For the Love of Moon

Underneath the full moon’s gentle light,

I sit in awe, gazing at the night.

In its luminous glow, I confess my fears,

For in its presence, my worries disappear.

Once I thought you are gloomy, but I see,

You’re my constant, my silent company.

Through thick and thin, you’ve been by my side,

In your silvery light, my heart finds its stride.

You gift me hope, my wounds you tend with care,

Embalming the cracks in my skin, love beyond compare.

You soothe my mind with your tranquil embrace,

A no-judgment zone in your quiet grace.

You’re my secret keeper, my true confidant,

My constant presence in every dark haunt.

In the darkest of nights, you’ve been my guide,

Your luminous beauty always by my side.

In your radiant presence, I find my peace,

You teach me to shine and seek my own solace.

You make me believe in a love so true,

And through every phase, I’ll shine with you.

In your limitless beauty, my faith does embark,

You teach me that even in darkness, there’s a spark.

Within the warmth of your love, my heart takes flight,

Forever and always, in the glow of your light.

…

© Poonam Vashist 2023

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Dmitry Ganin on Unsplash