I just returned from St. Paul, MN, where I had the pleasure of speaking with the Board of World Citizen (a nonprofit organization for everyone who values a safe and respectful world) about peace.

With that event fresh in my mind, I thought, “This is a great time to share my peace meditation.”

I use a mala. If you’re not familiar, think of it as a Buddhist rosary. Typically a mala has 108 beads, plus the “Guru” bead (usually a bit larger) to indicate the place to begin and end.

My mantra is:

“Peace within. Peace without. Peace in me. Peace in the world.”

Here’s How It’s Done

Starting at the bead on one side of the “Guru” bead, I hold the mala bead between my thumb and middle finger. While holding that bead I:

Inhale and mentally say — “Peace within.”

Exhale and mentally say — “Peace without.”

Inhale and mentally say — “Peace in me.”

Exhale and mentally — “Peace in the world.”

With this mantra, each bead takes two full breath cycles. After I finish a bead, I move to the next one.

When I make it all the way around and reach the Guru bead, I know that I’ve completed 108 repetitions. If I’m going to continue, I turn the mala around and go back the way I came.

Do you have a peace practice?

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Author