Home / Featured Content / Intoxicated by You

Intoxicated by You

Free verse poem - When falling for someone, the craziness begins!

The cloudy sun and the chilly dew today feel so colorful to me
Oh, how refreshing!!
I am eagerly starting my craziness again today
Truly, my longing knows no shame! I’m intoxicated by the sweet poison!

I don’t know…And I don’t want to know!
But your smile always haunts me,
Even though I don’t know your true feelings!
God, please help me!

Today, Oh how cool it is! My heart is filled with joy!
You are still here in my daydreams
I really don’t want to stop! I’m intoxicated by longing
God, please help me!

Can I meet you again? Is that okay?
Turns out falling in love is not as scary as a ghost!
But you always haunt me, indeed
Oh please, never stop haunting me!!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Thought Catalog on Unsplash

 

About Raga Abran

Person with Asperger & Avoidant Personality Disorder. Enjoy Fiction Poem Non-fiction Love Life Nature. Pls Support me on https://buymeacoffee.com/poetrystorycat

