Fear Isn’t Going Away, Embrace It

There is so much uncertainty and chaos in the public arena today. That brings up a lot of fear.

All of this is very uncertain. Bringing our minds first and foremost to the threats in our environments.

I think that has happened in everyone’s life in the last two years. Consistently, people have expressed that these times have made them re-evaluate what is meaningful to them in their lives.

There are two robust body systems; trust and threat.

When we are in trust, we see the world through an open lens; joy, pleasure, beauty, generative ideas and open to learning and making steps.

When we are in threat, we are narrow; we see the world through a need to secure, control, gain acceptance and validation, and maintain our sense of personal self.

There is no judgement on either of these. In the coaching model I work with, we honour the threat system as a part of the intelligent, protective system that keeps us alive, especially in childhood when we are dependent on our caregivers for our needs.

In adulthood, these highly developed threat systems are still activating in the ways that we needed them in childhood. They only evolve and change when we see them clearly, and we know that they are not needed anymore. Other responses will provide us with those things in the trust state, within a connection.

Trusting the process of fear allows you to embrace it.

Fear is another marker of your sensory experience. It lets you know if threats to security, acceptance, validation, or control are present.

The challenge is that the system cannot differentiate between a threat to immediate and physical safety and a perceived threat or a remembered threat from the past.

If you are legitimately facing a threat, please listen to your signs and remove yourself from the situation the best you can. If it is a perceived threat only, then you can begin to embrace it.

We can meet our fear and say: