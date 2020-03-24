Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Letters From War: Part 1

Letters From War: Part 1

I deployed to Iraq for 15 months as a young 23-year-old lieutenant in 2008/09

by Leave a Comment

 

One thing that helped sustain me during my 15 months at war was the letters I received from family, friends, and even strangers. 10 years later, I went through some letters. Here are some snapshots.

Hey Andrew,

Isn’t this a cool card Rebecca made? She had a craft day with her friends, and they made Valentines.

The other day I saw some kid with a shirt that said….guess!? 🙂

My friends saw my eraser and thought it was pretty cool! Hope you are eating well and sleeping. If I learned one thing in school it is that sleep is good!

Well, want to tell you that I love you very much. You are a 1 of a kind big brother Ange. Love, Sarah

Ange, hope all is well. I made these cards with my lady friends….even though I don’t have a significant other.

Haha.

I’m a FREE spirit. Love, Becs

Dear Andrew,

I received your 12/31/08 letter a few weeks ago. Thanks so much.

Sending you some more Guideposts and a couple of Readers Digests. We pray that the letter finds you well and in good health.

Grandma and I pray for you and the other service personnel in Iraq on a daily basis.

Hope with the new Obama presidency that the length of your deployment will be cut short….

Love,

Grandma and Grandpa

Previously published on Medium.com.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: By Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash

 

About Andrew Hutchinson

I grew up on the West Coast in California and Alaska, and I've lived in San Francisco for 6 years. I'm newly married to an amazing woman, and I'm a big brother with 7 siblings. I was an officer in the Army for 8 years, and served on deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Mental health is extremely important to me, and I practice yoga, go to therapy, and play music as part of managing my depression. When I'm not working at Airbnb for my day job, you can find me running in Golden Gate Park, hiking in the Marin Headlands with my wife, or enjoying a nice cup of coffee with freshly baked bread.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.