Network Marketing Ruined My Life

My mum passed away during my Polytechnic graduation year. While my friends thought about which University to go to, I was thinking about what job to get to earn more money. I needed to help my dad and raise my younger siblings.

So, when an unlimited income opportunity came, I dove right in. I paid $300 for the starter’s kit, attended multiple training sessions and went to numerous networking events.

I did what most amateur network marketers do: burn bridges by poaching friends to join me.

Here’s a quick rundown of what I’ve learned in a year:

I’m a terrible salesperson People can see through you very easily so don’t even try to lie “Fake it till you make it” is a terrible advice

I’ve also picked up a number of skills like cold calling and networking. All in all, I’ve failed terribly in network marketing but I learned a whole lot from it too.

Although I didn’t earn much from my career, the lessons learned were worth it.

I’d say that 2 years of experience in network marketing widened my outlook in life.

If you’ve ever been in the industry, you’ll be familiar with all the overly enthusiastic seminars where everyone is always so positive and encouraging. Everyone is so friendly and willing to help one another. And it’s all real.

My faith in humanity grew as I watched these people interact with one another.

A few years after leaving that life, my colleague, Tan Yi Kai told me that he would pay his future kids to join network marketing because of what it has taught him.

On another hand, I have friends who try to bury any evidence that linked to their failed network marketing days. They’ll also speak badly about network marketing and talk down about anyone who does it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It made me realize there are always 2 ways to look at situations. You can either learn from the mistakes and flourish or you can wallow in self-pity.

Network Marketing made me who I am today

Some people regret ever joining network marketing. Me? I loved it.

It was the stepping stone to my entrepreneurial journey. From the start, it made me realized I didn’t want to be stuck in a 9 to 5 office job.

Network marketing made me explore the world outside of an office job. It sparked my interest in understanding how people pursue a non-conventional path to success.

It made me question my purpose.

What do I want to do with my life?

How do I want to live?

What kind of life do I want?

It introduced me to personal growth and self-improvement. Life is a journey where you are constantly learning and upgrading yourself. Don’t be complacent and think you’re perfect. There’s always room for improvement.

Lastly, it taught me how to hustle and handle rejection… which is highly important for writers.

These skills are universal and could be used in any industry. Even as a writer, I find myself going back to what I’ve learnt in network marketing.

How did it ruin my life? It tore me away from those who were dragging me down and propelled me to the life I’m living right now.

And I wouldn’t change it one bit.

This story was inspired from writing prompt by Kat Kou Writing Prompt: What was the turning point in your life that brought you to where you are today?

—

This post was previously published on The Partnered Pen and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash