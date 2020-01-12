Letting go is a reoccurring theme in my life nowadays. The Universe has undoubtedly been trying to tell me something.
I am going to see what happens when I stop resisting.
Over the last five years, my life has turned upside down and inside out. That’s a post for another day, I promise. Until then, I need to get out of my head and write, before I lose the courage to click publish.
When I was preparing for my workout this morning, I got inspired to stop waiting for the perfect time to do things, and just do them.
So please, if you bear with me, my not-so-enthusiastic Crossfit fans, you’ll see the meaning of my life, streaming in slow motion.
- I take a deep breath and brace myself for my next move.
- My determined expression hides the intense internal struggle.
- I remind myself to keep my head up and to pull with all I’ve got.
- I catch the weight overhead as the burden sinks me deep into the floor.
- I brace myself once more and fight the urge to let my body collapse under the pressure.
- I scrounge for the courage to stand up straight and find my footing once again.
- I take a moment to reassure myself that I can hold steady and remain stable.
- A lingering minute and thirty-six seconds later, I roll my shoulders forward and step back.
- An overwhelming sense of relief hits me.
- It turns out, it feels so good to let that heavy weight go.
Thank you for listening ❤ I hope you all enjoyed reading this as much as I enjoyed writing it.
A version of this post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.
