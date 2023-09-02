Intoxicated by You

The cloudy sun and the chilly dew today feel so colorful to me

Oh, how refreshing!!

I am eagerly starting my craziness again today

Truly, my longing knows no shame! I’m intoxicated by the sweet poison!

I don’t know…And I don’t want to know!

But your smile always haunts me,

Even though I don’t know your true feelings!

God, please help me!

Today, Oh how cool it is! My heart is filled with joy!

You are still here in my daydreams

I really don’t want to stop! I’m intoxicated by longing

God, please help me!

Can I meet you again? Is that okay?

Turns out falling in love is not as scary as a ghost!

But you always haunt me, indeed

Oh please, never stop haunting me!!

Thank you for reading!🙏

…

❤Really appreciate the Claps, Follow, Highlights, Comments, and Subscribe! I would spend my sweet read quota on yours!😋

To read my new stories faster: https://medium.com/@shayens/subscribe

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Thought Catalog on Unsplash