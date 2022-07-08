E. Candelario – Power Concedes [Video]

By Button Poetry

E. Candelario, performing at the Striver’s Row.

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

0:04

power

0:05

concedes nothing without demand

0:09

that means you’re gonna get your freedom

0:11

from cold dead hands

0:13

because the man at the top is death to

0:15

your plight he’s got nightmares of when

0:17

the people unite

0:19

labor it’s not just a name to me

0:22

it’s why americans invested in slavery

0:25

these capers led to hundreds of years of

0:28

free labor

0:29

that we paid for while americans were

0:31

stacking that free paper

0:33

freedom through blood bone sweat and

0:36

soup

0:36

cause when you sow all season you want a

0:39

piece of that fruit

0:41

truth this is my way to honor it

0:44

freedom happens because of liberation

0:46

movements

0:47

not a serendipitous change of

0:49

consciousness

0:51

and what is freedom if not the right to

0:53

work i write to work the angles and

0:55

write what hurts

0:58

power concedes nothing without force of

1:02

will

1:03

don’t believe me ask the workers who

1:05

were coerced and killed

1:07

at haymarket square workers were hurt at

1:09

will all for a few more freedoms

1:12

to work a drill such a novel idea

1:16

to work than chill the bourgeoisie are

1:20

afraid of what time reveals

1:22

the truth is they don’t own anything

1:25

they steal

1:32

they don’t own anything they steal

1:34

because when a worker spends his life

1:36

constructing

1:37

who owns the steel traded in his life

1:40

for a few measly meals

1:42

while they intimidate unions for a few

1:44

measly deals we must see the forces

1:47

that’s why they keep blinders on horses

1:50

power concedes nothing if you want a

1:54

favor

1:55

don’t believe me it took a movement to

1:58

regulate child

1:59

labor we’re still becoming the country

2:02

that we’re yearning to be

2:04

just in 93 got unpaid maternity leave

2:08

everything has a history 40

2:12

40 hour work week vacation sick days

2:16

taking off work that’s why they whip

2:18

slaves

2:20

and i still see the current schism

2:22

because slavery still exists

2:24

it exists in prison if freedom isn’t

2:28

tied to the way that we make a living

2:30

we construct our own hell in which we

2:33

live in

2:34

power concedes nothing if you want its

2:37

pity

2:38

when was the last time we ate out in the

2:40

city who do they keep caged back in the

2:42

kitchen

2:43

those who they pay below minimum wage

2:45

for a living

2:47

america’s dirty secret we hate

2:49

immigrants

2:50

but love their cheap labor our economic

2:53

policies force them

2:54

out their countries but we ask them for

2:57

green papers

2:58

[Music]

3:00

our fear is that our next stop is

3:03

turning the world

3:04

into a global sweatshop power

3:08

concedes nothing without demand

3:12

and if you don’t keep your rights by

3:14

your fist

3:16

they just might fall out your hands

3:19

[Music]

3:25

keep it going keep it going burn mind

3:27

you out

