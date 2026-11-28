By Vincent Maganzini

Determining which book on The Beatles is nearly impossible, because there are hundreds to choose from. Here are some standouts if you’re looking to investigate a particular part of The Beatles’ story.

For the fan experience – Beatleness by Candy Leonard; studio work – Here, There and Everywhere by Geoff Emerick and Howard Massey; group dissolution – And In The End by Ken McNab; and inner-circle action – Living The Beatles Legend by Kenneth Womack.

Surprisingly, there are few books that focus on the group’s overall career or their wondrous music catalog. Jonathan Gould, biographer of Otis Redding and Talking Heads, saw this as a terrific research opportunity and wrote what I believe to be one of the best Beatles books, Can’t Buy Me Love.

Jonathan Gould – Can’t Buy Me Love: The Beatles, Britain, and America (2007)

Gould’s book explores what was happening in 20th-century England and the U.S. and captures how The Beatles influenced and were influenced by the times. He offers fresh perspectives and insightful observations. Nearly every page has a fascinating take on their often-told history. His review of The Beatles creating “I Feel Fine” is one that’s especially compelling.

Gould explains how at the conclusion of a late-night session, The Beatles were short for songs and scrambled to create a new tune. Their way forward often was to become what Gould called a “consummate thief.” He explained that Lennon and McCartney, “like most great popular songwriters…were quick to seize on anything…and adapt it” to their needs. They hurriedly worked up a rocking mambo tune which borrowed heavily from the Bobby Parker song “Watch Your Step.”

Imagining how they built up the song, Gould wrote, “Both the flat, bluesy melody, and the exultant, banal lyric sound similarly improvised, with John’s interjections of “you know” providing him with the split-second pause he needed to think of the next line.”

Phillip Norman – Shout!: The Beatles in their Generation (1981)

Norman’s bestselling biography does an admirable job in capturing The Beatles’ story. He’s an imaginative and colorful writer, but got a substantial amount of grief for praising John more than Paul. Regardless, it’s a terrific read.

Mark Lewisohn – The Beatles: All These Years – Volume One – Tune In (2013)

Lewisohn is a fine music historian, and his many Beatles books are worth seeking out. He’s sometimes accused of being a bit dry, but his work deserves all the attention it gets. Lewisohn is a formidable researcher, and his goal is to tell what happened. For this list, I almost chose his The Complete Beatles Recording Sessions, but decided on his first volume recounting the early years of John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

Hunter Davies – The Beatles: The Authorized Biography (1968)

Davies was commissioned to write the authorized Beatles’ story, and he does a superb job. My favorite parts are the revealing interviews with the individual Beatles, and when he describes the thrill of witnessing the Sgt. Pepper working sessions. He was in the room when the Beatles were discussing lyrics for that landmark album.

He recounts John and Paul’s amused irritation trying to determine what should follow the line, “What do you see when you turn out the light?” His writing is clear and to the point; he never gushes over them, though he is a fan. Davies got the assignment of a lifetime, and he knew it.

Ian MacDonald – Revolution in the Head: The Beatles’ Records and the Sixties (1994)

MacDonald’s book begins by telling the “big picture” story of the Beatles’ world-shaking importance and then focuses on their recordings. His reviews and insights are an especially stunning read. Tim Riley wrote a similar song analysis-focused book, Tell Me Why: A Beatles Commentary (1988), which is perhaps not as monumental as MacDonald’s but is certainly worth checking out.

I asked Gould which Beatles book he would recommend: “The Beatles book that I’ve always valued above all others is Michael Braun’s paperback Love Me Do, which was published in 1964 and presented the first in-depth journalistic account of the Beatles and their phenomenon. Braun was an American writer who happened to be in Britain in 1963 and was sufficiently fascinated by the early stages of Beatlemania to report on the story and condense his reporting into a book. I find the quotes to be very reliable, and the experience of reading about this now-familiar story as it was actually unfolding is unique.”

So what Beatles book is your favorite?

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This post was previously published on CultureSonar.

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