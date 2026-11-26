Co-authored with Galit Romanelli

“He didn’t understand your question.”

I had just asked Eli a question, and as he was pondering his answer, Dana jumped in. “He thinks it’s because I’m too strict with the kids. He doesn’t understand that it’s because he’s not present.” This was the third time she answered for him.

“Thank you,” I said, “but let me talk to him directly. He’s a big boy and he’ll ask me to clarify if he doesn’t understand.”

“But I’m seeing you miscommunicate.”

“It’s happening right now. I’m having a moment with Eli, and you’re getting activated as if he’s a child who doesn’t understand my question. Let me and him sort it out. Every time you come to ‘help him,’ you’re locking you two as mommy and child.”

They nodded.

They came because Dana was tired of singlehandedly managing their marriage and home. With two small kids under 6, they were in the classic parent/child dynamic I often see in the clinic.

How Two Adults Become Parent and Child

A few weeks earlier, Dana had asked me: “How can I stop being the always-right, reliable mother, if he continues to not show up… Who’s going to file our taxes? Who will pay the bills? Too many times Eli didn’t do his part. So no, from now on, he can’t mess up anymore, because I took everything over.”

The parent/child dynamic in heterosexual couples often looks the same. The wife is what I call a “married single mother.” She runs the kids. She cooks, helps with homework, knows what’s going on, and holds it all, all the time. Across from her is “the third child” or “the babysitter,” who drops by now and then and yells at her from the bleachers: “Hey, you’re not doing that right.”

In couples therapy, we call this over-functioning and under-functioning. It also happens the other way around. Previously we described this hierarchy in parenting as the upstairs and downstairs parent. Now we focus on what it does to the marriage.

Why We Do It

Often this is a result of intergenerational replication, models we saw as children. I asked Dana how her mom would complete the sentence “Men are…” She didn’t miss a beat: “Men are little children. She never really respected my father.” They both chuckled.

“That’s a core belief,” I said. “You’re a loyal daughter who’s replicating that script. You’re proving your mom right.”

Dana, like all of us, saw Eli through the lens of the core beliefs she inherited, which usually led to a self-fulfilling prophecy. Add classic gender roles, and you end up with the stigma of the “overbearing mother” and the “irresponsible man-boy.”

What the Parent-Partner Gets

It was time to list Dana’s secondary gains and losses for being her husband’s mom. She easily named her losses. “Everything rests on my shoulders. I feel lonely and alone, and I long for a real meaningful partnership.”

Then we listed her secondary gains. “I’m independent. I’m in charge and I’m in control.” We brainstormed more benefits: protection from being vulnerable, monopoly over the child-rearing and family life, being always right, and Eli being an easy excuse for why she’s not living her best life. Thanks to Eli under-functioning as the third child, she’s the queen of the castle.

A partner who parents their spouse ultimately becomes heavy, bitter, and rigid. They become the bad cop who’s not fun to be around. They become a know-it-all. It’s not sexy. And their child-partner starts to avoid them.

What the Child-Partner Gets

Why would anyone agree to be seen as the third child? Freedom. No responsibility. “I have loads of time, I can focus on myself, I’m flexible.”

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The biggest loss is their partner’s respect. The third child isn’t sexy and isn’t appreciated. At some point, their voice isn’t heard. Even when they’re right, they get disqualified, because “you don’t really know what you’re talking about.”

The price both partners pay is a relationship with little mature sexuality, no deep intimacy, and no equitable partnership. Kids who live in this hierarchy usually replicate a similar relationship.

How to Soften It

Own your role. Use the Integrity Chart to review your losses and gains to prepare for the costs of such change.

Give it a code word. Code words help add play and soften the hierarchy. Dana and Eli chose “Mars” for when she is locked in seeing him as immature, and “Snickers” for when he can only see her as the disappointed mother.

Lead with your wise adult. When you recognize you’re engaging from the parent or child, reengage from the relational partner, the wise and balanced part of you.

If you’re the child

Take responsibility. Say “I got this.” Fewer words, more action. Hold on to your truth: say “In my experience…” and stand up behind what you believe. Be ready to take flack for it. Remember that next to every bitter mother-partner there’s a man who, in some way, isn’t taking enough responsibility.

If you’re the parent

Let go of control. Don’t micromanage. Ask your partner to take more responsibility. Accept that they won’t do it your way, and mourn the change while lowering your standards. Allow yourself to lean.

The biggest shift is to accept their narrative of reality. You want to enter a two-narrative relationship. You’re doing this because you want a partner and you don’t want to be alone. If you want a partner, you’re going to have to let go of the monopoly of your one-narrative relationship.

Both of you

Adopt a playful mindset. Be soft and forgiving. Know that this change will reshape your whole relationship. And it won’t be smooth.

If Dana and Eli want to remarry each other, they will have to dare to meet as equals. To meet in the truth. Only then will they truly feel free together.

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Don’t be your partner’s parent. Be your partner’s partner.

Want more from your relationship? We collected four of our best couples’ worksheets for partners who are ready to change. Click here to download them for free.

Galit Romanelli is a relationship coach, Ph.D. candidate, and co-creator of The Remarriage Roadmap.