Live Life in the 4th Quarter

I want to share a powerful thought with you by using the sport of football as an analogy.

Football has big hits.

It is played at a high-intensity level.

It is a series of plays of controlled aggression by a team all trying to reach the goal of winning.

It is also played in four quarters.

Most of you probably already knew this. Having worked with a football team before I can tell you that although all quarters are intense and important, nothing is an intense or important as the 4th quarter. Everything is on the line when the 4th quarter arrives.

During the 4th quarter, both teams have already had the advantage and disadvantage of the wind. They have already seen what the offense and defense are capable of and the stakes are high on both sides of the line. This has got to be the hardest quarter to coach.

When the 4th quarter starts many players hold up four fingers together in unison to signal to each other that it is “go time”. That signal means impossible is nothing and that it is now time to dig deeper to find a way to win. Amazing!

I believe that many lessons from football can translate into our lives as well. So the rule of the 4th quarter is a rule I want to share with you today.

Live today as if it is the last quarter of your life.

Can you imagine what you can accomplish if you psychologically took your work performance or academic performance to a 4th quarter level?

How would that feel for you?

What results could you see yourself achieving?

What would your marriage look like if you served your spouse like its the 4th quarter?

Take a moment and think about this.

I challenge you to live your next three days in the 4th quarter. On your drive to work when you are at the stoplight I want you to hold up four fingers to remind yourself that today you will live, serve and work with a 4th quarter mentality.

On your walk to class, I want you to hold up four fingers. Let people ask you what you are doing and simply tell them that you are living today as if it is the fourth quarter of your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

On your way to practice for your kids’ hockey game, when you are sitting in the drive-through hold up four fingers.

Remind yourself that you are going to be a 4th quarter parent today.

Once you feel you have done this for three consecutive days, I want you to then move it to four consecutive days.

I live in the UAE. Last week we felt the remnants of a 7.3 magnitude that came from Iran which killed over 100 people. Having never experienced an earthquake before this was a strange experience. When the ground shakes under you you begin to look at the world differently.

Life is a precious gift to have been given each day. Do not waste your gift.

Live like you are in the 4th quarter.

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: November Project Canada