my intention but it doesn’t matter, I’m the bad guy.”

Eventually, a guy wonders…

Can this marriage even be saved?

But the script continues…

“Sometimes I don’t even understand what we’re fighting about.”

“She says I’m selfish. And then I list six things that I did in the last week to prove that I’m not selfish.”

“And it still doesn’t matter to her. I just looked at her with my eyes popping out of my head and wonder if I’m crazy.”

Do you try to convince your wife to see what she can’t see?

Well, there you go, brother. You’ve fallen into the trap of convincing. Trying to show her that you’re right.

And that’s the big reason why many marriages and relationships fail – Trying to be right.

But maybe you’re saying, no, no, I’m not trying to be right, I’m just trying to get her to understand what I was thinking.

Do you defend, justify, and explain?

If so, then you’re trying to be right. Let’s not split hairs here.

Defending is a weak position for you to put yourself in. You’re answering to her. Yes, like a little boy.

But let’s be fair, it’s not just your fault. Chances are if this is your situation, your wife is stuck in the be right trap as well.

When it comes to human needs and perceptions, trying to be right is a losing cause.

Instead, do what I speak to in the video below to start saving your marriage.

Being right is very different than being relational.

When you’re relational, you’re curious. You ask questions.

And you do that because even if you’re blamed about something, you don’t take it on. You don’t play on that playing field.

Start taking charge of saving your marriage today.

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

