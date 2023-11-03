Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / For the Love of Moon

For the Love of Moon

An Ode to the Silver Luminary

by Leave a Comment

 

Underneath the full moon’s gentle light,
I sit in awe, gazing at the night.
In its luminous glow, I confess my fears,
For in its presence, my worries disappear.

Once I thought you are gloomy, but I see,
You’re my constant, my silent company.
Through thick and thin, you’ve been by my side,
In your silvery light, my heart finds its stride.

You gift me hope, my wounds you tend with care,
Embalming the cracks in my skin, love beyond compare.
You soothe my mind with your tranquil embrace,
A no-judgment zone in your quiet grace.

You’re my secret keeper, my true confidant,
My constant presence in every dark haunt.
In the darkest of nights, you’ve been my guide,
Your luminous beauty always by my side.

In your radiant presence, I find my peace,
You teach me to shine and seek my own solace.
You make me believe in a love so true,
And through every phase, I’ll shine with you.

In your limitless beauty, my faith does embark,
You teach me that even in darkness, there’s a spark.
Within the warmth of your love, my heart takes flight,
Forever and always, in the glow of your light.

© Poonam Vashist 2023

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Dmitry Ganin on Unsplash

 

About Poonam Vashist

In pursuit of creating magic with my words and making a subtle difference by bringing closer the worlds of my dreams.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x