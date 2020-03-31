Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Letters From War: Part 2

Letters From War: Part 2

I deployed to Iraq for 15 months as a young 23-year-old lieutenant in 2008/09

by Leave a Comment

 

Dear Soldier Andrew, thank you so much for all you do for our country! You inspire me in so many different ways but I don’t think that I could be that BRAVE to go out there and fight for our country. I am praying for you.

Here are a few questions I would like to know:

Is it scary out there and don’t you ever worry about things? What do you like to do? I am 11 years old and I love to sing, play basketball, soccer and volleyball and I love to swim but I am not all that great at it! Well, I am so thankful for all that you do and I am so thankful that you are willing to go over and fight so that our country is safe.

Here is a Bible verse: Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil!

God Bless,

M.

Previously published on Medium.com.

Photo credit: By Kristina Tripkovic on Unsplash

 

About Andrew Hutchinson

I grew up on the West Coast in California and Alaska, and I've lived in San Francisco for 6 years. I'm newly married to an amazing woman, and I'm a big brother with 7 siblings. I was an officer in the Army for 8 years, and served on deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Mental health is extremely important to me, and I practice yoga, go to therapy, and play music as part of managing my depression. When I'm not working at Airbnb for my day job, you can find me running in Golden Gate Park, hiking in the Marin Headlands with my wife, or enjoying a nice cup of coffee with freshly baked bread.

