Letting go is a reoccurring theme in my life nowadays. The Universe has undoubtedly been trying to tell me something.

I am going to see what happens when I stop resisting.

Over the last five years, my life has turned upside down and inside out. That’s a post for another day, I promise. Until then, I need to get out of my head and write, before I lose the courage to click publish.

When I was preparing for my workout this morning, I got inspired to stop waiting for the perfect time to do things, and just do them.

So please, if you bear with me, my not-so-enthusiastic Crossfit fans, you’ll see the meaning of my life, streaming in slow motion.

I take a deep breath and brace myself for my next move.

My determined expression hides the intense internal struggle.

I remind myself to keep my head up and to pull with all I’ve got.

I catch the weight overhead as the burden sinks me deep into the floor.

I brace myself once more and fight the urge to let my body collapse under the pressure.

I scrounge for the courage to stand up straight and find my footing once again.

I take a moment to reassure myself that I can hold steady and remain stable.

A lingering minute and thirty-six seconds later, I roll my shoulders forward and step back.

An overwhelming sense of relief hits me.

It turns out, it feels so good to let that heavy weight go.

Thank you for listening ❤ I hope you all enjoyed reading this as much as I enjoyed writing it.

