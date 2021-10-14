How To Stop Worrying About Something – A Simple Technique

If you want to know how to stop worrying about something then you’ve come to the right place. This blog was created to help me work through my own anxiety and figure out ways to better my mental health and perspective. It’s gone on since I started it to delve into every aspect of mental health.

I wanted to write about the things that affect me everyday. Lots of information out there is ‘samey’ and dosent give you simple techniques to execute straight away. That’s why I feel like this technique can help you right now.

I’ve tried lots of things to help myself stop worrying. Most of the time I’ve overcomplicated matters. These days I like to use simple techniques to stop myself from worrying when I get in a tizz. Worrying is when we play things over in our head, hoping to find some kind of resolution to the thoughts that swirl.

If depression is grieving over the past, anxiety is definitely the fear of the future. I can’t help myself but to overthink something until I’m exhausted. But it never helps. In fact, it usually only makes me feel much worse. So what’s the answer? How do you stop yourself going down a spiral of despair?

Some people like to meditate or some people visit the doctor. I’ve done both these things which have been helpful but at the same time I want to feel as if I have a sense of self control when I start worrying. I want to be in a position where I can overcome worrying by myself. This is important because I don’t want to rely on outside forces for the rest of my life. I don’t want to feel as if I won’t ever be able to deal with things myself.

If you can find a way to stop worrying yourself, you become powerful and self-reliant. Nobody can take away the skills you have learnt for yourself. This brings confidence with it and that leads to less anxiety to begin with. For me, it’s been about gaining self confidence that I can use in the real world, being able to rely on only myself.

Stop worrying with this simple technique

The next time you’re worrying about something, ask yourself, “is this helping me?”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As in, is ovethinking that thing really helping you? Are you moving past it by ovethinking it? After all, doing so saps all of your energy and only leaves you feeling worse. If the thing you’re worrying about is something you can deal with right now then you can go and fix it. If it’s not, don’t sweat it.

We mull over thoughts, trying to come to some kind of conclusion that we can feel satisfied with. However, this rarely is the outcome. It doesn’t help you. Part of the fix is by acknowledging that fact.

If you’re worried about something that you can’t deal with until tomorrow, cut yourself a break and go do something useful instead. Worrying about it today wont help you in any way. All you’re doing is torturing yourself for no reason.

Much in life is out of our control. Acceptance of this is vital if you want to truly know how to stop worrying about something. The things that we have no control over must be ‘let go’. Not just for our mental health’s sake but for our physical health’s sake.

Stress is called a killer for a reason. Holding onto that which we can’t control had a negative affect on our physical wellbeing and can cause us high levels of stress hormones swishing around our systems, only making us feel worse than we already do.

So, is worrying helping you solve your problem? If it’s not, give yourself permission to be calm. Use this simple technique the next time you start worrying.

—

Previously Published on projectenergise

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock