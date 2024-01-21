I Had the Opportunity to Teach Videography & Production to Kids! Who Should I Partner With Next!?

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Yo, I usually don’t flex a lot, but I have to flex this because this is incredible. My team and I, this year, partnered up with Vista Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, and it’s been incredible. We got to teach the kids a little bit about film. They got to operate the camera, they got to use some of the equipment, they got to do voiceovers and interviews. Every week, we watch the kids step up to the plate and knock it out of the park. You saw their confidence grow, and it was really incredible.

This is something that I didn’t know that I needed to see because, as a kid, you’re kind of told that your dreams and your imagination are something that’s for playtime, right? But it actually is work, and I’m living proof of that. I get to create for a living, and not a lot of people get to do that. But now, we’re ushering it into the new generation, and it’s something that’s really beautiful and great to be a part of.

So, we’re looking forward to more opportunities to teach programming, to teach film in school. So, if anybody out there is a part of any after-school programs or any curriculums that could benefit from what we know, especially in the North County area in San Diego, we’re open to it. We’re hoping to do more work like this in the community. So, if you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

[Music]

Excellent.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock