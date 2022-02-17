Get Daily Email
Fear Isn't Going Away, Embrace It

Fear Isn’t Going Away, Embrace It

An invitation to cultivate courage and resilience.

by

  • Frantic scrolling on social media, every post bringing up fear of missing out or comparisons to 2D model people
  • Climate change conversation and the change in seasonal weather
  • Catastrophic climate events experienced already — fires, the dying coral, the slow unfolding of the 6th mass extinction on the planet.
  • Political systems becoming more rigid and controlling. Endless summits without meeting actionable steps.
  • Social systems are becoming strained — the rise in extremism on all sides, challenging democracy.
  • The pandemic — that’s not a small one! Loss of personal freedom and grieving the world pre-pandemic.

In this time of uncertainty, will we have to expand our capacity to hold threat and still trust that it will be O.K.?

Thank you for the illumination. This is how I will respond.

I hear you, I understand. What are you trying to protect?

How much security, control, acceptance, and validation do we actually have?

About Peter Middleton

Exploring possibilities that allow us to transcend into the realm of flourishing. Passionate truth and balance seeker.

