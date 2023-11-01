Morning Mindfulness Routine: The Breakfast of Champions for a Stress-Free Day

What does it truly mean to start out the day? Prayer? Meditation? Exercise? Breakfast? Prayer? Thanksgiving? Showers? Getting the kids off to school? Affirmations? Oftentimes the goal is to create a sustainable process for accomplishing as much as possible.

Who wants to work 14-hour days, especially seeing how social media and technology are creating new millionaires on a daily basis? I understand how tough life can be when we tuck away our daily stresses into the shed of our experiences.

As professionals’ days are long and filled with various activities. We often find ourselves walking the dog, taking the kids to school, running errands around town, working 8–10-hour shifts, tapping into the gym for an hour, taking online classes, etc.

And yet, we have never developed a Morning Mindfulness Routine. A routine that speaks to who we are, not what others deem as the way to go. Countless books, motivation reels, and YouTube videos highlight the importance of waking up at 5 am.

Although I am a strong proponent of early bird adopters, it was never my forte. Dating back to my middle and high-school years, I secretly struggled with waking up in the morning.

Early-Bird adopters

I wasn’t an early bird adopter. Early bird adopters are morning people. They love the smell of coffee, fresh air, a nice hot shower, making breakfast for the kids, toast popping out of the toasting, cups of orange juice, and scrambled eggs.

If you operate as an early bird, your morning routine will differ from someone working as a night owl or graveyard patron. Thus, your morning mindfulness routine should incorporate elements of your personality in it.

Operating as a breakfast champion has nothing to do with food. It concerns balance, peace, harmony, laughter, gratitude, intention, and motivation. The combination of factors is up to you when it comes to aligning things for each minute and hour of your day.

Do what feels right to you. Own that balance in your life if you operate better from a night owl perspective.

Night Owl

I have worked the graveyard shift for about ten years and count it as an act of faith. When I get off at 6 am from working all night long, I have decisions to make. My morning routine from the graveyard shift is unique. I am not drinking coffee when I get off or preparing a big breakfast.

In the past, I would go to McDonald’s for a sandwich but only as a last resort to a quick fix. Nevertheless, a Night Own routine should involve a few things before you plow into bed. Allows command your morning even if you are about to sleep.

Commanding your morning is about setting intentions. It’s about reflecting on what you can control and using your will power to sidestep any distractions that are sure to come.

The ultimate goal is the elimination, management, and subsequent reprieve from stress. A stress-Free day begins with your acknowledgment that today will be a stress-free day backed by a strong conviction in your ability to bear that stress only as a means for releasing at some future date.

At the beginning of your day, you must create a new heaven and earth daily. It’s up to you to set the tone.

Here’s a Morning Mindfulness Sample Routine that you can take and rearrange to make it your own.

1. Wake Up Mindfully:As soon as you wake up, take a moment to acknowledge the start of a new day. Take a few deep breaths and intend to approach the day with presence and calmness.

2. Stretch and Move:Spend a few minutes doing gentle stretching or yoga poses to wake up your body. This will help release muscle tension and promote blood circulation, leaving you feeling refreshed and energized.

3. Gratitude Practice:Take a moment to reflect on three things you are grateful for. It can be as simple as having a supportive family, good health, or a roof over your head. Practicing gratitude can shift your mindset towards positivity and reduce stress.

4. Hydrate and Nourish:Drink a glass of water to hydrate your body after a night’s sleep. Prepare a healthy breakfast that provides the necessary nutrients to fuel your day. Avoid rushing this meal and instead, savor each bite mindfully.

5. Mindful Meditation:Spend 5–10 minutes in a quiet space, practicing mindfulness meditation. Focus on your breath, allowing yourself to be fully present. If your mind wanders, gently bring your attention back to your breath.

6. Affirmations and Positive Intentions:Repeat affirmations or positive statements to yourself. For example, “I am capable of handling any challenges that come my way” or “I am grateful for the opportunities that await me today.” This helps reinforce a positive mindset.

7. Plan Your Day:Take a few minutes to organize your tasks and priorities for the day ahead. Write them down or use a digital planner to help you stay focused and manage your time effectively. Breaking down your day into manageable chunks can reduce stress and increase productivity.

Remember, consistency is key.

