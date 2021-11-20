Falling in Love vs. Loving

I fell in love once. It wasn’t the twitterpated, teenage kind of love either. It was rich, meaningful, filled with the muse, friendship, and youthful energy. It filled me in places I didn’t even know existed. It last just long enough to realize it will likely never happen again…not like that, at least.

One reason it won’t happen that way again, is because I’ll never again engage my emotions with another married man. I won’t listen to his stories about his pain being something I could help with, or how he is in a relationship that he can’t get out of, even though it is devoid of passion.

because she is sick

because she needs his financial support

because she wanted so much to be married, so he said “yes”

because he doesn’t want to hurt her

because, because, because…

I, like many women out there, was a sucker. We hear these sob stories and the nurturer inside us goes into “I want to make it all better” mode. That mode is not meant for this circumstance.

Saying it again-THAT MODE IS NOT MEANT FOR THIS.

That mode is meant for other spaces where our nurturing character is safe-with children, elderly, true friends, and OURSELVES. It is our nurturing character for a reason. We are to benefit from it first.

However, it is difficult to watch others suffer, especially when we love them. Their suffering is needless, we think. If they would just _____, it would be better. If their spouse was just _______, somehow they could figure it out.

My God, it’s not our job. Frankly, its not our job to fix anything for anyone. In a few years, after I pass the boards and I’m a therapist, someone will PAY me to help them work out this shit. And then, and only then, will I engage again. But not without being fully armed.

The loving part of me wants to help, and the wiser part of me tells me that they have to do their own work. THEIR OWN WORK.

Falling in love can be dangerous. There is something inherently dis-arming about it. There is something inherently un-grounded about it. How do we continue to see the realities of the person in front of us, keep recognizing the truths within us, and continue to be safe?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Am I safe to fall in love with? Is he safe to fall in love with? When does having fallen in love with someone become unsafe? I feel like that’s a whole blog on it’s own.

A lot of that is up to us because only we know our limitations and weaknesses. Had I understood my primary weakness-which happens to be my primary strength as well-I would not have allowed myself to fall in love with a married man.

There were a lot of consequences to that act of allowing myself not only to love him, but to fall in love with him. I lost my own center and it became intertwined with his. I became dependent on him for the kind of intellectual banter I had only dreamed of before. I became dependent on him for what he could provide for me by way of work and financial security, never realizing that for him, it was all enmeshed.

There was no way to separate his feelings and the fact that I was doing amazing work for him. I would have done the work for free, if I could have afforded it. It wasn’t that way for him, necessarily. It was good for me and fulfilled me in ways I had never before experienced. The money and my feelings were separate entities.

Apparently, we all fall in love differently. It means different things to different people. Because, when I decided I had made myself too vulnerable with him, began to regain my center, and pulled back, I lost my job as well. And I lost my financial security for quite some time. I lost all of my contracts, my work friends, and my contacts. Gone…because I was not going to allow the relationship to progress further.

I have found my way forward, but it has been very difficult. The path has been very windy and disorienting at times. But it is clear now which direction I am to go. And much of that is thanks to this misdirected falling in love experience, for better and for worse.

To love, however, is safe.

It is grounded. It is generous and doesn’t become co-dependent. It is not dependent on what we get back from the other person, but only on what we are willing to allow ourselves to give. And at different times in our lives, we are able to give more, and other times, less.

The quality of our love depends on our self-awareness and capacity for self-governance. We need to understand what we have to offer, how much of that we can offer, and when to offer it.

I, like so many others, have learned this the hard way. Both self-awareness and self-governance are needed. They are not optional. And I am still working on self-governance.

In the olden days before Covid, I used to facilitate retreats. One of the names was…are you ready??…Falling in Love with Everything.

I laugh out loud now because of the incredible naivite that the phrase demonstrates. To LOVE everything is not the same. To Fall in Love with Everything is to open ourselves up to having intimate and reciprocal relationships with everything…people, places, etc. You may think that sounds weird, but it’s really not weird. It’s just not possible if you want to be any variety of sane.

To fall in love with anything requires vulnerability. Vulnerability is an incredible resource of power for us, as humans. But, it also needs to be extremely calculated.

I, was not calculated. I…am now calculated.

So, when the sweet man I am dating says things like, “Sometimes I feel like you are less engaged in this relationship than I am,” I smile at myself a little. I take the time to think about what that might mean to him and how my actions might be portraying something that would tell him that “story.”

He is not wrong, according to his “story.” But, I am also not NOT engaged fully, as his story might be telling him. Relationships are the dance of cautious vulnerability and wide-open intimacy. Where I am-at any moment-on the spectrum depends on many past experiences and outside influences, as well as my inner knowings.

Each of us have different triggers that tell us to take smaller steps, more careful steps forward. And that’s okay.

If we are to love other people honestly, we will engage in that dance. Somedays it will be more graceful than others. And that’s okay.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock