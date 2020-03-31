Letters From War: Part 2

Dear Soldier Andrew, thank you so much for all you do for our country! You inspire me in so many different ways but I don’t think that I could be that BRAVE to go out there and fight for our country. I am praying for you.

Here are a few questions I would like to know:

Is it scary out there and don’t you ever worry about things? What do you like to do? I am 11 years old and I love to sing, play basketball, soccer and volleyball and I love to swim but I am not all that great at it! Well, I am so thankful for all that you do and I am so thankful that you are willing to go over and fight so that our country is safe.

Here is a Bible verse: Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil!

God Bless,

M.

Photo credit: By Kristina Tripkovic on Unsplash