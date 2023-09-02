Intoxicated by You

The cloudy sun and the chilly dew today feel so colorful to me
Oh, how refreshing!!
I am eagerly starting my craziness again today
Truly, my longing knows no shame! I’m intoxicated by the sweet poison!
I don’t know…And I don’t want to know!
But your smile always haunts me,
Even though I don’t know your true feelings!
God, please help me!
Today, Oh how cool it is! My heart is filled with joy!
You are still here in my daydreams
I really don’t want to stop! I’m intoxicated by longing
God, please help me!
Can I meet you again? Is that okay?
Turns out falling in love is not as scary as a ghost!
But you always haunt me, indeed
Oh please, never stop haunting me!!
Photo credit: Thought Catalog on Unsplash