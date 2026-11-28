My local gym looks nothing like this fantasy photo!

This article is inspired by a recent piece from the The Fiery Feminist on “lust-free” gyms. Special thanks for their thoughtful contribution.

But in my gym people dress mainly to sweat freely but still be realistically modest. There are no men geeking out over their chests (the rule is everyone wears a top), no women with their butts hanging out, midriffs showing (okay, maybe an inch or two), or breasts captured in tight spandex. A few members work out in classic gym shorts and T-shirts, but many are either in street clothes or baggy sweatpants and other formless exercise wear.

And no one touches anyone else present, with the exception of the occasional fist bump between us regular guys. Once in a while, a young woman will drop in wearing a two-piece outfit straight from “Women’s Fitness” magazine: fashionable with lots of skin exposed. We guys all ignore her because we know it may seem intrusive, but I have noticed other women staring.

I have learned over time that the women studiously avoid eye contact with the men, but will sometimes talk and smile to other women. Fine with me. I am one of the “elders,” and I am way beyond looking to hook a woman’s gaze. So most men have learned to completely ignore the women, since it appears obvious that this is what they want. And I suspect, this avoidance on our part helps women feel safe. Granted, safety is very important in public spaces.

There are about equal numbers of men and women who use my gym, and all ages as well. From the older teenagers to young adults all the way through to the elderly. Normally, I nod to the regulars — but only to the men whom I recognize. I learned never to nod or even glance at the women.

There are some exceptions. There is one male-female couple around my age that come in and work out separately but at the same time. I’ve never really talked with them, but I nod and smile to each of them, and they do the same toward me. So at the certain age, do men and women just stop caring about gender and focus more respectfully on another’s kind expressions?

One other exception is when friends who come in together, often women but sometimes also young men. They will spend much of their time chatting, or sometimes discussing the usefulness of certain weights or machines.

I recently had an opportunity to confirm the avoidance rule when I happened to run into one of the women regulars in a grocery store. She walked past me, looking directly at my face. I gave her a half-smile, not sure how to respond. And sure enough, she continued walking, avoiding to acknowledge me in any way. This was not pleasant, but I respected her need to fully avoid me and the other guys at our gym. Even so, some deeply human side of me wanted to at least acknowledge her with a nod.

I work out at a county gym. Really it’s a well-equipped fitness room inside one of the many county recreation centers where I live. It is coed of course, and the large space is open to the main corridor by an entire wall of large windows, and one interior wall is all mirrors. Staff and other adult and child REC Center users are always walking by. Access to the fitness room is free to county residents, but the minimum age is eighteen. Other REC Center users are not permitted.

When I say “well-equipped,” I do not mean filled with exotic fitness devices. One can choose from free weights to versatile cable machines, muscle-specific machines, a smith rack, aerobic stationary bikes, treadmills and ellipticals, and plenty of floor mats for body-weight exercising.

There is plenty of space and it is brightly lit from ceiling panels. Like I said, nothing fancy. But completely adequate for almost anyone who wishes to up their fitness game.

Pre-Covid, I was a member of one of the major private gyms with high fees and equipment tightly arranged to maximize the number of users. There I frequently saw women dressed to attract attention. I always wondered if they really wanted attention? And from whom?

I also saw some men dressed to seek attention, possibly from other gay guys. You know the look. Tight exercise briefs that are very revealing, and the tank top that does nothing to hide a guy’s muscles. Or was this for the ladies? I never did figure this out.

Did the women in the skimpy spandex want attention from men? Or perhaps it was more about looking fashionable to other women? I was never sure, and I know that most men are in this “unsure” arena, but know that it is better to err on the side of ignoring women than to be observed staring.

Why, When, How?

While I am usually a critic of freely available pornography, I will confirm that some men are “stuck” on porn media, and for a smaller group, the highly sexualized imagery may impact the way they view the world, and especially women (or men, for the gay guys). But I worry about this mostly with regard to boys who learn a distorted impression of sexual relations from porn.

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I don’t worry about adults viewing porn in reasonable portions. I believe most men know that none of the depicted behavior applies to real life. It is something more like adult cartoons used mostly for self-stimulation. All good there.

Yet, in the six years I have been going to my local gym, I have never once observed a man being rude to a woman, or really to anyone. Being such a public place, I believe there is a sense that we are all there for a decent workout, nothing more.

To the contrary, there is considerable and obvious cooperation. We all wipe down the equipment after every use. We space out sets so as not to interfere with another member using the same equipment. I will sometimes hand over a pair of weights, for example, to another member I know is waiting. It is all very kindly and shows respect for our collective need to work out.

I suspect the rude behavior from men is more common is private gyms. But even in those spaces, I wonder who is intending what response from which party. In other words, I believe that sometimes, women dress and move in certain ways to attract men’s attention. Or is it that they dress to compete with other women, that the woman’s gaze is really the prize? Not sexually, but more like a form of social competition.

How about men watching each other? This is mostly not in any kind of sexual way. It is more about either camaradery or competition. I sometimes watch and then copy a fellow’s particular use of the equipment. Sometimes, I will talk with him if I do not understand which muscles are being worked. The competition aspect is generally for the young guys.

One more thing. Most people using my local gym wear headphones or ear buds during their workouts. Aside from entertainment (or in some cases, staying informed), this adds another layer of anonimity to the gym experience. Then there are two video screens on the wall, silenced but turned on. One is for sports, the other for news. If nothing else, these offer “safe” landing spots for one’s eyes between sets. Again, visible respect rules.

This discussion is similar to the debates regarding women’s and men’s beach wear. Do women wear bikinis to attract the male gaze? Or just to feel free and allow the sun’s rays to penetrate more skin? Or just to feel sexy? Or to attract the admiration of other women?

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The same questions crop up with regard to men wearing tiny spandex swim wear that places one’s “package” on exhibit? But this depends on the beach. I have been on “topless” beaches where women of all shapes and ages wear simple bikini bottoms and nothing else. Breasts, after all, are just breasts. And then there are nude beaches which is really an entirely different debate.

For the moment, if you excuse me, I’ve got to go work out.