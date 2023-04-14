Don’t Wait for the Person Who Doesn’t Put You First

A Guide to Putting Yourself First

At some point in our lives, we’ve all been there. We’ve all waited for someone who didn’t make time for us, who didn’t show up when they said they would, or who simply didn’t make us a priority. It’s a frustrating and painful experience, but it doesn’t have to be this way. In this article, I’ll share with you how to prioritize yourself and why it’s so important.

1. Recognize Your Worth

The first step to putting yourself first is recognizing your worth. You are valuable and deserving of love, respect, and care. It’s time to stop settling for less than you deserve. You deserve someone who sees your worth and appreciates all that you have to offer.

2. Set Boundaries

Setting boundaries is an essential step in putting yourself first. It means drawing a line between yourself and others and making sure your needs and well-being come first. You have the right to say no to things that don’t serve you or make you feel uncomfortable. By setting boundaries, you are creating a safe space for yourself and protecting your energy, time, and emotions.

3. Practice Self-Care

Self-care is vital in putting yourself first. It means taking care of your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. It’s essential to eat healthy, get enough sleep, exercise regularly, and engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation. It also means acknowledging and addressing any issues affecting your well-being.

4. Surround Yourself with Positive Relationships

The people we surround ourselves with have a significant impact on our lives. It’s essential to surround ourselves with positive and supportive relationships that uplift and encourage us. Toxic relationships that drain our energy and bring us down have no place in our lives. It’s okay to let go of those who don’t align with our values and priorities.

5. Pursue Your Passions

Pursuing your passions and interests is an excellent way to prioritize yourself. It allows you to focus on something you enjoy and find fulfillment in, boosting your confidence and self-esteem. Whether it’s painting, writing, or playing an instrument, find something that brings you joy and make time for it in your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In conclusion, you don’t have to wait for the person who doesn’t put you first. You are worthy of love, respect, and care, and it’s time to prioritize yourself. Recognize your worth, set boundaries, practice self-care, surround yourself with positive relationships, and pursue your passions. By doing so, you’ll attract people who value and prioritize you just as much as you do. Remember, you deserve happiness, and it all starts with putting yourself first.

FAQs

1. What if I struggle to recognize my worth? It can be challenging, but try to focus on your strengths and what makes you unique. Surround yourself with positive affirmations and practice self-love daily.

2. How do I set boundaries without feeling guilty? Remember that your needs and well-being come first. It’s okay to say no to things that don’t serve you or make you feel uncomfortable. Communicate your boundaries respectfully but firmly.

3. How do I let go of toxic relationships? It’s not easy, but remember that you deserve relationships that uplift and encourage you. Set boundaries, communicate your needs, and if they’re not respected, it’s time to let go.

4. Can pursuing my passions really make a difference in my life? Absolutely! Pursuing your passions can boost your confidence and self-esteem, providing a sense of purpose and fulfillment.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Taylor Brandon on Unsplash