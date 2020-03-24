Letters From War: Part 1

One thing that helped sustain me during my 15 months at war was the letters I received from family, friends, and even strangers. 10 years later, I went through some letters. Here are some snapshots.

Hey Andrew,

Isn’t this a cool card Rebecca made? She had a craft day with her friends, and they made Valentines.

The other day I saw some kid with a shirt that said….guess!? 🙂

My friends saw my eraser and thought it was pretty cool! Hope you are eating well and sleeping. If I learned one thing in school it is that sleep is good!

Well, want to tell you that I love you very much. You are a 1 of a kind big brother Ange. Love, Sarah

…

Ange, hope all is well. I made these cards with my lady friends….even though I don’t have a significant other.

Haha.

I’m a FREE spirit. Love, Becs

…

Dear Andrew,

I received your 12/31/08 letter a few weeks ago. Thanks so much.

Sending you some more Guideposts and a couple of Readers Digests. We pray that the letter finds you well and in good health.

Grandma and I pray for you and the other service personnel in Iraq on a daily basis.

Hope with the new Obama presidency that the length of your deployment will be cut short….

Love,

Grandma and Grandpa

—

—

Photo credit: By Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash